ABC Deleted ‘Selfie’ Off Its Schedule

We did our best, we really did, but it was all for naught: The Karen Gillan Dancing Experience, a.k.a. ABC’s Selfie, has been canceled, and it won’t even get the opportunity to film a back nine and complete its one and only season.
Selfie just joined its Tuesday companion, fellow new ABC comedy Manhattan Love Story, on the list of cancellations this season. ABC has opted not to order more episodes of Selfie beyond the first 13. Unlike Manhattan Love Story, which was pulled effective immediately, Selfie will be on this coming Tuesday but its scheduling beyond that is unclear. (Via)
I never thought I’d be somewhat disappointed that something called Selfie was canceled. Then again, I said the same thing about (the much better) Happy Endings, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and Suburgatory. Point is, ABC is terrible at naming its shows, and it’s not fair that Selfie died while Mulaney inexplicably still lives. Thanks for the memories…OK, memory.
Back to Doctor Who you go Karen…it was a great run while it lasted.
Doubtful. More like back to super high grossing Marvel movies.
I was starting to get into this show. It wasn’t quite “there” yet, but it was collecting a nice set of weirdo characters and could have had a good run. Oh well.
I blame this entirely on not letting Karen Gillan use her real accent
Agreed.
Dammit, it was gaining its footing nicely. Any chance it’ll get picked up elsewhere?
I’m not sure why this gets asked so much. Hasn’t it happened like 10 times in the history of television? The odds are not likely.
That’s a shame. I actually loved the show and it was the only appointment TV for me and Mrs. Porkins. I am sure Karen will be fine. She’s freakin’ hilarious. There is nothing better than an insanely hot woman have the chutzpah to play goofy.
That’s a shame. I liked the show.
KG’s too good for this crap.
[i.imgur.com]
thats a shame Karen is an angel, is there anyway we can trade her for Lena Dunham in everything Lena “The Sister Fister” Dunham does for all eternity?
I’ve already seen that clip a million times and that’s the first time I’ve noticed that old dude leering in the background. That’s got to be the greatest day as an extra ever.
I’d have to agree, and I once spent a good part of a day as an extra watching a couple PAs repeatedly mist down Michelle Rodriguez’s torso with fake sweat between takes.
See? Told you so.
Additionally, can’t believe they didn’t give this show a chance to end the season, yet we had to endure Rebel Wilson’s SFN for 17 episodes.
The show was enjoyable, even if it wasn’t very good. Certainly better than 95% of the other dreck on network.
It was 65% before all the aforementioned shows were cancelled :(
Being cancelled is the most press this show seems to have gotten this far. Mulaney likely being cancelled is the most press that show seems to have gotten.
Contemporary network television interest is weird.
Man, what do people WATCH on Tuesdays?
The same thing they watch every other night. NCIS:CSI:SVU:NY:LA:MIAMI:NEWORLEANS