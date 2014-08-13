A Smart, Strong, Sensual Woman Was Picked As The Best Character On TV

After totally screwing up their greatest scenes of the last year list, Entertainment Weekly asked their readers to name the best character on TV right now. The 75,000-plus people who voted have spoken, and they picked: not Sherlock Holmes or Sheldon Cooper or any of the clones on Orphan Black, which considering the fanbases those shows have, both online and in real life, were the obvious frontrunners. Instead, the trophy made of old issues of EW from the mid-1990s went to…
Yup, that’s right, Tina Belcher from Bob’s Burgers. I couldn’t agree more.
In the words of EW‘s Kyle Anderson, “All the good laugh lines go to Gene the hedonist and Louise the Machiavellian manipulator, but eldest Belcher kid Tina (Dan Mintz) is still the butt-obsessed heart of the show. And she doesn’t even need dialogue to do it: Somehow Mintz has spun Tina’s signature awkward-teen moan into a reliable catchphrase.” (Via)
It came down to Tina vs. Franklin and/or Bash, but no one could remember which one’s which.
This is true.
Oh it’s true.. It’s DAMN true
Remember that? From tha…. Nevermind
She was actually just voted best teen, they don’t really actually have a best tv character as they just list a bunch of them in different categories. Also the clones from orphan black and Sherlock also made the list so it’s weird that you said they didn’t?
Frankly I don’t know where you got that Tina was number one, she isn’t even on the first page of the article she’s on like page 3
Okay this was part of a poll and not part of the article. My bad
It was still a fan poll. The whole point is that they list characters from all different genre’s and well liked shows so no matter who reads the magazine anyone can find it and say hey this magazine has some veracity cause they like what I like. No one should have to apologize for not wanting to read second hand drivel from ew.
Frankly,l from the article he links to dipshit.
I adore Bob’s Burgers, but honestly I don’t quite get the Tina infatuation everyone has.
Let’s be real, out of the 3 kids, Gene and Louise are way funnier.
Louise is way better than Tina. Tina is actually pretty one-dimensional; she loves butts, horses, and every boy ever.
Louise is infinitely more complex and waaaaaay funnier. I mean, just this quote: “I’m saving all my blood and spit for my wedding night.” I mean, that one slays me every single time.
I think that the Tina love comes from the fact that she fills a very specific character niche that is rarely occupied, and that a ton of regular TV watchers can relate to. She’s authentically weird, unapologetically teenaged and a totally relatable caricature. She’s funny when she has to be, she’s sad when she should be, and above all, reminds a lot of us of how we used to be (or still are) when we’re trying to deal with life.
@Otis – I definitely get the relatable thing, but she just doesn’t make me laugh or come across as all that interesting to me. This isn’t a “NOT FUNNY” thing. Different strokes and all that, and clearly i’m in the minority and missing something.
Tina is the best-written teenager in any animated series. All of her flaws come together to make her a fully-realized person instead of just a character.
We all know the trophy should be shaped like butts.