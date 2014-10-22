Adrianne Palicki’s ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Outfit Will Erase Bad ‘Wonder Woman’ Memories

Getty Image

We’ve known for a few months now that Friday Night Lights star Adrianne Palicki would be joining the rapidly improving Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Mockingbird, but what about her outfit? It couldn’t possibly be any worse than Palicki’s blinding Wonder Woman disaster, right? That was the “Landry murders someone with a pipe” of superhero costumes. Well, it’s not. In fact, it actually looks pretty good, based on a promotional photo released today.

Consider this your reminder that Tyra Collette > Lyla Garrity, forever and ever.