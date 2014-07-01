A World Cup Reporter Looked Horrified When A Drunk German Kissed Her On Live TV

07.01.14 15 Comments

Fox Sports reporter Katie Nolan was faced with the unenviable assignment of hanging out with Germans yesterday. The Crowd Goes Wild host set up shop in a Manhattan bar to watch the Germany vs. Algeria match, and after it was over, with the bratwurst-lickers having advanced to the quarterfinals, she had to deliver a live report, surrounded by drunken party animals. It went about as well as you’d expect.

It’s a shame the segment didn’t end with Nolan kicking the over-friendly dude in the nuts, before screaming “U-S-A U-S-A U-S-A.” Then a bald-eagle scoops her up, and she plays a sick guitar solo while flying off into the sunset. Maybe that’ll happen today.

