A Telenovela from Salma Hayek

#Salma Hayek
11.02.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

ABC has bought the rights to Argentine telenovela “Los Roldan” (Spanish for “the roldan”). Salma Hayek will executive produce, and The show will be written and produced by two writers from “Ugly Betty,” which of course was based on a telenovela “Betty La Fea.”

Like “Ugly Betty,” “Roldan” is a drama with comedic undertones. The show follows a working-class man who saves the life of a woman. She then hires him to run her company — much to the chagrin of her family.Local versions of “Los Roldan” have already been produced in Colombia, Mexico and Cyprus. [Variety]

You know what I like best about telenovelas? Unlike with European imports, I don’t have to listen to a bunch pretentious A-holes tell me how much better the British version was. Probably because I never talk to the help.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Salma Hayek
TAGSABCLOS ROLDANSALMA HAYEKTELENOVELAS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 23 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP