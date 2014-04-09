‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Recap: Traitors Revealed

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. has gone back and forth in terms of quality, to say the least, over the course of the first season. And this episode might finally be where it comes into focus.
Essentially, this is about what happens to the team during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As HYDRA is revealed, everything about the team collapses. Nobody trusts anybody, and with excellent reason.
The episode picks up with the standoff between May and the rest of the team, which only gets resolved because Agent Garrett needs a rescue. Two of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s UAV drones are attacking him, and Coulson has to blow them out of the sky. A temporary truce is formed between May and the rest of the team as they land at the Hub… and are immediately attacked by Agent Hand’s strike team.
Needless to say, they figure out a way into the bowels of the facility. Meanwhile, Simmons seemingly finds a set of allies in the form of a group, including Hand, that claim to be a handful of S.H.I.E.L.D. loyalists. The team try to disable the Hub, fighting their way through the facility, only to be caught.
Which is when they discover that Garrett is a member of HYDRA. There’s a lot of shouting in a basement, but, of course, the tables are turned, Cap saves the world, and Garrett gets his ass thoroughly kicked and packed off to S.H.I.E.L.D.’s prison.
Except not, as Ward turns out to have been a HYDRA agent as well. Ward kills Hand, frees Garrett, and we’re off to the races.
This show has finally turned into what it needed to be on a lot of levels: We finally have a central antagonist who isn’t some vague mumble mumble something something, we have a clear threat for Coulson’s team to fight, and we finally have an emotional axis for the show to hinge on. Furthermore, even if it’s obviously the writer’s room fitting their plot to the needs of a movie, it does help substantially because it clears up a lot.
Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. now actually has a promising back half. Considering the show’s ratings, we hope it’s enough to earn it a second chance.
Some more thoughts:
- This show still needs a budget bump; the opening obviously cost most of the episode’s money.
- It helped a lot that the show barely had time to insist at us that we like Skye, and the person they used to do it turns out to have been manipulating her emotionally.
- Garrett had better hope he can get Deathlok on the phone before Deathlok finds out what’s going on.
- The show does a good job playing off loyalties and paranoia, although reading the comics means you kinda know how most of this will shake out.
- May’s admission that she’s been pulling Coulson’s strings is a nice fake-out.
- I have to admit, I’m curious where Coulson’s funding will be coming from now that there’s no S.H.I.E.L.D. Especially since the next episode features Glenn Talbot on their ass.
Just a note, next week’s new episode airs at 9 next week; the 8:00 slot goes to an encore presentation of this episode.
Best episode of the series. The show is finally cashing in on its promise, and the final slate of episodes should make the season end on a fantastic high note. A couple things still bother me, though:
1. Why couldn’t they have done this type of a tie-in with Thor: TDW? The Sif episode was far better than the Stick of Nerd Rage that we got.
2. How unsatisfying is this episode going to look in retrospect when Ward is welcomed back to the team with open arms at the end of the season?
I’m hoping they follow through with Ward as HYDRA agent and make him the Big Bad for season two, if they pick it up.
They won’t. Also: they were handed an awesome Marvel character to make the Clairvoyant (Zola) and chose the most obvious instead. This is still bland TV product.
Agent Wonderbread won’t be a Hydra Agent for long I suspect. They’ll play up the Skye romance so he switches sides. Or they’ll make him a triple agent. If they make him a full-on murdering sociopath I might come back to the show. But ABC doesn’t have the balls.
It wasn’t clear to me if those were icers or regular bullets he shot Hand and crew with. If they’re icers I can see a potential re-turn, but otherwise it seems impossible.
@Corey Well, Victoria Hand, at the very least, is dead: the final sequence showed her hand covered in blood and unmoving.
That would seem to me to make a Ward re-turn impossible. Murdering loyal SHIELD agents in cold blood is not an “I needed to in order to sell my cover” action. Unless they bust out some foolish mind control mcguffin.
@Dan Seitz or maybe @Corey is wondering who would give orders to shoot a man in an airplane without having an ulterior motive?
/ I suck at doing a Bane voice
@Dan I don’t know if Ward has the gravitas yet to be anything other than a high-level henchman at this point, but we still have episodes to go.
@Buckaroo We still have time to see Garrett getting his marching orders from Zola, and Coulson has been wrong about the Clairvoyant twice now.
I really hope Ward stays Hydra, but I could actually see them heroically kill him off at the end; probably by jumping in front of a bullet meant for Skye.
Well Garrett didn’t kill Hydra Bob in the GH bunker since Hydra apparently didn’t even know it existed.
I don’t think anyone other than Fury knew about that bunker. If the highest levels of Shield were Hydra, Fury probably played that one incredibly close to the chest.
Wards crazy stare at the end of the episode left a lot of doubt for me. Yes, he shot the good guys, but he doesn’t look too pleased sitting there at the end either. Is he an agent for a third party? I don’t know, but they definitely left it open to him have other motives than just Hydra.
@corey It wouldn’t be a mind control Macguffin… they’ve been hinting at the fact that psychics exist the entire season (by practically screaming into the camera every few episodes that they don’t) so if Ward is being mind controlled, that would be a nice touch that’s been built up all season.
Personally, I think he was using night night bullets. Maybe even that Hand is in on it and wanted to really convey that he killed them. The reason I say this is, if Ward really was a Hydra agent he should have ended the episode by saying “Hail Hydra.” Instead he just stared into the camera…. that makes me think this is all more elaborate than they showed. While they haven’t done a great job of it so far… this is a show about secret agents and spies. Back stabs and triple crosses are all part of the game.
@Cdog923 they just killed 2 guys hired by fury to do their job kind of like Hiring The leper to pirate your ship and letting him hang out to dry. Fury is an asshole!
@MulliganNY I agree also during the march of the hydra capties. Trips going ballistic yelling I trusted you! Coulson was all “hey ward come down this hallway with me we gotta talk”
I do believe that Ward is acting as a double agent to help root out the remaining HYDRA cells. Victoria Hand and the other agents that he shot were LMD.
Yeah I don’t think Ward is an actual traitor–he’s still working for Coulson or directly for Nick Fury or something. He’s the star of the show!
Although I would much rather see him stay a villain and get killed off. In a show full of boring characters, Ward is the boringest.
I liked when Fitz mentioned building some hole device that had been shelved. It was clearly what Nick Fury and Maria Hill use in Winter Soldier.
Ward being a traitor was the first legitimately exciting moment this show has delivered for me all season, and I really hope they commit to Ward being a bad guy.
The moment they pull some triple agent bullshit with Ward is the moment I seriously stop watching this show. This has been the first time all season I’m actually interested to see what happens next.
Yeah, Ward going Terminator was a great moment.
Mark my words: Ward is a triple agent.
Ward better be ride with Hydra till he dies. You try to switch him back and it will make all of this beyond stupid. He was boring as hell on the team.
Certainly glad I took everyone’s advice and went to see Winter Soldier before I watched this. Nice tie together with the movie. So a question for the comic book people, is Ward supposed to be someone from the comics? The final scene made me feel like they were setting something up.
Not as such. If he takes on a second-stringer villain code-name, though, I won’t be entirely surprised.
I ind of don’t like the fact that with out watching Winter Soldier this episode isnt as good. Like it leans far too much on the dramatic irony from us watching the movie.
The pilot did hint at Ward’s family (brother, I think) as being a known baddie in the Marvel universe.
@Ricardo Aguiar there is a lot of chatter that his real name is Masters
It was a nice touch to end the episode with the Hydra logo.
I LOVED that.
You mean my new desktop?
Heil Hydra!
Very impressed with this episode. They seem to be firing on all cylinders, and the reminder of the season should be more good stuff.
I am sure a mcguffin is popping up where Hand is still alive It just seemed too convenient hey lets just kill this guy in transit. Also with her earlier speech of having to fight them at there own game and get ontop of the insurrection. But I am all for Trip replacing Ward as being resident badass
side not last episode WTF was the purpose of Deathlok walking into the safe house and then jumping out if Paxton was A.) telling him what to do and B.) he already knew he couldn’t trust Trip? C.) My guess is Fury’s Scooby Gang will take out the Hydra bases that Strucker deems expendable during his “SHIELD/Hydra two sides of the same coin that no longer has value” speech.
I really hope the producers have the balls to keep Ward as Hydra, and all the actions that followed. It has addes immediate interest where it is sorely needed.
Not sold on Ward changing sides yet. I smell a Fury “I fake my death every month” plot from Hand to get Ward undercover ad double agent inside Hydra.
I thought the same thing when I saw the opening: “I bet they spent the whole damn budget on this song…”
It’s not even the one they wanted, as we can tell from the title.
i guess all this show needs to make it more watchable is for Marvel to release a movie every week so that the characters can discuss it’s plot in hallways and on the telephone. this show is still the blandest piece of shit on tv, it’s just now a slightly more interesting bland piece of shit.
As bad as it can be, it’s not nearly as bad as Acronyms Solving Crime.
I’m aware that describes any number of cop/lawyer shows.
Baron Zemo or GTFO
No way, GTFO. You can’t waste Cap’s #2 greatest villain on this show. As much as I want Agents of Shield to be the best show on TV, I don’t think it’s worth it to give a legit A lister villain to them just to up the ante a bit. Zemo’s Masters of Evil need to show up in a future Avengers movie, not on Season 2 Episode 14 of Agents of Shield.
yeah Zemo deserves the big screen as does Grim Reaper, but i am all for Madam Hydra and Bob, Agent of Hydra making appearances on SHIELD.
The one thing that I can’t get over is how bad the directing of this show is. The action scenes are tough to watch at times. Especially that fight with Ward and the group of SHIELD agents in the hallway.
Any time that May fights is pretty embarrassing. Even if Ming Na Wen can’t actually fake fight, I don’t understand why they can’t get a good stunt double that can believably pull off those fight scenes. Considering how much thought that Marvel has put in to building it’s cinematic universe, it’s just really surprising how half baked every single aspect of this show is.
It seems like they were just waiting for the shield to drop in Winter Soldier.
The results are in amigos, what’s left to ponder?!…..
“The ABC series pulled in a 1.7/6 rating – even with last week’s preliminary ratings, but down by 15% in adults 18-49. That marks a new series low despite the crossover.”
Oooooof. That’s no good.
This was by far the best episode so far – BUT I wish i saw The Winter Soldier before watching this episode. I’m kind of pissed for not getting at least a tiny warning of the enormous amount of spoiling this episode did.
At one point they just summed up the ending of the movie. Or at least that’s what it sounded like. I still haven’t seen the film, so..
God I hope I still get to enjoy the film..
You will still enjoy the movie. If you are staying spoiler free then if you were to take the previews of the movie at face value you have all the information that SHIELD is operating on in this episode.
@Duchess Oh, that’s good! Thanks!
Given what came out this/last week in Feige’s interview where he said that Joss knew the Cap 2 result when he pitched the show and chose to do it anyway, I feel like it puts the first half-ish of the series into a microcosm. Maybe now we get to see what happens when they can play with the toys they want to?