‘Opera Man, Bye-Bye!’: Adam Sandler’s Greatest ‘SNL’ Moments

His unfortunate encounter with the Scoutmaster as Canteen Boy.
This was one of the most shocking sketches SNL ever did, and even now, 20 years after the fact, it’s still a bit jarring to watch. Adam Sandler plays his adorably dim-witted Canteen Boy character, while Alec Baldwin plays a scoutmaster whose sinister motives become increasingly clear. The fact that SNL managed to do a sketch about a topic as serious as child molestation and actually make it funny is a testament to how strong the writing was at this time. Although the fantastic performances by Baldwin and Sandler don’t hurt either.
Every time he classed up the news as Opera Man
Adam Sandler was a frequent Weekend Update correspondent, and none of his characters were more beloved than Opera Man, who brought some much needed sophistication to the Weekend Update. But while we loved it when he’d sing about Bill Clinton or Demi Moore in his operatic tone, we loved in even more when he broke character and just started doing his Eddie Vedder impression
When he just wanted to sleep in your bed.
The chemistry between Adam Sandler and Chris Farley was amazing, and The Herlihy boy sketches were a perfect example of that. Sandler is a sweet-but-somewhat-creppy little boy who just wants to watch your house for you, while Chris Farley is an increasingly aggressive advocate of his services. the pair compliment each other perfectly.
When he gave us some southern culture as Cajun Man
This is an example of how a one-joke sketch can be really, really funny. I mean, all Cajun Man does is pronounce words that and in “-tion” in a Cajun accent (“Defini-TION, liposuc-TION”), and somehow, that ends up being pretty funny. Maybe we’re overthinking this comedy thing, eh?
So hard to believe that he was once as funny as hell……and imaginative…..
…much like this site.
@Boyd Crowder BOOSH.
Didn’t realize until now that Tommy Wiseau got his hair style from Opera Man.
It’s an all out Sandler Love-Fest at Uproxx the past two days!
Whenever a girl rejects me, my response is usually a Cajunman-esque “Les-BION”. Which is to say, I use it on a weekly basis
The canteen boy sketch was shocking, shocking to the morons that didn’t remember that canteen boy was a grown man idiot who was still in the Boy Scouts. It had nothing to do with molestation. The mcglauchlin group on the other hand, total pedophile undertones.
The Denise show hit the nail on the head. Described me and Kate Evans back in the 90’s.
“Then the show must go on.”