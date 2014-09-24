Add One More A-List Name To The Short-List Vying For The Female Lead In ‘True Detective’

Yesterday, HBO officially announced that Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn have been cast in season two of True Detective, an announcement that wasn’t met with that much excitement. I can only assume that’s because not enough people have seen Colin Farrell in In Bruges or Seven Psychopaths, or Vince Vaughn in Clay Pigeons, because both of those guys can act. Unfortunately, like McConaughey before them, they haven’t always made the best decisions when it comes to script selection.

My bigger concern, really, is Justin Lin, the director of the first two episodes of the second season of True Detective. I mean, he knows his way around a car-chase scene (see his Fast & Furious movies) and he can stage a shoot-out (see his episode of Community, “Modern Warfare”), but since when were car chases and shoot-outs and important part of True Detective? Will it be one of those existential nihilist car-chase sequences, where Vince Vaughn quotes Nietzsche while leaping over a canyon in his souped up Volvo?

ANYHOO, in the announcement yesterday, one small casting note was overlooked over on Deadline, and that was the addition of another name to the female lead short-list, which is really a rather long list now. That list includes Rosario Dawson, Kelly Reilly, Jessica Biel, Malin Akerman, Abigail Spencer, Oona Chaplin, Jaimie Alexander, Brit Marling, Elisabeth Moss, and Rachel McAdams. However, Deadline seems to suggest that McAdams may be schedule conflicted out, Reilly was not able to make the audition, and Elisabeth Moss — one of the early names attached to the female lead — hasn’t been mentioned much lately.

The new name added to the list, however, is Keira Knightley. Knightley has her moments. She does have an Oscar nom, although she’s probably better known for her period drama roles and for Pirates of the Caribbean. If there’s one role that suggests she can pull of True Detective, however, it is Domino, where she played a bounty hunter who, in one scene, gave a lap dance in order to avoid a shoot-out.

Yeah, I’m OK with that casting choice.

Source: Deadline