A Smart, Strong, Sensual Woman Was Picked As The Best Character On TV

After totally screwing up their greatest scenes of the last year list, Entertainment Weekly asked their readers to name the best character on TV right now. The 75,000-plus people who voted have spoken, and they picked: not Sherlock Holmes or Sheldon Cooper or any of the clones on Orphan Black, which considering the fanbases those shows have, both online and in real life, were the obvious frontrunners. Instead, the trophy made of old issues of EW from the mid-1990s went to…

Yup, that’s right, Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers. I couldn’t agree more.

In the words of EW‘s Kyle Anderson, “All the good laugh lines go to Gene the hedonist and Louise the Machiavellian manipulator, but eldest Belcher kid Tina (Dan Mintz) is still the butt-obsessed heart of the show. And she doesn’t even need dialogue to do it: Somehow Mintz has spun Tina’s signature awkward-teen moan into a reliable catchphrase.” (Via)

It came down to Tina vs. Franklin and/or Bash, but no one could remember which one’s which.

Via EW