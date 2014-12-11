A ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Actor Reportedly Killed And Ate His Ex-Girlfriend’s Pet Bunny

#Sons Of Anarchy
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.11.14 43 Comments

On his website, actor Dimitri Diatchenko, who’s appeared in episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger, How I Met Your Mother, and Sons of Anarchy (he played everyone’s favorite character, “Head Russian”), describes himself as having a “powerful presence both on screen and off.” Weirdly, he left off the part where he killed, skinned, cooked, and ate his ex-girlfriend’s pet bunny.

Prosecutors said that Dimitri Diatchenko, 46, killed, skinned, and cooked the pet of his former girlfriend. He then ate half of it while texting her step-by-step pictures of the act.

When the woman returned to the home they shared, Diatchenko allegedly told her he would kill and eat her, just like he did the rabbit.

The former couple has been living together after their romantic relationship ended. Diatchenko allegedly killed the pet after the woman told him they should no longer be roommates, prosecutors said in a release. (Via)

He’s been charged with one felony count of cruelty to an animal and criminal threats, and “faces up to four years and eight months in jail if convicted.” Hopefully, if he actually did pull a Fatal Attraction, the court does to Diatchenko what Chuck Norris did to his Walker character:

Kick his ass.

Via NY Daily News

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSARRESTSRabbitsSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP