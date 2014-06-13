A ‘Justified’ Baddie Is Coming To ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Dreams of a Justified and Orange Is the New Black crossover were dashed the moment Ava was freed from prison before she could get embroiled in a race war with Vee (there’s still hope for Meth Babies, starring Pennsatucky and Dewey’s offspring, though!). So you’ll have to settle for Justified‘s Mary Steenburgen to cause trouble and/or prevent mayhem at Litchfield Prison next season.
Mary Steenburgen, who must share a beauty genie with Julia Louis-Dreyfus (she’s 61 years old!), is uniformly excellent in everything she’s in, and hey, if her husband Ted Danson wants to join in on the OITNB fun and open a prison bar, who are we to say no? NORM(a)!
I had no idea she was married to Ted Danson – they were great together in Bored to Death!
I have it on good authority that she has access to time travel technology.
I smoked pot with Johnny Hopkins. It was Johnny Hopkins and Sloan Kettering, and they were blazing that shit up every day.
She’ll probably be one of the administration. Badass!
I’d enjoy Sam Malone the prison guard running through the inmates.
I’d watch the hell out of Meth Babies.