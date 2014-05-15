A Writer For ‘Community’ Explains How Dan Harmon Cured Him Of SWS (Sh*t Writing Syndrome)

Community writer Andy Bobrow wrote a piece for Medium titled “How Writing for the TV Show Community Cured Me.” It’s really pretty great, and you should go read it when you have a few minutes, especially if you’re still struggling with the fact that #SixSeasonsAndAMovie ended up being #FiveSeasonsAndSomeThinkpieces. The gist of it is that working at the show — and in particular, with Dan Harmon, who comes off as kind of a booze-soaked oracle, which, I mean, yeah — improved his writing significantly, curing him of a self-diagnosed malady called SWS (Sh*t Writing Syndrome).
The money shot is this (partially?) fictionalized conversation with Harmon about how to improve your writing. Take notes, kids.
“The first step, which you’ve already taken, is to open your eyes and see the sh*t on the page. The second step is to drink because it f*cking sucks knowing how bad you are. It’s depressing. You can skip the drinking step if you want, it’s not a requirement. But the third step is also to drink, so you’ll have to skip two steps. You do pills? Weed?”
“I do Pop Tarts.”
“That sh*t’ll kill you.”
“I know, I’m working on it.”
“Okay, step four for you is sugar. Step five is delete. Keep the two percent that isn’t sh*t and delete the ninety-eight percent that’s sh*t. Rewrite it. Within your re-write, there will be two more percent that isn’t sh*t. Then just keep tossing the sh*t and replacing it until the ratio is tolerable.”
“How do I know when it’s tolerable?”
“I don’t know, make up your own answer, you’re the f*cking hero in this, finish your own story, find your own Nemo, Schindle your own list.”
I don’t know if any of you are looking for a little inspirational phrase to serve as a life mantra and/or a bumper sticker, but if you are, you could do a hell of a lot worse than “Schindle Your Own List.”
But anyway, more importantly, Bobrow illustrates how this write-delete-rewrite-write-delete-rewrite strategy improved his writing by including links to the first draft and a more polished draft of one of his episodes, Season 2’s excellent “Mixology Certification.” Looking over the two versions of the script, two things become clear: 1) This method works, and 2) I am really going to miss Community.
This is kind of like discovering an incredible talent in film or television after they’ve already died; now you know what you were missing, and you know the world will never have anymore.
A Confederacy Of Dunces, anyone?
I first read that as Cone-federacy of Dunces, which I thought was a follow up to Cones of Dunshire and I got really excited.
Now I worry I might need glasses, more lighting or less coffee.
I’m ending every conversation I have today with “Schindle Your Own List.”. With any luck I’ll have fewer conversations tomorrow.
I’ve got to remember this for the next time someone asks me something…
Newsradio and Taxi only got 5 seasons and I consider Community to be in the same league as those shows.
Wow, great point. Especially with Newsradio. The year w/o Harmon is like the Newsradio season w/o Phil Hartman. Same characters, less heart.
Wow, great analogy with the non Harmon/Hartman seasons. Though, I’d go with the lack of Harmon hurting the show more
This explains Dan Harmon.
Always thought Harmon was kind of a dick the way he treated Chevy Chase, but this is pretty cool.
He is kind of a dick, but so is Chevy Chase, as evidence by no one wanting to work with him twice. Chevy didn’t get Community, or Dan Harmon, Dan Harmon thought the best way to handle this was to be immature towards Chevy.
They don’t work well together, Harmon doesn’t seem to work well with anyone who acts like they have station above him so there’s that.
Well you could fill a book with “Chevy is a dick” stories. And they did. Sort of. In the “Live from New York” SNL history book.
I’m betting Beverly D’Angelo is some kind of saint for all those Vacation movies. She’s the only one I could think of tho.
This advice is pretty much exactly the same advice every writing teacher and famous writer have given since the dawn of time, so Harmon’s not exactly breaking new ground here. Even the steps concerning drinking have been done exceptionally by Hemingway and Fitzgerald. Although the sugar one might be new, George RR Martin maybe?
This sounds exactly like I picture him.
I also get a healthy dose of Ron Swanson in the image, anyone else agree?
“Schindler your own list.” ??
“You’re the f*cking hero in this, finish your own story, find your own Nemo, Schindle your own list.”
I want to go back in time to my Senior year of high school and make this my year book quote.
As Colbert would say, do not Google “Schindle your list”.
Oh damn, it involves hard work. I was hoping it was like “write while high”.
[channel101.wikia.com]
he wrote a bunch of these essays on story and theory. It’s pretty good.
It seems Harmon forgot to Schindle his own list because season 5 had some episodes that fer sure needed to be gassed