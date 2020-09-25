The country is (still!) on fire, the president is threatening to “sign an executive order” to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president (not to mention that whole democracy-upending thing), and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has been delayed until 2021. Stressful times. But it’s important to remember to sit back, relax, and listen to Keanu Reeves and Zoe Kravitz talk about nature over footage of babbling brooks.

The HBO Max series A World of Calm is “designed to transform your feelings through enchanting music, scientifically engineered narratives, and astounding footage,” according to the streaming service. The collaboration with the Calm app combines “mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars,” including Reeves and Kravitz, as well as Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Kate Winslet. Think: Planet Earth meets every therapist’s waiting room meets getting stoned and discussing the meaning of life with Nicole Kidman.

I haven’t seen an episode, but I’m ready to call it the perfect show:

A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on Calm’s Sleep Stories – bedtime stories for grown-ups – each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel.

A World of Calm premieres on HBO Max on October 1, so if your friend brags that he slept with Idris Elba on October 2, you’ll know why.