This Man Will Be Eaten Alive By An Anaconda On TV

Discovery is hoping to take back the anaconda from Nicki Minaj. On December 7th, the Naked & Afraid channel will air Eaten Alive, in which “naturalist and wildlife filmmaker Paul Rosolie enters the belly of an anaconda in a custom-built snake-proof suit.” What could go wrong?

Oh yeah. Have we learned nothing from the 1997 classic Anaconda? It taught me a) to be terrified of every snake ever, b) when a reptile regurgitates you, you’ll have a second to wink menacingly before keeling over, and c) Jennifer Lopez isn’t a very good actress. No wonder she recently teamed not with Nicki, but another big-bummed, snake-free pop star.

Via Discovery