A Swan Attack Video Was Turned Into A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ad With Dragons

Swans would be a lot cooler if they could breathe fire and not look awkward when they fly and if they hung out with Emilia Clarke and hell, let’s find a way to replace all swans with dragons, like Blinkbox did in a recent advertisement. The UK-based video-on-demand service took a popular viral video of two pissed off black swans charging at a golfer at the Grimsby Golf Club in England, and replaced the birds with two dragons to promote series four of Game of Thrones. Here’s the original clip:

NOW WITH DRAGONS:

Everything is better with dragons. Except Pete’s Dragon. That movie sucks.

Via Daily Picks and Flicks