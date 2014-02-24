The Two Most Adorable Reasons In The World Not To Kill Baby Judith On ‘The Walking Dead’

As the father of identical twin toddler girls, I could never root for the death of characters played by twins. I don’t know how much per episode that Tinsley and Anniston Price are bringing in on The Walking Dead, but childcare for two toddlers is incredibly expensive. AMC is probably putting the Price twins through a very nice daycare. More importantly, look at these adorable twin girls! They even have a way of making Brighton Sharbino (who plays Lizzie in TWD and one of Hart’s daughters in True Detective) not look like a complete psycho. That’s impressive.
Holy sh*t, they are cute.
I know that Judith didn’t make it as long as she has in the comic book series and, in fact, died an unfortunately grisly death, but there’s no way that Robert Kirkman can kill of these girls, especially if Michonne — who is bound to become surrogate mom to Judith — sees them again. That’d be too damn cruel.
If Judith dies we riot?
Source: Reddit
As long as they kill off COOOORRRAAALLLL I’m good.
I don’t know how the parents of those kids could watch the scene in which Lizzie almost suffocated Judith.
As a father of 3, that scene was too much. Shit like that never bothered me before I had kids.
U have kids, Dustin? I always pictured ur kids to be the piles of Cheetos dust accumulated on ur keyboard… Good for you!
Damn, that’s cold, son!
There’d better be a damn good nursery in Terminus!
Is it just me, or is Brighton Sharbino the child version of Eliza Coupe?
As the grandmother who was on set when this scene was filmed…it was not a problem. First off when the baby was crying because they had snacks and fruit cups and they were done with it and were not happy because she wanted more so she cried.The Lizzie hand over mouth scene was practiced many times ahead and it was a play routine. One twin did not like to play with her chin tickled the other loved it. What appears to be her looking wide eyed and scared was her laughing. So rest easy…they are happy, healthy, well-adjusted toddlers!