This Man Will Be Eaten Alive By An Anaconda On TV

Discovery is hoping to take back the anaconda from Nicki Minaj. On December 7th, the Naked & Afraid channel will air Eaten Alive, in which “naturalist and wildlife filmmaker Paul Rosolie enters the belly of an anaconda in a custom-built snake-proof suit.” What could go wrong?
Oh yeah. Have we learned nothing from the 1997 classic Anaconda? It taught me a) to be terrified of every snake ever, b) when a reptile regurgitates you, you’ll have a second to wink menacingly before keeling over, and c) Jennifer Lopez isn’t a very good actress. No wonder she recently teamed not with Nicki, but another big-bummed, snake-free pop star.
Something something porn reference.
wouldn’t buying a gun be a much easier way of killing oneself?
He’ll probably just be slapped in the face by some famous rapper’s penis.
Wait a second. Anacondas kill their prey before eating it. So….huh?
Bingo.
Yer a wizard, ‘Arry.
His suit must not have buns, hun.
Will he, or will he not do side bends or sit ups to prepare for this stunt?
Something, something Arrested Development quote.
Poor animal.
Let me know when someone goes in an elephant’s anus and then I’ll be interested.
Can’t trust Discovery channel after their fake Shark Week “documentaries” they have every year.
Looks like someone wants to recreate Wolverine getting out of the Hulk on live TV.
Anacondas can’t eat adult human beings; adult human shoulders are too wide, and don’t compress or fold back/down like a deer’s do. So I’m not sure how this guy plans to get eaten, unless he can fully dislocate his shoulders, or has the physique of an undernourished 12 year old.
Considering anacondas are constrictors that will crush his chest cavity before eating him, I’d say this guy is about to have a really bad day.
I was excited for a second when I thought that was Adam Levine in the picture.
So this snake is definitely going to have to be killed to save this idiot’s life, right?
The anaconda’s jaw cannot open wide enough to get passed the shoulder area of a human. so, i think he’s fine. also, this is tv.
This is stupid for multiple reasons, but the main reason is….how is the anaconda going to survive this? It most likely will not. Discovery is really going to promote killing an animal for entertainment and money? Such a shame. Anacondas kill their prey before eating them anyway so I hope this guy dies.