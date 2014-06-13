A ‘Justified’ Baddie Is Coming To ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Getty Image

Dreams of a Justified and Orange Is the New Black crossover were dashed the moment Ava was freed from prison before she could get embroiled in a race war with Vee (there’s still hope for Meth Babies, starring Pennsatucky and Dewey’s offspring, though!). So you’ll have to settle for Justified‘s Mary Steenburgen to cause trouble and/or prevent mayhem at Litchfield Prison next season.

Mary Steenburgen, who must share a beauty genie with Julia Louis-Dreyfus (she’s 61 years old!), is uniformly excellent in everything she’s in, and hey, if her husband Ted Danson wants to join in on the OITNB fun and open a prison bar, who are we to say no? NORM(a)!