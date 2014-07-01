A World Cup Reporter Looked Horrified When A Drunk German Kissed Her On Live TV

Fox Sports reporter Katie Nolan was faced with the unenviable assignment of hanging out with Germans yesterday. The Crowd Goes Wild host set up shop in a Manhattan bar to watch the Germany vs. Algeria match, and after it was over, with the bratwurst-lickers having advanced to the quarterfinals, she had to deliver a live report, surrounded by drunken party animals. It went about as well as you’d expect.
It’s a shame the segment didn’t end with Nolan kicking the over-friendly dude in the nuts, before screaming “U-S-A U-S-A U-S-A.” Then a bald-eagle scoops her up, and she plays a sick guitar solo while flying off into the sunset. Maybe that’ll happen today.
I haven’t seen a German cross a line that quickly since 1939
:D
Am I the only one that thinks just about every German player has at least a mildly evil look to them?
Also a few of the Greek players had a James Bond villain look about them or NYC deli owner.
The Greek players had the name of their diners on the back of their jerseys..According to my dad anyway.
Bastian Schweinsteiger for sure.
I know, right?! not sure why or how, but they just FEEL like they’re evil!
is it everybody’s blue eyes?
Well at least he only kissed her and didn’t bite her ear off. Which apparently is a “thing” now. Thanks, soccer. Just one more reason why you suck.
I hate this shit. We shouldn’t tolerate these fucks. That dude shouldve been held down and beaten…if she was my daughter, I’d be in a murderous rage. Sadly she probably only had one other crew person with her, two max.
Women always enjoy having their personal space invaded (to put it mildly). I am pretty sure History is on my side.
You are an inhibited dinosaur, that’s all, grandpa.
Why didn’t we nuke that godforsaken fetish dungeon of a country when we had the chance? Hell, we could’ve stopped this modern world obsession with soccer nonsense before it even got started! Damn you Harry S. Truman, you had one job!
You are just a stupid caveman. And the name of the game is football, not soccer, bitch.
They cut it off right when that guy was going to hold her from behind
Surprised maybe, not horrified.
You f…ing Americans are just uneducated barbarians. All Germans have blue eyes? No, f… you! Be proud a German kiss a ugly American girl. I’m so happy that your f…ing team is OUT! Nobody allover the world like you, bunch of idiots!