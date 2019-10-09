AMC

Aaron Paul Only Re-Watched One Episode Of ‘Breaking Bad’ To Prepare For ‘El Camino’

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres on Netflix on October 11, so if you haven’t started your series re-watch yet, there’s probably not enough time.

But there are three episodes worth checking out before Friday. The first is “Fly,” which, as our own Kimberly Ricci pointed out, “fleshes out the structure behind [Walt and Jesse’s] corrupt dynamic, and it shows Walt unable to steer the train no matter how hard he struggles. It’s funny, and oh, it’s dark.” The second: the series finale, obviously. And the third: the season three episode, “One Minute.” After Netflix released the first teaser trailer for El Camino, Aaron Paul tweeted, “Cats out of the bag… and the bag is in the river. Here’s a moment from Breaking Bad to slowly prepare you all for what’s to come.”

The BoJack Horseman star appeared to reference “One Minute” again when he was asked by TV Guide whether he binged Breaking Bad before filming the movie. “I know the story so well, I only had to re-watch one episode to try and understand where [Jesse] was at,” he said. “And it was actually the episode that happens around the first scene of this film, so I had to re-watch this episode to understand his mindset, but that was it. Everything else was in my head.” If Paul is, indeed, referring to “One Minute,” then it means El Camino will include at least one flashback to the original series, which is the only way to get the 100 percent dead Walter White in the movie.

Also, no wonder Paul didn’t want to watch Breaking Bad again.

I’d hate seeing myself wearing that again, too.

(Via TV Guide)

