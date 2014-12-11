A Scientific Yuletide Ranking Of Beloved Classic Children’s Christmas Specials

8) I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown
This only came out in 2003, but apparently it’s a thing now so I feel like I have to include it. But whatever, I’ve never seen it so I’m putting it last. Sorry, millennials. Get off my damn lawn.
7) Frosty the Snowman
To be honest, even as a kid I thought Frosty the Snowman was kinda lame. I don’t know, maybe I just didn’t like his face. Or his hat. Either way, he’s pretty far down on my list.
6) A Charlie Brown Christmas
I hate to break it to you, but A Charlie Brown Christmas is really just not all that good. I feel like this is one of those things that people look back on with rose-colored glasses, but the fact of the matter is that A Charlie Brown Christmas is honestly just f*cking depressing, until just before the very end. Yeah yeah, I know the sad tree has become a staple pop culture icon, and that’s fine. We can keep the tree. But the special? It’s not great.
5) Mickey’s Christmas Carol
The lone Disney offering on this list was probably the most well done and animated out of the bunch, even though it was basically just another adaption of A Christmas Carol, with Scrooge McDuck playing the part of Ebeneezer Scrooge (who the character was named after). Overall pretty solid.
Really? Garfield over The Peanuts? get the fuck out of here with that nonsense.
Yup. Those fightin’ words are some straight-up bullshit.
The big difference between Garfield and Peanuts is that at one point, a long time ago, Garfield was funny.
Can’t believe I am admitting this, but the backscratcher part in Garfield used to get me a little misty-eyed.
The Year Without A Santa Claus > Everything Else.
Even Mr. Freeze recognized the OG Snow Miser in Batman and Robin.
Why isn’t “The Year Without a Santa Claus” on this list?
Heat Miser and Snow Miser rule!
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” also deserves to be on this list, definitely ahead of Garfield!
The Heat Miser/Snow Miser song is a classic!
Without a mention of either of those two shows this list is moot.
Agreed.
No Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town? No Year Without a Santa Claus? No Olive the Other Reindeer? No Frosty returns simply so can put it in last place and mock that heresy for all it’s worth? BAH!! LIST INVALID!!
You list ‘I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown’, which you admit having never even seen, as #8?
But that beat out Olive The Other Reindeer, The Bear That Slept Through Christmas, The Year Without A Santa Claus, the George C. Scott-starring A Christmas Carol from 1984 and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town?
Randy Marsh is the best Christmas special.
legit lol’d
I don’t see how you can mention how messed up Rudolph is and not even talk about how horrible Santa and Rudolph’s dad are in that… but somehow Peanuts is the depressing one.
As a commented down more, there’s something seriously wrong with your Christmas Special when Santa Clause is a totalitarian villain.
Glad someone finally said that about Charlie Brown. I didn’t grow up watching it, my wife did so I watch for her, so I see how sad and depressing it is. Those kids are so fucking mean to CB, fuck them.
Gotta say I do like Year Without better, but there isn’t a Christmas that goes by that I don’t watch Rudolph.
True dat. I watched it this year – hadn’t seen it a good 15-20 years, and it is depressing as hell. Not to mention they cast just the worst kid voice actors possible. They all sound like they’re reading a book report.
Emmett Otter is awful. I’ll never understand what people like about it.
You will kindly shut your whore mouth.
Merry Christmas.
Three words.
RIVERBOTTOM. NIGHTMARE. BAND.
As a kid I can’t tell you how may times I endured all of those saccharine hillbilly messages about honesty and family love just so I could air guitar my heart out to what in the end was probably 30 seconds total footage of the heaviest muppet band that ever was.
A bunch of punk rock animals came out and played ugly punk rock that told the whole town that they didn’t give a crap about their rules and they STILL WON THE TALENT SHOW.
Nope, I will continue to shout it from the rooftops.
Emmet Otter is awful. Worst Christmas special ever. I feel like this is some kind of parody list.
At least Charlie Brown Christmas has the realism of how kids are assholes to one another.
Seriously?? No Claymation Xmas Special??!
I also feel like, a Pac-Man Christmas has been overlooked.
I second the Claymation Christmas.Though, I always knew it as California Raisins Christmas.
Holy sh*t you are right about this one. This was a go to for a long time and I watched it on tape every year as well. That dinosaur who ate throughout the whole show.
This is #1. Camels FTW.
That’s an awful lot of words spent to be so very, very wrong.
Rudolph is obviously #1. That it’s kind of messed up makes it all the better!
This is how i feel about your low ranking of Charlie Brown Christmas.
Still, I have watched it twice this year with my daughter, you are right, those kids are fucking awful.
I refuse to acknowledge any list that does not include the He-Man and She-Ra Christmas special. For goodness sake, Skeletor gains the Christmas spirit!
No muppets christmas carol or santas coming to town .. what is this..
Muppet Christmas Carol >>>>> Mikey Mouse crap.
Also John Denver & the Muppets Christmas Special? #1!
ritzen had to put an obscure one at no. 1…because we all need to know the artsy cleverness of this is..and how we all fall short measuring up to such a shit ranking
She is straight up trolling us.
Rudolph is clearly the most depressing Christmas children’s special of all time.
– Rudolph is born and immediately shunned by Dasher and Santa Clause
– 2 minutes in and the gay elf gets banished
– 5 minutes in and Rudolph gets made fun of and then banished by fucking Santa Clause.
– Santa Clause looks like an asshole by making waking motions at the elves singing a new tribute song to him.
-Rudolph, gay elf and Yukon discover a homeless area of the North Pole where again, Fucking Santa Clause banished these toys.
– Rudolph’s girlfriend gets attacked and despite two grown adult reindeer being present, Rudolph takes on Bumble and gets his ass handed to him. His parents still don’t care.
– Rudolph and Gay elf only get accepted back into Christmas Village because Gay elf tortured Bumble and Rudolph’s bright nose could serve as a light. Santa doesn’t apologize.
TL/DR: Any movie that makes Santa Clause the super-villain should not be ranked #2 on the list.
Muppets Christmas Carol
Olive the Other Reindeer
Don’t make me fight you. The result would be confusing to onlookers.
Muppet Christmas Carol got a theatre release.
The Star Wars Holiday special should be 1-8.
Every year I try to do it. Every year I shut it off after about 9 minutes of Wookiee dialogue.
Which I admit is a shame, because I always miss out on Chewbacca’s Dad having cybersex with Diahann Carroll.
Lifeday 4 life!
War crimes were not eligible.
Broken down into 7 parts, so it’s 1-7.
A Muppet Family Christmas
+1
There’s another version on YouTube in four parts that has the original commercials, but it’s crappier quality. I almost prefer that one. My poor grandmother was never so glad for a VHS tape to wear out then when our taped from TV version of this finally died.
This needs to be number 1 forever. When Jim Henson shows up at the end to do dishes, good times.
How can a show with all of the Muppets in it, including the Muppet Show cast, all the gang from Sesame Street, and the Fraggles not be included here? Having Jim show up is just the icing on the awesome cake.
Also, where’s A Colbert Christmas? Bear vs. Santa Claus FTW!
+1
Also Hermey, what a piece of crap, what normal anyone wants to grow up to be a fucking dentist? Just make toys, you god damned nerd.
A sadist, that’s who…
Usually opinion based lists are debatable and you can interchange the top few and argue about what should be higher, but this? THIS LIST? This is straight horseshit and there isn’t even a glimmer of agreement from anyone about order, and a smidge of agreement about depressing themes. And who makes a list of only 8 items? At least make it ten, but this should be at least 20 or more considering the amount of holiday specials out there.
I’m thinking that Stacy wrote the names of every Christmas special over the past 25 years on a series of index cards, shuffled them like a deck of playing cards, dealt off the top seven, and then tried to write a coherent article.
Result = EPIC FAIL !!
Click bait, page view and comment counting at its finest.
Ok, I don’t even care if you hate Ziggy as a comic strip, but Ziggy’s Gift is actually one of the most amazing Christmas specials I’ve ever seen. I would also like to remind people of the magic of Christmas Eve on Sesame Street which I swear is only not getting shown anymore due to the abomination that is Elmo. They’re both online, and if that isn’t a true blue miracle I don’t know what one is.
TORKEY.
There’s so many specials missing here, it really needs to be expanded. The new Peanuts special is horrible and shouldn’t be included for the fact that its non-canon (after Schulz’s death and stars the annoying Re-run), but the original Charlie Brown Christmas IS a staple and deserves to be top three no matter how big this list gets.
But Re-Run is canon. He was first mentioned in the daily strips as early as 1972 and made his first print appearances starting in 1973, often as a nervous passenger in the child seat on the back of his mother’s bicycle.
Yeah, but does anybody really like him? I just don’t care much for the specials made after Schulz died. The last decade of his life CBS didn’t want to make any new ones, then after his death the nostalgia grew, and unfortunately in his life and death, there were no limits on the commercialization of Peanuts. I’m still waiting for Shermy to have his spotlight. Personally, as soon as Snoopy began to take on characters such as a lawyer and tennis player, and peaking with his spinning his ears and flying around as a helicopter, the shark was jumped. It’s Peanuts, so you still take it all in, but I prefer the earlier strips and specials.
Rudolph’s prick of a father immediately knocks it out of contention for any top honors.
This list is garbage, i’m getting old, get off my lawn.
Honorable mentions:
1. Yogi’s First Christmas
2. The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus
3. Twas The Night Before Christmas
4. Christmas comes to Pac-Land
5. Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
6. Jack Frost
7. Nestor the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
8. Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
Holy crap, forgot about Nestor. Cry my eyes out on that one every other year or so.
No mention of Polar Express or the Little Drummer Boy?
This list sucks. . .
Polar Express is freaking creepy. And it’s a movie, not a special.
I feel like this list was created solely so you could rank Charlie Brown 6th and make everyone else mad. Like, the other 7 didn’t matter. You just wanted us to know that you like Muppets and think Charlie Brown is overrated.
Notable omissions: Santa Claus is Comin to Town, Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Christmas Toy.
Very glad to see Mickey’s Christmas Carol on here. GTFO with all this Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas crap, Disney. Mickey’s Christmas Carol FTW!
Agree 100%. Total troll piece.
No “A Wish For Wings That Work”? No “Nestor the Long Eared Donkey”? No “Annabelle’s Wish”?
Your list is shit sir, good day. I said GOOD DAY
No.
4. Black X-Mas
3. Rare Exports
2. Santa’s Slay
1. Gremlins
It is known.
Silent Night Deadly Night 2?
I don’t think a lot of these commentors know what a special is. Any movie released in theaters isn’t in the running. And I know it has already been said but Muppet Family Christmas is the best. I lose it every time I watch it and the Swedish Chef sees Big Bird for the first time.
Man, if you think “Jug Band Christmas” is/was the best, even over the likes of the original “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”, then you are just so messed up!! And for cry-eyein’ out loud, why even mention something like Garfield when you yourself admitted it hasn’t been shown for something like 15 years?
Thank you, though, for not dragging the “Star Wars Christmas Special” back out into the open.
Mickey’s Christmas Carol is the definitive version of that story. All other interpretations come in second. (Or maybe just the first version I remember seeing…)
Well Alistair Sims Christmas Carol is the best version but for cartoons this is the best one. Pete as the Ghost of Christmas Future chomping on that cigar and laughing maniacally still freaks me out.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas is honestly just f*cking depressing”
No sh*t. That’s why it’s the best, man. That and the opening theme to the Racoons hit me like a lead pipe.
Hmmmm, this list is quite problematic. 10 reasons why….
Most of you are probably too young to remember, but A Sesame Street Christmas is my favorite of all time. Big Bird is trying to catch Santa because Oscar mindeffed him into thinking he wasn’t coming. Mr. Hooper providing his sage wisdom. Great songs, and Bert and Ernie singing “Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas” before they came out of the closet brings a tear to my eye. I remember watching this on our old TV in the living room before cable and remotes…It’s the best y’all, and my rose colored glasses broke many years ago…
[www.youtube.com]
It’s not just that Charlie Brown is depressing, it’s also not at all funny. Or enjoyable in any way. I loved it as a kid cuz i was a fucking moron kid and someone told me I had to love it and Snoopy is cute, but as a guy in my 30’s? Even nostalgia can’t get me to sit through that dirge. I’ll listen to the Vince Guaraldi album 100 times through, but no way am I watching Chuck mope around without a hint of joy or humor, thanks.
Claymation Christmas is better than all of these put together…..