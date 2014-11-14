Agent Carter Talks Aliens And Nazis In New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Clip

Agent Carter isn’t coming to ABC until January 2015, but a new clip from Tuesday’s Agents of SHIELD is teasing one of the connecting threads between season 2 of Agents of SHIELD and the first season of Agent Carter.

In the clip, Peggy Carter (Haley Atwell), is interrogating Hydra commander Werner Reinhardt/Daniel Whitehall (Reed Diamond). He has appeared in season 2 of Agents of SHIELD, and he doesn’t look much different in present day than he did back in World War II, a mystery that hasn’t been solved yet.

Peggy leaves him alone in a room with a pen, which he says he could use to escape, write a confession, kill his captor, kill himself, or sign his name to a deal with SHIELD. He does none of the above, but when Peggy joins him, he teases that he has knowledge about the many artifacts that SHIELD has recovered. She tells him under no circumstances will he be offered any deal, but he is not deterred. He hints that the Earth has visitors, and they are not here to save the Earth but to “conquer it.”

Ooh, Hydra-Nazi-alien secrets are ominous. Also, I expect to see a whole lot of Peggy Carter cosplayers at next year’s conventions because I am loving the 1940’s military fashion.

Via IGN