A Telenovela from Salma Hayek

ABC has bought the rights to Argentine telenovela “Los Roldan” (Spanish for “the roldan”). Salma Hayek will executive produce, and The show will be written and produced by two writers from “Ugly Betty,” which of course was based on a telenovela “Betty La Fea.”

Like “Ugly Betty,” “Roldan” is a drama with comedic undertones. The show follows a working-class man who saves the life of a woman. She then hires him to run her company — much to the chagrin of her family.Local versions of “Los Roldan” have already been produced in Colombia, Mexico and Cyprus. [Variety]

You know what I like best about telenovelas? Unlike with European imports, I don’t have to listen to a bunch pretentious A-holes tell me how much better the British version was. Probably because I never talk to the help.