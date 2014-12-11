A Scientific Yuletide Ranking Of Beloved Classic Children’s Christmas Specials

12.11.14 75 Comments
Christmas is just two weeks away, so I thought it would be a good time to wax nostalgic about some of the most cherished Christmas specials we grew up with. But because that in itself isn’t enough fun, I thought I’d pit them all against each other using a definitive and completely objective ranking system based only on my mercy — because nothing says the spirit of Christmas like fighting with each other in the comments about whether or not A Charlie Brown Christmas was better than Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. (Spoiler alert: It’s not.)

8) I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown

This only came out in 2003, but apparently it’s a thing now so I feel like I have to include it. But whatever, I’ve never seen it so I’m putting it last. Sorry, millennials. Get off my damn lawn.

7) Frosty the Snowman

To be honest, even as a kid I thought Frosty the Snowman was kinda lame. I don’t know, maybe I just didn’t like his face. Or his hat. Either way, he’s pretty far down on my list.

6) A Charlie Brown Christmas

I hate to break it to you, but A Charlie Brown Christmas is really just not all that good. I feel like this is one of those things that people look back on with rose-colored glasses, but the fact of the matter is that A Charlie Brown Christmas is honestly just f*cking depressing, until just before the very end. Yeah yeah, I know the sad tree has become a staple pop culture icon, and that’s fine. We can keep the tree. But the special? It’s not great.

5) Mickey’s Christmas Carol

The lone Disney offering on this list was probably the most well done and animated out of the bunch, even though it was basically just another adaption of A Christmas Carol, with Scrooge McDuck playing the part of Ebeneezer Scrooge (who the character was named after). Overall pretty solid.

