Aaron Paul Said He’d Do ‘Better Call Saul’ If He Was Asked ‘In A Heartbeat’

Warning: Below are spoilers for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Breaking Bad movie El Camino dropped on Netflix this weekend, and it may wind up being the last we see of Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, the show’s low-level dealer-turned-meth lord whose life was either saved or destroyed by his former high school chemistry teacher. But never say never, especially in this age of reboots and reunions.

Paul was speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the movie’s debut, and there was some question over whether the actor was indeed bidding adieu to the character that made him a household name. When asked point blank if he’d ever return to Jesse, he first sort of dodged it, implying the movie gives him a nice ambiguous, hopeful end.

“You know what? It really is so nice to see a glimmer of hope in Jesse’s life, and there’s a subtle layer of peace that just kinda falls over him as he’s driving into Haines, Alaska,” Paul said. “I always hoped that he would find himself in the middle of Alaska, and now he is.”

He did say he’d love to work with Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator, again, and as often as he can. And that could always mean returning as Jesse.

“If Vince asked me to jump onto Saul, I would do it in a heartbeat. And I would know it’s for very good reasons,” he said. He stressed that he wouldn’t do it just because fans want more Jesse. “Obviously, we would love to give that to the fans of Breaking Bad and the fans of Better Call Saul, but we don’t want fans to kind of scratch their head and they’re like, ‘Well, why did that happen?’”

Meanwhile, we’ll all have to get ready to say goodbye to another iconic Aaron Paul character: Todd Chavez, the layabout with grand, if loopy ambitions on the soon-to-end BoJack Horseman.

(Via EW)