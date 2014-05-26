A Major Character Got A Big Send-Off In The ‘Mad Men’ Mid-Season Finale. Here Are The Spectacular GIFs.

Contributing Writer
05.26.14 19 Comments

As we have to say goodbye to Mad Men for the year, we must also bid farewell to Bert Cooper, who passed away soon after Neil Armstrong made it to the moon. The episode ended on a happier note, as Don hallucinated Bert doing a song and dance (something Robert Morse has been known to do).

song-dance

flap

jazzy

farewell

To which I say

We’ll have more on the mid-season finale here tomorrow.

