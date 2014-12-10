A New A&E Reality Show Will ‘Rescue’ Prostitutes In ‘8 Minutes’

Last year, the Los Angeles Times published an article on Greg Reese, a cop-turned-pastor who “rescues” escorts, and not by making prostitution legal. He sounds like a swell guy.
For 20 years, Reese, 43, patrolled the streets of Huntington Beach. As a police officer, he ran into his share of prostitutes. In his mind, the women were lowlifes who were selling their bodies. He remembered one who had been beaten up by a customer.
“I took the report,” he said. “But I didn’t have any compassion for her.” (Via)
That happy story is the inspiration for 8 Minutes, a new reality series “featuring cop-turned-pastor Kevin Brown surprising escorts in hotel rooms and offering to rescue them from a life of trading sex for cash.” Brown only has eight minutes to make his case.
The show, which A&E picked up, is produced by Tom Forman, who told EW:
Kevin has got a lot of safety protocols. He’s a cop and knows just how dangerous these rescues can be. Before he goes in and does one of these operations, he surveys the scene, he puts his church members in prime locations so they can observe, they have cops on speed dial. And one of his other rules is they would only have eight minutes to talk to any individual girl. In his experience, she’s got eight minutes in which she could return to her pimp and say, “I got a bad feeling about that guy, he backed out, I thought he was a cop,” without having the pimp come looking for her, which could create a dangerous situation for Kevin and his team. So for her safety and theirs, it’s a self-imposed hard deadline.
They’ve got eight minutes to talk her out of prostitution. If she says yes, that’s great. If after eight minutes she hasn’t, they give her a phone number and tell her they’ll always be there, but they cut off the intervention. (Via)
Forman also worked on Sex Box, so you know 8 Minutes will be a classy, tasteful expose of a man tricking a woman to bring her closer to Jesus.
Good god. This reminds me of how I was recently, along with some coworkers, looking at the websites of A&E, Discovery Channel, TLC, and all of their lineups are essentially trash. Gah
What about dudes? Is this an equal opportunity provider?
“You can’t turn a ho into a housewife fool!”
~ Too $hort
A&E presents: CHRISTIAN HOOKER KIDNAPPING
Pshaw. Once a dicksucker for money, always a dicksucker for money.
Just some are more discreet than others (e.g. housewife).
He’s got a little captain in him…….
[www.thisisyourconscience.com]
But seriously. Are they gonna put the prostitutes through school? get them jobs? send them to rehab? If yes, then cool, more power to them. If no, then they should mind their own business.
If they don’t turn in 8 minutes are the Eaten Alive on Discovery Channel by a snake?
so is everyone blurred in this show? if so it will be very difficult to jerk off too
err to
Coincidentally, “8 minutes or less’ is what prostitutes are always thinking/hoping for in terms of their customers’ performance.
The girls aren’t all blurred. Also, I met somebody who was one of them. She said it helped her. You would never know she had done anything like that, sweet chick. A lot of people are saying it’s exploitative, but she was appreciative.
I want to know how i can help. Being a 14 year heroin/meth addict, with almost a year sober, i have lead this lifestyle and wish that everyone could have a chance to get out of the life. i feel like my story could help others. leading others to God would be the most amazing position to hold.
I’m unable to e-mail Pastor Brown privately so I will put this out there anyway. I know these girls (victims) that wish to get help are taken to rehab. But what happens after they are released from rehab? I have a motorhome and I’m able to travel anywhere, anytime for as long as needed. I am willing to transport any of them to where ever they would need to go after rehab. If my services could be for this purpose or any other such as transporting victims rescued, battered women or from cults please contact me via e-mail. I however, do not want to be shown on TV or have it known that I am helping. I would want to stay behind “the scenes” so to speak. My e-mail is: mom19365@yahoo.com Thank-you. God bless your work.
Ok, so if things are going bad for a girl then 8 minutes is the cut off. Why not just make like all is well and take the full half hour or whatever to interact and show her a new way?