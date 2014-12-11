A ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Actor Reportedly Killed And Ate His Ex-Girlfriend’s Pet Bunny

On his website, actor Dimitri Diatchenko, who’s appeared in episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger, How I Met Your Mother, and Sons of Anarchy (he played everyone’s favorite character, “Head Russian”), describes himself as having a “powerful presence both on screen and off.” Weirdly, he left off the part where he killed, skinned, cooked, and ate his ex-girlfriend’s pet bunny.

Prosecutors said that Dimitri Diatchenko, 46, killed, skinned, and cooked the pet of his former girlfriend. He then ate half of it while texting her step-by-step pictures of the act. When the woman returned to the home they shared, Diatchenko allegedly told her he would kill and eat her, just like he did the rabbit. The former couple has been living together after their romantic relationship ended. Diatchenko allegedly killed the pet after the woman told him they should no longer be roommates, prosecutors said in a release. (Via)

He’s been charged with one felony count of cruelty to an animal and criminal threats, and “faces up to four years and eight months in jail if convicted.” Hopefully, if he actually did pull a Fatal Attraction, the court does to Diatchenko what Chuck Norris did to his Walker character:

Kick his ass.

Via NY Daily News