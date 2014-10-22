Adrianne Palicki’s ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Outfit Will Erase Bad ‘Wonder Woman’ Memories

We’ve known for a few months now that Friday Night Lights star Adrianne Palicki would be joining the rapidly improving Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Mockingbird, but what about her outfit? It couldn’t possibly be any worse than Palicki’s blinding Wonder Woman disaster, right? That was the “Landry murders someone with a pipe” of superhero costumes. Well, it’s not. In fact, it actually looks pretty good, based on a promotional photo released today.
Consider this your reminder that Tyra Collette > Lyla Garrity, forever and ever.
How long is she supposed to be on the show for? I hope forever.
Man, that header has got to be the worst photo Adrianne Palicki has ever had taken.
I believe she’s mid-fart when that photo was taken.
I like Adrianne Palicki, she’s from my hometown, and she’s damn good.
But it’ll always by Lyla. Always always always.
Ok plan of attack
Resurrect Lucy Lawless character
Poach the hugely wasted Caity Lotz(Sara who was idiotically killed on Arrow)
Get Tatiana Maslany to play Skye’s twisted sister in a reccuring guest role
Bring Sif for another guest appearance but higher budget, real action scenes and make her about her not about fucking Ward
Get Steve Buschemi as Coulson’s father
Get Peter Dinklage and Bendict Sumberbatch to actor as brothers who super powered serial killers
Get Stephen Colbert to play the PM of Canada. With the SHIELD team protecting him from a superpowered villain who controls bears
Cast Natalie Dormer. Doesn’t matter what role
= best season ever
If the Stephen Colbert-as-PM idea leads to the on-screen introduction of Guardian (and Alpha Flight) then you can SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!
if caity lotz hadn’t been killed off on arrow the show would have a number of fewer viewers. she was absolutely awful.
katy cassidy.
the scribbler.
watch it. your boners will thank you.
I hadn’t read about her casting, but I was so happy when she turned out to be a good guy. I like to be on the same side of my impossible crushes.
Am I the only person that feels the picture you guys used at the very top could’ve been better?
Like this one: [i.dailymail.co.uk]
OR this one: [36.media.tumblr.com]
And maybe this one here? [33.media.tumblr.com]
It’s probably just me.
We can’t just pull random photos off of Tumblr found via a Google image search. We’d risk getting sued by the photographers who took those photos. So we subscribe to Getty Images and use what’s available in their archive and there simply aren’t that many photos of her solo in there.
Blasphemy. No one gets close to Season 1 Lyla Garrity. Anyone that finds that smeagol Landry attractive loses points right away.
Am I the only one that thought she looked AWFUL swinging those batons around? I’m not expecting Jennifer Garner sai level talent, but shit… couldn’t they have taught her to spin them at least?
Hopefully she takes over the “sex pot” role left vacant by Skye and we get to see where her true talents lie :)
Are batons a euphemism for breasts? Because that is what I assumed everyone was looking at.
So this show got good. And not just good, but REALLY good. Arrow-good.
Oooh, you say it’s really good, then throw an Arrow insult at it? Bad form.