Adrianne Palicki’s ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Outfit Will Erase Bad ‘Wonder Woman’ Memories

#Agents Of SHIELD
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.22.14 16 Comments
'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Getty Image

We’ve known for a few months now that Friday Night Lights star Adrianne Palicki would be joining the rapidly improving Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Mockingbird, but what about her outfit? It couldn’t possibly be any worse than Palicki’s blinding Wonder Woman disaster, right? That was the “Landry murders someone with a pipe” of superhero costumes. Well, it’s not. In fact, it actually looks pretty good, based on a promotional photo released today.

Consider this your reminder that Tyra Collette > Lyla Garrity, forever and ever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agents Of SHIELD
TAGSADRIANNE PALICKIagents of shieldMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDMockingbird

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP