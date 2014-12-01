A Short Primer On Telltale Games For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans

Game of Thrones fans are about to be introduced to one of the bigger names in game development lately, Telltale Games. Telltale got the license for the HBO series, and the first episode drops this week… and since it’s arriving on PCs, mobile, and consoles, a lot of novice gamers will be giving it a shot. So, here’s a primer on Telltale and how to play the games.
I remember every game based on a movie sucked when I was a kid. This isn’t actually good, is it?
Well, Telltale was personally selected by George R.R. Martin and his assistant was put on the project as a story consultant. The reason? Telltale broke through to critical acclaim with the highly praised Walking Dead series and has adapted the beloved comic series Fables to a game as The Wolf Among Us, not to mention their takes on Back To The Future and Jurassic Park.
What’s the plot?
The game follows House Forrester, which is loyal to House Stark. That does not go well for them for obvious reasons, and it’s up to you to work out how to get them out from under. Here’s a trailer!
So this will be tied to the series?
Technically, yes, although you’re not going to miss anything in the show if you don’t play this game. The reverse, however, might be true.
So what, exactly, is this game like to play?
It’s a dialogue-driven adventure game. Telltale’s style is marked by simple gameplay, mostly choosing dialogue options, to drive the story, and generally some simple puzzle solving or interactive gameplay where you get a circle into another circle and hit a button to complete an action.
Most importantly, though, there’s not one path through. What you say and what choices you make will change the direction of the game. If you call Tyrion a talking stump early on in the game, he’ll remember it and act accordingly later on. It won’t screw you over and send you back to the beginning, but it may make life harder for you and different options will close off or open up depending on your choices.
Will we see anybody from the show?
Cersei, Tyrion, Margaery, and Ramsay Snow will all pop up, and those are just the characters we know about. HBO’s involved, so expect more surprises along the way.
Beyond having a few actors, will it be anything like the show?
To answer that question, here’s the second-worst thing you have to do in the first episode of The Walking Dead: Season Two.
Gah! What’s the worst thing?!
You really don’t want to know.
What do mean by “episode?”
The game will be sold in six parts; you can buy the episodes individually, or shell out for the full “season” of games for a lower overall price.
When will the other episodes be out?
Telltale tends to deliver them on a bimonthly basis, usually alternating with another game; in this case, that would be Tales From The Borderlands. But they also tend to drop them without warning; we didn’t know the first episode was arriving this week until the day before Thanksgiving. Again, buying the season pass means you just download it when it comes out, and that’s really the best way to keep track.
Will there be boobs?
We’ll let you know.
Does the worst thing have to do with why she has to stitch herself in the first place, and what she does immediately after to the source? (Shying as far away from spoilers as I can)
I’m trying to remember the episode and what was worse than having to hear Clem cry in pain for so damn long. I kept wanting to yell “I have to do another stitch?! Make it stop I can’t take this!!!!”
Yeah, that was definitely the worst.
I’m disappointed they chose to make the characters look like the show. Couldn’t they have, you know, made them look how they do in the books? Some of the appearances from book to show are vastly different. Is this a tie-in game or something? In their Walking Dead series I have yet to see any characters from the show.
Glen appeared in an episode or two from season one.
So does Herschel.
Considering the game is based on the series, not the books, which GRRM bore down rather hard on, probably not.
I really liked the Walking Dead game for about an hour until my completionist tendencies got the best of me and I spent forever trying to find the pharmacy key they wanted me to get for a dying dude, only to find out I couldn’t get it yet. The game didn’t do a great job of clarifying I needed to leave the shop and progress the story first first before I could find the key.
The pharmacy sequence is the most adventure game-y thing The Walking Dead does. The rest is more interested in advancing the story and relationships than in the puzzle-solving. I’d give it another shot if that was the point where they lost you.
Yeah, I’ll second that that particular sequence was poorly designed. But it’s a speedbump in what becomes a much more engaging game.
I thought Wolf Among Us was way better than Walking Dead. It felt like there were actual plot points that contributed to a somewhat satisfying conclusion. Walking Dead always just feels like an aimless journey to somewhere you’ll never get to, where you just survive and move, survive and move. Wolf Among Us was more of a murder mystery, which I liked much more. (gently coughs into hand) Just saying, I guess.
Is it okay to not like Telltale games yet?
I wasn’t a big fan of latter episodes of The Walking Dead: Season 2. Mostly because the entire cast became a bunch of self-righteous cockholes. Yes, let’s be a condescending dick to the thirteen-year-old. It’s not like she’s the only one who does anything and has taken enormous risks to save your useless asses repeatedly in a short span of time. OH WAIT.
I actually really like there Sam and Max and series, maybe I just played it at a time I could appreciate whimsy.