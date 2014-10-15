A News Station Pranked Its Meteorologist For National Face Your Fears Day

Meteorologist Kelly Smith is apparently very scared of spiders. Yesterday was conveniently National Face Your Fears Day, in case you forgot to wrap yourself in raw chicken and jump into a shark tank or try the sauce with the ghost face on it at your local taco place, so Smith’s coworkers at Fox 17 in Western Michigan decided to remind everyone watching by scaring the crap out of her with shots of giant tarantulas on her green screen. And just when she thought it was safe to return to the morning broadcast… more spiders. This is when the local news is at its absolute best.
Once again, as I’ve said on previous examples of this, I’m befuddled as to the reaction. She’s standing in front of a green screen, in a studio. A video of a spider appears on a small monitor maybe 10 or more feet away – AND SHE THINKS IT’S BEHIND HER!
I don’t think that she or any of the other idiots that have come before her are acting – the reactions seem too genuine, but, for the life of me, I don’t understand how they can think, even for a split second, that a giant bug is actually behind them.