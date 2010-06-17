If you ever saw Mallrats, then you remember Jeremy London as the unforgettably terrible male lead in an otherwise good movie (and possibly also his twin Jason, who was not quite as bad in a better movie, Dazed and Confused). London went on to star in “Party of Five” and “7th Heaven,” but the 37-year-old hadn’t done much recently until he stopped in Palm Springs to change a flat tire last week. And that’s when he was ABDUCTED AT GUNPOINT AND FORCED TO SMOKE POT.

London, 37, best known for his work on “Party of Five,” and “7th Heaven,” [“Party of Five my ass” -Kevin Smith] was in the process of changing a flat tire on June 10 when two men approached him and offered to help… the men then forcibly took London and drove him around in his own vehicle, all while holding him at gunpoint. He told officers (during the kidnapping) that he was forced to smoke dope and then purchase booze and hand it out in a gang area of Palm Springs… London managed to escape at 3 in the morning and his car was later found near where one of the alleged kidnappers live in Palm Springs. [Fox411 on Radar’s report]

Those are the details as reported to the police, and I find them absolutely delightful if true. If you’re a washed-up actor who was in a Kevin Smith movie, how many hours of being abducted and forced to smoke pot would it take to convince you that you were NOW LIVING IN A KEVIN SMITH MOVIE?!? Did I just blow your mind with that? Oh my God I’m so high right now.

London would later credit his daring escape to…

THE STINKPALM!