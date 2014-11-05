This Man Will Be Eaten Alive By An Anaconda On TV

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.05.14 20 Comments

Discovery is hoping to take back the anaconda from Nicki Minaj. On December 7th, the Naked & Afraid channel will air Eaten Alive, in which “naturalist and wildlife filmmaker Paul Rosolie enters the belly of an anaconda in a custom-built snake-proof suit.” What could go wrong?

Oh yeah. Have we learned nothing from the 1997 classic Anaconda? It taught me a) to be terrified of every snake ever, b) when a reptile regurgitates you, you’ll have a second to wink menacingly before keeling over, and c) Jennifer Lopez isn’t a very good actress. No wonder she recently teamed not with Nicki, but another big-bummed, snake-free pop star.

Via Discovery

