A Super Sneaky Woman Licked A News Reporter After Oregon Legalized Marijuana

The midterm elections didn’t exactly deliver on the craziest people in America coming out of the woodworks to provide us with entertainment, but between Mitch McConnell’s photobomber and Florida’s Captain Hornblaster, we did all right. However, those two Internet election “celebrities” are taking a backseat tonight to Oregon’s licking bandit, or more specifically a friendly young lady who took a saliva swipe at KOIN 6 News reporter Tim Becker. The KOIN crew has chalked this one up to people being overly excited about marijuana being legalized in Oregon, but I have a different theory – Tim Becker is made of candy.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL