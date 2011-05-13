ABC Cancels Crappy Shows, Picks Up New Ones

Okay, now that Fox has canceled a bunch of its shows and NBC’s fall lineup is starting to solidify, it’s time to get the update for ABC’s stack of pilots. The Disney-owned network has picked up several pilots, including the faaaaaabuluth “Charlie’s Angels” remake and “Pan Am,” the ’60s-era series that will star Christina Ricci as a fine-ass Beatnik stewardess. Other pickups include:
- Untitled Tim Allen sitcom co-starring Nancy Travis. “The project centers on the former Home Improvement star, who is fighting for his manhood in a world increasingly dominated by women.” [THR]
- “Apartment 23.” A single-camera comedy about a Midwestern girl who moves to New York City and ends up with a lousy roommate. James Van Der Beek co-stars as himself; the pilot has tested well and generated nothing but positive buzz.
- “Good Christian Bitches.” A soap that will get retitled “Good Christian Belles,” starring Leslie Bibb, Kristen Chenoweth, and Annie Potts.
Vulture has a couple more, but I want to get to the fun part: the canceled shows!
- “V”
- “Brothers and Sisters”
- “Off the Map”
- “No Ordinary Family”
- “Detroit 1-8-7”
“Mr. Sunshine,” which got solid ratings following “Modern Family” and was generally well-received, has also been canceled, with star Matthew Perry headed back to rehab. Good luck, Matthew! Prescription pills can be a tough habit to break. So if you have any extra Vicodin or Oxycontin or whatever, I’d be happy to get rid of them for you. I’ll just flush them. Down my throat. With scotch.
I was hoping they could get Christian Slater to play James Van Der Beek. Sadly, they had to resort to James Van Der Beek. Pity.
See, now this makes sense. All the shows ABC is cancelling are total shit (except for Detroit 187, which was kinda ok).
mr sunshine was the worst show ive ever seen, no ordinary family had its moments, though they should have killed more people off
Happy Endings is safe? Yay!
It’s not my favorite show, and it does get a little hyper cutesy sometimes, but it’s fun and it deserves a chance to get better.
Could he BE any more addicted to pills?
Finally, Brothers and Sisters can stop making me feel like my family conversations are inconsequential.
I must have been the only person watching V
I was watching V as well and kept watching as it proceeded to suck bigger and bigger donkey balls. Now I’m sad to see it go.
That Tim Allen show sounds like the worst thing in the history of pain. Of course that and Tim Allen show are redundant.
Mr. Sunshine got decent ratings, but Matthew Perry is headed back to rehab.
Skinny coked out Chandler > fat grumpy Chandler
Now that “Brothers and Sisters” is cancelled, what are the wife and I going to get drunk to at 10 Eastern? /don’t tempt me E!
Mr. Sunshine was well received? That show was horrible. What a waste of Andrea Anders..
Its sucks the No Ordinary Family got cancelled, but signs of it’s declining quality showed up when it decided to emulate Heroes.