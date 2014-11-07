ABC Deleted ‘Selfie’ Off Its Schedule

We did our best, we really did, but it was all for naught: The Karen Gillan Dancing Experience, a.k.a. ABC’s Selfie, has been canceled, and it won’t even get the opportunity to film a back nine and complete its one and only season.

Selfie just joined its Tuesday companion, fellow new ABC comedy Manhattan Love Story, on the list of cancellations this season. ABC has opted not to order more episodes of Selfie beyond the first 13. Unlike Manhattan Love Story, which was pulled effective immediately, Selfie will be on this coming Tuesday but its scheduling beyond that is unclear. (Via)

I never thought I’d be somewhat disappointed that something called Selfie was canceled. Then again, I said the same thing about (the much better) Happy Endings, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and Suburgatory. Point is, ABC is terrible at naming its shows, and it’s not fair that Selfie died while Mulaney inexplicably still lives. Thanks for the memories…OK, memory.