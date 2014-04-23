‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Recap: Divided Team, Divided Loyalties, And Betrayal

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been enjoying the boot in the ass it got from having its world upended. But it’s fairly clear that it’s a last minute twist the writing staff is still scrambling to adjust to, as this episode shows.
Yes, once again, the budget has run out on a TV series tied to one of Disney’s most profitable properties, so you know what that means: It’s time to split up the team so one side can get the effects budget and the other side can kill some airtime! In this case, Trip, Fitz, Simmons, and Coulson go to hunt down Blackout, while Ward, Skye, May and Koenig stay behind to hold down the fort.
Honestly, the split focus does the plot no favors: Blackout isn’t a compelling villain and evil Ward is way more interesting. Coulson saying good-bye to the last piece of his personal life is contrasted with Fitz basically being told to either tell Simmons how he feels or not, but stop being an ass to Trip. It’s essentially a villain of the week episode, though, and it just doesn’t have the space it may once have had in the script to get the full impact.
Meanwhile, in the more interesting plotline, Ward tries to get into Skye’s pants to get her to come across with the MacGuffin-decoding. He’s helped substantially by May bailing out; Coulson doesn’t trust her, so why stick around? Sadly, Koenig doesn’t have the same tough emotional history, and he gets murdered.
The episode ends with Skye on the Bus with Ward as Coulson and his team are being advanced on by the Army. May, meanwhile, meets her mom on the road, who has some information about a certain Maria Hill…
In all, it’s a solid episode but it feels like the show should have worked out these budgetary kinks. That it doesn’t burn through the momentum it’s collected over the last two episodes is a minor miracle. Either way, though, the show is now consistently good, and we’ll take it.
Some more thoughts:
- Melinda May’s mom is apparently a former intelligence operative. In Canada. Hmmmm, is Department H on the way?
- I’m really glad the whole “Fitz sulking over Trip” plotline got resolved in this episode. Fitz is not improved by making him pout over being friendzoned.
- Apparently Triplett’s grandpa was a Howling Commando, which means Gabe Jones had a daughter.
- Well, Ward being a triple agent is effectively off the table this episode. Hopefully they’re not setting him up to have a change of heart and an “I sowwy” moment with Skye at the end of the season. Keep Ward a douche! We like him that way!
Any thoughts? Let us know in the comments!
May’s mom had PENNSYLVANIA license plates on her car, and spoke of driving 500 miles to meet her, so, I don’t think she is former Canadian Intelligence
My first thought, as well.
I didn’t notice the plates, but with this show, that could be intentional or it could just be a production error. LET ME HAVE DEPARTMENT H DAMMIT.
God, I’d love an Alpha Flight show.
I’d enjoy these recaps more if they weren’t written by the most negative man in all of Uproxx.
I really don’t appreciate you making fun of my disability. Emitting negative energy is a serious problem, ask Dr. Niles Caulder about it.
So…was Blackout’s costume a black T, black jeans and Ray-bans?
There was actually a thrilling moment in last night’s ep when Skye figured out Ward was the killer. I was quite impressed. This show has come a long way from the first few episodes.
Definitely the most impressive acting from Skye thus far. Here’s hoping they keep giving her enough to work with the grow the character
Then they had to ruin it with great writing like “Ward is Hydra.” Thanks for spelling it out for us Skye.
I am pleased she’s trying to string Ward along, and looking forward to how that goes off the rails.
I thought the Blackout effects were a little weak but overall the episode was strong. I love Patton Oswalt but maybe they could have gotten someone cheaper and boosted the effects budget? If they were just going to kill him anyway, why go high profile there?
I was a little upset to see Koenig get it so quickly. Understandable and necessary, but I enjoyed the hell out of him and was hoping we’d get more than the 2 episodes.
maybe he’s just sleeping? Anyways… How the fuck did Ward drag Pattons body halfway across the base and put him up above the lights with out leaving a huge trail of blood?
I thought he might still be alive as whatever that tracker was knew where he was, then I thought it must just be tracking the stupid lanyards instead of vitals. I do hope he was just knocked out though.
Or there’s another Guest House.
Or his bro he plays CoD wth is his twin and he just pops up and goes “Hey to make things easier just treat me like my brother.”
I’d like to see them use Matt Oswalt as Koenig’s brother, but they’ll probably bring back Patton as a clone/twin/some other Marvel resurrection trick.
Maybe he was a LMD?
That’s what I’m hoping. He was an LMD and there’s a Patton in every safe house Fury has. They could bump into one from time to time on the show and he dies a progressively more horrible death each time. He could be the show’s Kenny.
Glad to see Maria Hill returning next week, along with more Talbot and Deathlok. 3 episodes left in the season, if they can keep producing at this level they should be in great shape for season 2.
Oh, there was one moment that made me think the show runners read uproxx. Remembering last week’s collumn and the discussion of budget restraints, it was brought up that no one had visible breath in the snowy mountains scene. This week, when May left the base, there was one puff of CGI breath before the scene cut away.
The visible breath thing bothered me last week, but I’ve seen that in so many studio shows before that I just let it pass. I’d rather they spend effects money on more interesting things. I don’t need that much realism in a comic book show.
Why would May/her mom be interested in killing Maria? She was in Winter Soldier right? I think she knows Fury is still alive, so that would be Maria and Phil the only people alive that know about Fury. Maybe that’s what they’ll be after?
I think May wants to talk to Hill about next steps.
Am I crazy, or did they tell us that Skye is a Mary-Sue?
You are not crazy. Well, you might be. But not for this.
Yeah i think it was a nice nod to the fans bitching about how horrible she is
Also, so disappointed they used Amy Acker for the cellist.
Yeah yeah, Whedonverse and all that jazz.
Why not Jennifer Grey?
I thought it was kind of a waste of Acker. The character didn’t do much.
Yeah, like she won’t pop up again….
How can no one else have mentioned Simmons’ answer for the “what’s in the box?” question? Easily the best line of the night, giving one of the most likable characters on the show even more personality.
I did like the lie detector scene, but I was thrown a bit by the fact that Ward was obviously freaking out. No alarm bells, guys? At all?
@Dan Seitz that was weird… you would think a top shelf agent who is in the know of Fury’s existence would probably have a shoot first order… Or maybe he just signaled Maria?
I get the impression that Koenig is more of a pencil pusher who happened to earn Fury’s trust than a good agent, and was therefore out of his depth
He did pull a gun on the guy. And technically the last answer wasn’t a lie, so it wasn’t that he beat the detector, he just wasn’t telling the whole truth. Would have been nice for poor Patton Oswalt to be able to kill the big bad guy for once though.
Hey way to just generalized Dan… maybe Dum Dum Dugan had jungle fever!
I think I’d be ok with a Ward about-face if it involves sacrificing himself to save the team. But that’s it. If he’s in the next season at all he needs to still be a bad guy.
I think the show needs to grow some balls and have Skye kill Ward. Triplett is your replacement “specialist” so it wouldn’t effect the team composition.
I’m thinking they head that way. At the very least she gives him a run for his money.
While I didn’t get (and had to Google) over half of the references, I liked the lie detector scenes for the links to the rest of the Marvel universe. It reminded the audience that these aren’t just random people on a team, they all have backstories that link them to other characters.
Though the show has been good from the start the episodes since right before Winter Soldier have been really great.
Now I want to see an aged Boobie Miles talking about how back in his day he fought the Nazis.
So, there’s no way Ward comes back from this, right? He’s straight up murdering dudes now. This can’t be a deep cover double-cross where he turns on Hydra.
My only thought is mind control, but this isn’t comics…