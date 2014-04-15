A Woman Got Last Night’s Final Jeopardy Answer Wrong Despite Wearing The Correct Answer At The Time

Here’s what you need to do: Zip ahead to about the 17:15 mark of the above video, just as Final Jeopardy is starting. As you’ll see, the category is Signs & Symbols, and the clue is “Meant to evoke a person with arms outstretched & pointed downward, it was designed in 1958 by Gerald Holtom.” Not the easiest Jeopardy! clue ever, but certainly not one I would have thought would result in a triple-stumper. Correct answer: Peace sign. Fine. Great. Wonderful.
Except for one thing…
That’s a screencap of last night’s champion Sandie Baker from earlier in the episode, and as you can see thanks to the red arrow I have helpfully MS Painted into it, she got Final Jeopardy wrong despite literally having the correct answer dangling off her ears. That’s … embarrassing. Understandable, since it’s not like you or I know the historical origins of every single article of clothing and jewelry we put on, but still, pretty dang embarrassing.
I hope she comes back tonight wearing a huge red and white Cat in the Hat hat. And I hope the Final Jeopardy category is “Dr. Seuss Characters.” Let’s see if we can ride this train for another stop or two, I say.
Source: Hitfix
When none of the three contestants can even venture a guess, it’s quite obvious that the question was worded horribly.
Agreed. My wife and I had no idea what they were getting at and it wasn’t a matter of us not knowing the answer. Very poorly worded.
Not really that embarrassing when you destroyed the other 2 contestants and you only wagered $200 anyway, unlike that wheel of fortune guy from the other night.
Only failure I see here is Jeopardy’s utter failure to phrase the answer in a way that could even elicit a guess from any of the three contestants.
It certainly wasn’t “Epic….EPIC, I tell you.”
People REALLY need to learn more adjective.
“Yes, but could you phrase it in the form of a very confusing question?”
“Uh… Conceivably and unnecessary wording a peace sign is what?”
“You are correct! How much did you wager?”
So did I!
Does that mean the person depicted in the peace symbol is standing upright and his arms are really low on his body and angled downward, or that he’s got his arms in the proper place, angled upwards, and his whole body’s just upside down for some reason?
Ditto. I guess we’re really smart.