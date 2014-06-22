A Swan Attack Video Was Turned Into A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ad With Dragons

#Game of Thrones
06.22.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Swans would be a lot cooler if they could breathe fire and not look awkward when they fly and if they hung out with Emilia Clarke and hell, let’s find a way to replace all swans with dragons, like Blinkbox did in a recent advertisement. The UK-based video-on-demand service took a popular viral video of two pissed off black swans charging at a golfer at the Grimsby Golf Club in England, and replaced the birds with two dragons to promote series four of Game of Thrones. Here’s the original clip:

NOW WITH DRAGONS:

Everything is better with dragons. Except Pete’s Dragon. That movie sucks.

Via Daily Picks and Flicks

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSDRAGONSgame of thronesswansWHEN ANIMALS ATTACK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP