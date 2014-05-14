A Teen Girl Was Booted From Her Prom Because Some Perv Dads Were Ogling Her

On May 10th, 17-year-old Clare attended her home school prom (which is apparently a thing?) in Richmond, Virginia, with her boyfriend and four other friends. While wearing her dress-code required “fingertip length” dress, she danced to, if Parks and Recreation is any indication, the latest R.E.M. jams; spiked the punch, if EVERY movie is any indication, with no-no juice; and did the hand jive, and then she was escorted out of her prom because a some “perverted 45-year-old” dads were ogling her.
From a guest post Clare wrote on her sister’s blog, via WTVR:
When I got into the ballroom I laughed, because I was surrounded by girls in much shorter dresses then me, albeit they were shorter, and therefore stood out less in the crowd, but it was still frustrating. I joined my group of friends, (there were six of us), and told them what happened, they were all appalled, especially considering we’ve been attending this prom all four years of high school and usually wore much shorter dresses then we chose this year. We were also a little grossed out by all the dads on the balcony above the dance floor, ogling and talking amongst themselves. We weren’t dancing, but swaying with the music and talking and enjoying ourselves, when Mrs. D again approached me, and gestured me off the dance floor. She took me into a corner in the hall way, with another woman, (who I’m assuming was a parent/chaperone) and told me that some of the dads who were chaperoning had complained that my dancing was too provocative, and that I was going to cause the young men at the prom to think impure thoughts. At this point I said to her that I hadn’t been dancing at all! Much less seductively, and that even if I had been being inappropriate, they should issue a warning instead of just kicking me out.
When I was 14 years old, I wanted to impress a girl I had a crush on in my grade. So I bought us tickets not to see Pearl Jam, which I could have done, but Britney Spears. I regret nothing, and by nothing, I mean everything. I remember very little about that, other than two things: 1) I bought my crush a necklace, and was planning on presenting it to her during the part of “Oops!… I Did It Again” where the astronaut gives Britney the Heart of the Ocean, but I wisely chicken out at the end; and 2) as we were leaving the outdoor venue, I remember a group of 40-something, paunchy men, all clearly without kids, huddled together at the edge of the lawn, watching both Britney and the crowd.
That’s what I imagine the dads at Clare’s prom looked like. Maybe it’s the same of batch of vagabond pervs, traveling the country for public events to act like scumbags at. They moved on from Britney, and now they’re huge Ariana Grande fans. Once a creepo, always a creepo.
This just reminded me of how my father had a bigger hard-on for girls in my class when I was in high school than I did, and would have no problem saying as much. I think he may have even started when I was in junior high.
Your father was like that? Explains the Rob Ryan avatar.
He was a piece of shit.
I fail to see the problem*. If you don’t want to get kicked out of your home-schooled prom because you turned a group of chaperons on, then don’t wear an appropriate length dress and don’t not dance.
*I see nothing but problems.
Why the fuck is it her problem if the boys have the impure thoughts? Make them leave.
It’s home school prom, so I presume that most of the parents are crazy Christians who do this shit all the fucking time.
What? Boys can’t be held responsible for their thoughts or actions!! It’s always the woman’s fault….
Crap, I missed that it was a home school prom and its in the first sentence. The impure thoughts line is most likely verbatim. I’m willing to bet the dads had at least one youth pastor among them, they’re the biggest creeps of all.
Racism is more like It .Home Not Welcome schooled +VA+ Black boyfriend = Not Welcome
You underestimate the furry of a repressed libido in a Christian Fundamentalist husband. They are godly men! They cannot abide anything that might give them a chubby in public! It was the girls buttocks that was at issue! (besides unless you are in some backwater most churches and home schooled groups have minorities…just like everywhere else. And they are accepted as family. Do not forget that the civil rights movement was first a church movement.)
@Clark: I don’t think it’s racism as much as it is: Home schooled = religious as hell parents = Footloose type scenario. You may be right though.
It’s not puberty, the hormones, and our natural instinct to procreate that gives teenage boys and 45 year old men “impure thoughts” no, not at all, it’s all the fault of the girl for what she is wearing and how she is dancing.
Sadly, it seems every religion has an extreme conservative competent that believes the above, having been a Baylor student, not surprised to see the American Christian Taliban rear its ignorant head at a prom for home schoolers.
Next time don’t invite the Dads….
First of all, ew. Poor girl.
Second:
I was surrounded by girls in much shorter dresses then me, albeit they were shorter, and therefore stood out less in the crowd
I feel her pain on this one. I had a hard time finding “fingertip-length” shorts that weren’t mom shorts because I’m freaking 5’7, but meanwhile, we had girls in my HS class wearing goddamn booty shorts and getting away with it because they had short arms. SOCIAL INJUSTICE AGAINST TALL GIRLS, I TELL YOU. SOCIAL INIUSTICE.
So if she was assaulted, that would be her fault too, correct?
They don’t have this problem at Amish proms.
And this is what, a week after we see Jon Hamm’s prom photo? Was HE kicked out for giving the lacrosse team “impure thoughts”?
last time i checked richmond still waves those confederate flag ideas proudly.
*THAN* goddamnit. Homeschooled indeed.
How many home schooled losers are there in that god damned town that they get their own loser prom? Just imagining the vibe in that place makes me want to die from awkwardness.
I cant get past the boyfriend’s fangs. Part vampire?
This sounds like one of those stories that goes viral and later turns out to be at least 75% bullshit.
But by that point we will have already made our snap judgments based on our prejudices and felt morally superior to the hillbillies and H8trs, so it won’t matter.
I don’t get why the dads weren’t kicked out for being absolutely creepy. Is this the 1950’s?
Homeschool prom, so yup.
I was expecting a pic of a smoking hot, rather large chested exotic looking woman. HER?
I absolutely hate these one-sided news reports like this. I’m not saying these chaperons were right or wrong in kicking this girl out, but does anybody really think she was completely innocent here?
I have younger siblings in high school and the clothes/actions of teenage girls today are mind blowing compared to my high school days. I’m talking things I didn’t see until I turned 21 and went to Vegas.
I guess what I’m trying to say is why was I not born a decade later?
There are other sites where you can see her in the dress she was wearing. Like a full-length picture. The dress was not sexy at all. It went well past her finger tips too which is a miracle for so many girls these days. It didn’t have a low neckline. Seriously… if a dad is saying that about a high school girl – there’s an issue with HIM. So really it isn’t one-sided.
She went to Prom all 4 years of H.S.? Not for nothing but, if a place like this is that damn conservative, wouldn’t they have a problem with a 13-14 year old freshman girl going to the Prom with a 17-18 year old male senior first?
She was homeschooled; it’s a “Home School” prom.
Ugh, FWIW I did read the entire article and watch the video. I’m not one of those people that cherry picks news articles. I guess my mind was more on the idea of the hypocrisy a 13 year old being allowed to go to the prom with an 18 year old being perfectly fine, but some vague idea of her dress being too short and her style of dancing not.
No worries. I think everyone assumes prom means, at most, juniors and seniors in a structured educational setting, not “Mommy’s Class of 2015” :)
I have to say, though, this particular young lady – and her take-no-shit response – was quite impressive. I wouldn’t have thought a home-schooled kid had it in them.
(I still think the pearl clutching had more to do with her date than her dress.)
From what I know at ‘proms’ like these the girls just go – I don’t believe they need dates.
Did anyone actually read the blog post, or look at the pictures? Her dress was most likely a pre-text to kick her out because her date was a young man of color.
This is the most Virginia story ever. The only thing that is missing is sheep fucking and incest.
Retarded jesus cunts being retarded jesus cunts…my fucking lord when is this fucking idiocy going to end
So, it totally has to do something with the boyfriend being black, right?
Considering the only reason people home school their kids is so they don’t have to interact with the filthy urban kids, I’d say yes.
At about :29 in that video, you can see a picture of the dress, at leas the hem line and her fingers. The dress goes past her fingers, and is at least 2/3 of the way down her thigh, well lower than a proper “slut” would wear a dress.
This is why my daughters will always wear dresses that reach the floor while they are on their knees, just like the dads in the 80s/90s sitcoms that I grew up on required. “Finger length” dresses are just an invitation for young men to see more of those creamy, tight thighs that are the highway to hell.
I agree with those who suggested that it was about her black boyfriend, but frankly this is a non-story: Crazy church people be crazy!
I…t… w…a…s… a… t…i…g…h…t… a…n…d… c…r…e…a…m…y… t…h…i…g…h…;… t…h…e… t…e…a…r…s… f…e…l…l… i…n… t…o…r…r…e…n…t… –… e…x…c…e…p…t… a…t… o…c…c…a…s…i…o…n…a…l… i…n…t…e…r…v…a…l…s…,… w…h…e…n… i…t… w…a…s… c…h…e…c…k… b…y… a… v…i…o…l…e…n…t… s…n…o…r…t… w…h…i…c…h… s…w…e…p…t… t…h…e… r…u…n…n…i…n…g… s…n…o…t… b…a…c…k… i…n…t…o… h…e…r… n…o…s…e… (…f…o…r… i…t… i…s… a… y…o…u…n…g… l…a…d…y… t…h…a…t… o…u…r… s…c…e…n…e… c…e…n…t…e…r…s… u…p…o…n…)…,… r…a…t…t…l…i…n…g… a…l…o…n…g… h…e…r… s…i…n…u…s…e…s…,… a…n…d… f…i…e…r…c…e…l…y… a…g…i…t…a…t…i…n…g… h…e…r… s…c…a…n…t…y… t…o…p… t…h…a…t… s…t…r…u…g…g…l…e…d… a…g…a…i…n…s…t… t…h…e… h…e…a…v…i…n…g… o…f… h…e…r… a…m…p…l…e… b…o…s…o…m…….
They’re 13 and 11 at the moment. The 13 year old is 5’11” and not done growing.
Would you like me to go on?
Well you’re not gonna have to worry about the 13 year old and boys. Men don’t like dating monsters.
I thought her dress was cute.
Yeah, her dress was fine. As over-protective as I am of my daughters, I might have let them wear that dress.
Not now, obviously, as I don’t want them kicked out of their proms.
Wait, the deeply Christian dads were perving on one of the students … and it was a girl?
Dad @1:
“She turned me into a newt!”
Just a reminder to never homeschool your future kids, folks.
From one Clare to another, sister, get your GED and move far, far away from those people.
Something tells me, she’s already bought the bus ticket out of town.
The sister’s whose blog she posted this on said that she’s taking college classes already and will be attending college on the east coast in the fall.
Homeschool- Just a handful of people short of a Cult.
Bah, fuck that. Fuck punishing women for men’s inability to control themselves. That’s some definitive rape culture shit. And fuck racism if @Malia’s right about that being the real issue.
“… and on what better day then mother’s day could I make a stand for the mothers, and the sisters, and the daughters and the friends who have been victims of this painful, traumatizing evil. So here is my story.”
This is surely painful, traumatizing evil…..
The fingertip rule is a lifesaver for women with loose standards and t-rex arms.
it’s natural for males of all ages to find attractive things attractive. That isn’t the problem her folks. The problem is with the Catholic-level guilt so many people want to attach to thoughts, especially over sex. These people aren’t mentally equipped to deal with their “impure” thoughts and so they make an issue of it for this young girl? These are probably the same guys that would throw their computer out the window if it “showed them porn”, right before they swallow a bullet out of shame. Seriously, this mindset is so unproductive and actually downright destructive sometimes.
why is this on the news? you’ve got to be kidding me
It’s not that her dress was too short on the rack or her standing straight in a photo. As a woman, I know that type of style of dress, I would wear it at a club and not a high school prom. It is a tight, slinky dress that hugs the figure ( you can see it on her bottom in the photo, how tight it is) and it scrunches up when you dance. Since her dress was just below her finger tips, it surely would get shorter when she bends or moves. I am sure the men got some shots of her upper thighs..I know from experience how this type of dress moves.
Not that it at all is right that SHE was the one to leave, these dads should have been made to leave since they were said to be thinking impure thoughts of a minor and seem to be lecherous in their stares towards her. It’s borderline harassment.
Now everybody sees the value of a burka. [explanation for the sarcasm impaired: that was sarcasm]
While I do think that it’s bullshit that she was kicked out of the prom, this girl called herself “curvy”, which makes me doubt some of the stuff she put into the full account. Specifically, I’m dubious that she and her friends were completely respectful until after they were outside. It feels like she added that part in, about her flipping off security (whom she had just been “respectfully” talking to moments earlier) and her friends yelling profanity, to give a ring of truth to her earlier respectful protestations.
