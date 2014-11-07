ABC Deleted ‘Selfie’ Off Its Schedule

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.07.14 19 Comments

We did our best, we really did, but it was all for naught: The Karen Gillan Dancing Experience, a.k.a. ABC’s Selfie, has been canceled, and it won’t even get the opportunity to film a back nine and complete its one and only season.

Selfie just joined its Tuesday companion, fellow new ABC comedy Manhattan Love Story, on the list of cancellations this season. ABC has opted not to order more episodes of Selfie beyond the first 13. Unlike Manhattan Love Story, which was pulled effective immediately, Selfie will be on this coming Tuesday but its scheduling beyond that is unclear. (Via)

I never thought I’d be somewhat disappointed that something called Selfie was canceled. Then again, I said the same thing about (the much better) Happy Endings, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and Suburgatory. Point is, ABC is terrible at naming its shows, and it’s not fair that Selfie died while Mulaney inexplicably still lives. Thanks for the memories…OK, memory.

Around The Web

TAGSABCJOHN CHOKAREN GILLANSelfie

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP