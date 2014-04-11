A ‘Tosh.0’ Production Assistant Was Shot And Killed By The L.A. Police

John Winkler, a 30-year-old freelance production assistant for Comedy Central’s Tosh.0, was shot and killed by a Los Angeles sheriff deputy on Monday night after being mistaken for a stabbing suspect. Winkler was walking in West Hollywood when deputies responded to a “assault with a deadly weapon, man with a knife” call at a nearby apartment complex.
“As deputies continued attempts to contact the people in the apartment, the apartment door suddenly opened and a male victim came rushing out. He was covered in blood and bleeding profusely from the neck,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. Winkler followed, “lunging at the back” of the first victim, which led deputies to mistake him for the attacker.
“Believing Winkler was the assailant and the assault was ongoing and he would attack the entry team; three deputies fired their duty weapons at him. Victim Winkler was struck by the gunfire and fell to the floor, and the male victim also collapsed; struck once by the gunfire.” (Via)
Winkler was shot once and died later that night at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the actual suspect has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of torture. No charges have been filed against the deputies involved in Winkler’s death.
This story makes no sense. Was he walking or was he lunging at someone?
ultra confusing
if you read the click-through link its clear. Just disregard the walking bit. 2 other victims plus tosh dude in apt…stabber comes over balcony/into apartment…holds them at knife point…stabs…they exit…he gets shot while diving out with another victim. After entry they found stabber on top of another victim. no walking.
Been watching this on the local news this morning and not one mention of Tosh. Just “wannabe producer” because everyone in LA is a wannabe, naturally.
In the ongoing life series, Cops are the Worst.
These are shoot first, ask questions later kind of cops.
You know “things” have gotten out of hand when the cops are shooting attractive white people.
I like that the stabbing victim was also shot by accident. You just know the guy was like, “Oh, COME ON!”
In order to stop what they thought was an assault, all 3 cops shot both the suspected assaulter and assaultee. Just another day for the boys in blue
All three cops fired multiple rounds and the Tosh dude was only struck once? Sounds like some folks need a little range time.
If you didn’t want to get shot you shouldn’t have been running away from the attacker.
[inappropriate laughter]
Not only did they kill the assistant, they almost killed the other victim too. It’s two things I always say whenever I’m arguing with someone about “guns make us safer”.
1: There’s an assumption that people will automatically know who the bad guy is, and there’s an assumption that the good guys will never miss the bad guys.
2: Guns automatically create a life or death situation. If you get it wrong (see point 1), oops.
Very well-said.
That headline picture is very deceptive.
You can’t even tell he’s black.
And…..was the victim mortally wounded by the stabbing, or did the shooting by the cops actually kill him? If so, does making someone run in the direction of trigger happy cops really constitute “murder”?
He’s charged with felony-murder because someone else died in the course of his committing a felony. Basically like if you’re fleeing the scene of a robbery and you crash and the getaway driver dies, you get charged with felony murder because someone died during the course of it, whether you did it yourself or not.
I bet Tosh still makes a super dark joke about it. The guy has no limits.
Of course the cops did not get charged.
So the two running away from the guy WITH the knife had no knives.
What the fuck ever happened to assessing a situation, especially if it means someone’s life?
Oh, the guy you shot and killed was not the actual person committing the attempted murder, but was one of the actual victims? It’s okay. Go take some time off. We are not going to press charges. HOW FUCKED UP DOES THAT SOUND
I hope Tosh got a YouTube clip of it and gives a web redemption to the cop.