ABC Hates Plus-Sized Tits

04.22.10 8 years ago 25 Comments

Plus-size womens designer Lane Bryant is accusing ABC censors of shape-ism after the Disney-owned network refused to air the clothing line’s new lingerie commercial that was supposed to run during “Dancing with the Stars” (see video embedded below). The always classy New York Post writes:

Lane Bryant thinks the net’s executives are a bunch of prejudiced boobs. “The cleavage of the plus-size models, they said, was excessive, and we don’t think that’s the case,” said the source. “It certainly appears to be discrimination against full-sized women.” […]

Lane Bryant said Fox, too, had originally balked at showing the ad on “American Idol.” “They wouldn’t run the ad, but have you seen the Victoria’s Secret spots? If you saw the Victoria’s Secret spot and our spot, you’d see nothing different,” the source added.

Oh, I think I’d be able to spot some differences between Lane Bryant and Victoria’s Secret models. Assuming I’d had fewer than 12 beers, of course.

