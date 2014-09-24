Add One More A-List Name To The Short-List Vying For The Female Lead In ‘True Detective’

Yesterday, HBO officially announced that Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn have been cast in season two of True Detective, an announcement that wasn’t met with that much excitement. I can only assume that’s because not enough people have seen Colin Farrell in In Bruges or Seven Psychopaths, or Vince Vaughn in Clay Pigeons, because both of those guys can act. Unfortunately, like McConaughey before them, they haven’t always made the best decisions when it comes to script selection.
My bigger concern, really, is Justin Lin, the director of the first two episodes of the second season of True Detective. I mean, he knows his way around a car-chase scene (see his Fast & Furious movies) and he can stage a shoot-out (see his episode of Community, “Modern Warfare”), but since when were car chases and shoot-outs and important part of True Detective? Will it be one of those existential nihilist car-chase sequences, where Vince Vaughn quotes Nietzsche while leaping over a canyon in his souped up Volvo?
ANYHOO, in the announcement yesterday, one small casting note was overlooked over on Deadline, and that was the addition of another name to the female lead short-list, which is really a rather long list now. That list includes Rosario Dawson, Kelly Reilly, Jessica Biel, Malin Akerman, Abigail Spencer, Oona Chaplin, Jaimie Alexander, Brit Marling, Elisabeth Moss, and Rachel McAdams. However, Deadline seems to suggest that McAdams may be schedule conflicted out, Reilly was not able to make the audition, and Elisabeth Moss — one of the early names attached to the female lead — hasn’t been mentioned much lately.
The new name added to the list, however, is Keira Knightley. Knightley has her moments. She does have an Oscar nom, although she’s probably better known for her period drama roles and for Pirates of the Caribbean. If there’s one role that suggests she can pull of True Detective, however, it is Domino, where she played a bounty hunter who, in one scene, gave a lap dance in order to avoid a shoot-out.
Yeah, I’m OK with that casting choice.
Source: Deadline
I think Justin Lin is a pretty competent director. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares in something that’s not an action blockbuster.
When you consider that he has helped steer the Fast & Furious movies into continuing as a film franchise – rather than it going to the direct-to-DVD route it was headed with Tokyo Drift – the guy seems like a miracle worker.
Did Lin steer it out of direct-to-DVD territory? Or was it the return of Vin Diesel and then the addition of the Rock?
@Iron Mike Sharpie – If the movies weren’t entertaining and well made action fare, having Walker, The Rock, and Diesel back in them wouldn’t have mattered past the 4th film.
The most praise aimed at the 5th and 6th movies is how on a pure technical sense they’re kind of astonishingly well done.
Lin is a legit director
“but since when were car chases and shoot-outs an important part of True Detective?”
Hmm… I dunno that’s a good point. But maybe with this kind of director on board, True Detective could stage some kind of a massive, single-take shootout. That would be pretty neat and I’ll bet if they do it right it could become one of the defining moments of the season and perhaps go down as an iconic scene in television history.
I wouldn’t mind Keira Knight… WAIT… did you say Abigail Spencer?!! Yes, put her in this. Put her in everything!!
I’m telling you… that girl has the magic touch.
I only really know her from Burning Love but she’s adorable. Haven’t had a chance to watch Rectify yet.
Rowles, Clay Pigeons came out in 1998. That’s why we’re concerned about Vince Vaughn. The last time he even attempted to act wasn’t even this century. He could act, but can he still?
This is kinda like Star Wars with me. I can bitch and moan about it, but who the hell am I kidding, I’m gonna watch.
No, seriously: that movie is terrible.
Co-sign; that movie was god-awful.
You realize that saying we need to give Vaughn an Farrell a chance but then following that up with “but i’ve only seen Lin direct car chases!” is hypocritical as shit right?
Not to mention, the dude can frame a good looking shot with just actors. The Fast movies weren’t literally 2 hours of non-stop explosions.
Look at you trying to defend the Fast/Furious movies all over this thread. They’re pretty bad movies on the whole. I think Lin did a serviceable job, don’t get me wrong. But that’s all.
Yeah my whole two posts. Look at me go
