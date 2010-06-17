If you ever saw Mallrats, then you remember Jeremy London as the unforgettably terrible male lead in an otherwise good movie (and possibly also his twin Jason, who was not quite as bad in a better movie, Dazed and Confused). London went on to star in “Party of Five” and “7th Heaven,” but the 37-year-old hadn’t done much recently until he stopped in Palm Springs to change a flat tire last week. And that’s when he was ABDUCTED AT GUNPOINT AND FORCED TO SMOKE POT.
London, 37, best known for his work on “Party of Five,” and “7th Heaven,” [“Party of Five my ass” -Kevin Smith] was in the process of changing a flat tire on June 10 when two men approached him and offered to help… the men then forcibly took London and drove him around in his own vehicle, all while holding him at gunpoint.
He told officers (during the kidnapping) that he was forced to smoke dope and then purchase booze and hand it out in a gang area of Palm Springs… London managed to escape at 3 in the morning and his car was later found near where one of the alleged kidnappers live in Palm Springs. [Fox411 on Radar’s report]
Those are the details as reported to the police, and I find them absolutely delightful if true. If you’re a washed-up actor who was in a Kevin Smith movie, how many hours of being abducted and forced to smoke pot would it take to convince you that you were NOW LIVING IN A KEVIN SMITH MOVIE?!? Did I just blow your mind with that? Oh my God I’m so high right now.
London would later credit his daring escape to…
THE STINKPALM!
The Balloon boy family calls this story bullshit
Sounds like a delightful Thursday evening.
I’ll have to remember this the next time the missus is mad at me for coming home drunk/stoned/high/all of the above.
“Sorry, honey, armed men made me shotgun a dozen beers at gunpoint.”
a 37 year old man who lies like a 3 year old.
No wonder he’s out of work. A headshot like that screams date rapist/collie molestor.
Big deal they made him smoke dope and buy booze, it’s not like they made him blow them.
Driven around and forced to smoke pot…he might now be a proud member of Sigma Upsilon Zeta
(thank you random Greek letter generator)
Palm Springs Gang?
You on the wrong side of the Country Club, BOY!
He was forced to smoke CRACK not weed. Anyone who has ever seen the episode of Six Feet Under where the same thing happens to Michael C. Hall would not be making Party of Five jokes right now. Horrifying.
He also says he really appreciates the support from his fans. Heh.
Are there directions to the spot he was abducted?
“So booze me up and get me high
Why don’t you give it a try?
Let the bottle do the work
To ease my mind and soothe the hurt”
-Dean & Gene Ween