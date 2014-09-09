‘Opera Man, Bye-Bye!’: Adam Sandler’s Greatest ‘SNL’ Moments

His unfortunate encounter with the Scoutmaster as Canteen Boy.

This was one of the most shocking sketches SNL ever did, and even now, 20 years after the fact, it’s still a bit jarring to watch. Adam Sandler plays his adorably dim-witted Canteen Boy character, while Alec Baldwin plays a scoutmaster whose sinister motives become increasingly clear. The fact that SNL managed to do a sketch about a topic as serious as child molestation and actually make it funny is a testament to how strong the writing was at this time. Although the fantastic performances by Baldwin and Sandler don’t hurt either.

Every time he classed up the news as Opera Man

Adam Sandler was a frequent Weekend Update correspondent, and none of his characters were more beloved than Opera Man, who brought some much needed sophistication to the Weekend Update. But while we loved it when he’d sing about Bill Clinton or Demi Moore in his operatic tone, we loved in even more when he broke character and just started doing his Eddie Vedder impression

When he just wanted to sleep in your bed.

The chemistry between Adam Sandler and Chris Farley was amazing, and The Herlihy boy sketches were a perfect example of that. Sandler is a sweet-but-somewhat-creppy little boy who just wants to watch your house for you, while Chris Farley is an increasingly aggressive advocate of his services. the pair compliment each other perfectly.

When he gave us some southern culture as Cajun Man

This is an example of how a one-joke sketch can be really, really funny. I mean, all Cajun Man does is pronounce words that and in “-tion” in a Cajun accent (“Defini-TION, liposuc-TION”), and somehow, that ends up being pretty funny. Maybe we’re overthinking this comedy thing, eh?