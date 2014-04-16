A Spin-Off Of The UK’s ‘The Office’ On Netflix May Be In The Works, Suggests Ricky Gervais

I love the original UK The Office. I’d probably rank it overall as one of the five best comedy series, ever. And while I loved David Brent within the context of that show, I’ve never really been that interested in the post-The Office life of David Brent. “The Return of Brent,” the special that Ricky Gervais did last year for a Comic Relief special was OK, but honestly, David Brent is better enjoyed in small doses, while surrounded by more likable, sympathetic characters (a series about Tim and Dawn, on the other hand … )

Yet, Ricky Gervais — who has more money than God, thanks to spin-offs of The Office in practically every country in the world — still keeps pushing the possibility of a David Brent spin-off.

From THR:

Gervais told the U.K.’s Radio Times magazine that both the public broadcaster and the online subscription giant have expressed a desire to work out a spinoff. “It could happen,” Gervais told the Radio Times. “It would be amazing for Ricky Gervais, but I don’t know if I can justify it. He can’t play venues outside the story.” Gervais said that he was bitten by the Brent bug again after bringing him back for Comic Relief. “I love David Brent, but I can’t just do it as a vanity project, because the BBC and Netflix are up for it,” he said. “I don’t know whether to do an on-the-road special or make that the whole series.”

I mean, the thing is: The Office is really kind of a perfect series, and where it ended could not have been better. I wouldn’t want anything to tarnish that show’s legacy, and I am concerned that a spin-off series would be exactly as Gervais suggested: A vanity project.

Let’s leave perfect alone.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter