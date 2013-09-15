Aaron Paul Did A Twitter Scavenger Hunt All Over Boise For Tickets To A ‘Breaking Bad’ Screening

#Breaking Bad
Editor-at-Large
09.15.13 11 Comments

Aaron Paul is in Boise today. There is almost certainly a legitimate, reasonable, easily uncovered explanation for this, but we are not going to get into it right now because all it will do is distract us from the more important issues at play. Namely, that Aaron Paul ran around downtown Boise today throwing tickets to a Breaking Bad screening out windows and getting people to yell “BITCH” at the top of their lungs, as though he somehow became a cross between Ferris Bueller and Willy Wonka.

But I should back up. Yesterday, Aaron Paul tweeted this:

0

Then earlier this afternoon he tweeted this…

1

… which led to a bunch of tweets like this…

5

… this…

6

… THIS…

7

… and this throughout the day.

9

No one on Earth is having as much fun as Aaron Paul. No one. It’s like the sadder and more depressed his character gets on the show, the happier and more delightful he gets in real life. Which is good, I suppose. After all, the world needs balance.

Bitch.

(via @aaronpaul_8)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSAARON PAULBREAKING BADJESSE PINKMANscavenger hunts

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP