ABC Just Canceled ‘Modern Family’: How Eric Stonestreet Trolled His Twitter Followers

Modern Family prankster Eric Stonestreet, the most famous gay-for-pay actor since Sparky, is a die-hard Kansas City Royals fan. So after they lost game seven of the World Series to San Francisco, he wanted his fans to feel his pain. And all it took were two words: “So sad.”
In case the URL and headline weren’t immediate giveaways that this was a fake story, the sentence “meanwhile, Modern Family star Julie Bowen is taking a Zen approach to the whole thing” should have been. Julie Bowen only reacts to things by acting like a coked-up rabbit.
His Twitter Followers apparently weren’t paying attention, though.
Here’s a Modern Family rule to remember: as long as civilization hasn’t been wiped out by one of Lily’s snappy comebacks, assume it’s still on. What else would win Outstanding Comedy?
A show that is actually an Outstanding Comedy perhaps – Silicon Valley, Louie, Archer, Veep, Parks and Recreation, It’s Always Sunny…
I think the author was being sarcastic about that……..
Something other than modern family winning for outstanding comedy? Let’s not say something we can take back now.
@Aj210 Well the link that he included talks about how the show is formulaic but still deserves it’s Emmys. So, I am not sure on the sarcasm.
You must be new to Uproxx if you don’t think Kurp was being sarcastic.
@General Bluth Nope, been reading for a few years. Either he’s not very good at sarcasm, or he wasn’t being so.
It’s the internet: the default setting is sarcasting. If that setting is inactive then righteous anger is the next setting.
One would wish this show would get canceled.
Best decision of my TV-watching life was deleting this piece of shit from my DVR’s season pass.
DirecTV has season pass I believe
In a world where quality mattered, the announcement would be this is their last year.
Sadly, we don’t live in that world and this show is going to be on until Hayley is 40
Anyone who’s dumb enough to watch this idiotic show, is also dumb enough to fall for that…
Danerys, Margaery Tyrell, and Missandei are all here to prove you wrong…
(Forgive the spelling)
that one tweet of:
“Is this a joke? Cause its not funny at all!!!”
kind of sums up how i feel about the show in general.
Manny, Alex, and Lily?