A News Station Pranked Its Meteorologist For National Face Your Fears Day

Meteorologist Kelly Smith is apparently very scared of spiders. Yesterday was conveniently National Face Your Fears Day, in case you forgot to wrap yourself in raw chicken and jump into a shark tank or try the sauce with the ghost face on it at your local taco place, so Smith’s coworkers at Fox 17 in Western Michigan decided to remind everyone watching by scaring the crap out of her with shots of giant tarantulas on her green screen. And just when she thought it was safe to return to the morning broadcast… more spiders. This is when the local news is at its absolute best.