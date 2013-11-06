‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Finally Got A Shock In Its Latest Episode

It’s not a secret that Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. has gotten off to a somewhat rocky start. But there’s been steady improvement, and this episode finally does what we’ve wanted from the beginning.
OK, yes, made with that sweet, sweet continuity; we see Agent Blake and a Chitauri souvenir. But it also finally seems to be firing on all cylinders, even if the continuity nods do help.
The focus of this episode is a seemingly invisible killer that turns out to be a virus that’s communicated through electrostatic shock. In addition to being a novel little threat, giving this episode a pleasant X-Files feeling, there are some actual, personal stakes: Simmons gets exposed and much of the episode is taken up with trying to cure her before her brain explodes.
The virus comes from a Chitauri helmet; it turns out they’ve got all sorts of unpleasant little microbes. But more importantly, everybody in the cast got something to do, a character moment that defined them a little better. Coulson’s quiet counseling of a man about to die is a standout and unexpected moment, but Ward’s struggle with his own need to protect those around him and Fitz finally realizing that, yeah, maybe the incredibly hot chick who has been following him around might just have feelings for him both really added to the episode.
Another nice touch also is that Coulson isn’t nearly as chill about getting the crap end of the Loki stick as he’s seemed. He knows something is wrong, but he can’t put his finger on what, and it’s bothering him. Not all of it was great; Coulson being the shouty middle manager is both grating and dull, and the episode apparently just had to end on that note. But this is starting to become the show we were promised, and it’s about time.
Some more thoughts:
- One really hopes they’re not setting up a Fitz/Skye/Simmons love triangle.
- The running gag of Ward impersonations really paid off at the end of the episode, both humor-wise and character-wise. Hopefully we can finally retire his Space Mutiny names.
- I may have misheard, but this episode seems to have rather heavily implied May died in the field and was brought back to life. That would explain a lot about her interest in office jobs.
- The complete lack of bad electricity puns was both welcome and somewhat surprising, this being a Whedon show.
No surprise this was probably the best episode to date, it had the least Skye.
While Ward has grown as a character, Skye is still just annoying. Worse, she is kinda useless since there are already two techies that aren’t field agents along (I know she is a different kinda techie, I mean she is useless to the show not the group).
Yeah, not really sure what she’s even doing there. She’s served her purpose, I’m guessing come February or May she’s getting killed off.
She serves an important service. Running while wearing a wet dress.
^That.
Don’t forget leisurely strolls in her underwear.
Someone needs to/has to die. As annoying as Skye is, it ain’t gonna be her because she’s our everyman character. I would assume May is your most likely to die.
I really enjoyed the episode. It felt like it had the most consistent tone out of all the episodes so far, and the plot had some captivating moments.
As for Slab Bulkhead, even though he’s my favorite character on the show (because he actually *does* stuff when not brooding and/or sulking), I will always enjoy yelling out a Space Mutiny name when he enters a scene. It started as a way to entertain myself early in the season, and now it’s just a fun routine. Plus, MST3K forever.
However, I could really use an episode where they don’t reference the goddamn Avengers movie and/or Coulson’s “death.” CAN THEY DO THAT?
I admit, the ending gag with Ward really warmed me up to the guy; he’s loosening up a bit and it’s really helping.
Outside of Coulson, I find Ward to be the least obnoxious character. He’s at least believable as a spy/government agent.
Retire Slap Meatfist? Never says Rod Steelegristle!
While I continue to put my faith in Blast Hardcheese, we can’t fail to acknowledge the contributions of Stump Chunkman and Big McLargehuge.
The fact that you make that Space Mutiny ref is why you win.
Better? Sure. Character development? A little. Still in massive need of improvement? Oh boy, yeah.
The dialogue continues to be tremendously disappointing. There were a couple (at least) of groan-inducing lines that we keep getting. BUT- at least it was only a couple. Maybe they are disappearing over time?
Agent Meatstick isn’t a witty, fun character, so I don’t like them trying to make him witty or fun. Let him brood in a corner quietly until it’s “Clobberin’ Time” and I’ll be ok. He can be their metrosexual, smooth-chested Wolverine, that’s cool.
Skye is killing me. “Jeez, why can’t these people just forgive me and get over the fact that I completely betrayed them for an ugly boyfriend whom I really wasn’t that serious about after all?” It is made much worse by having the other characters (I am looking at you, Fitz) agree with her. “What more do they expect you to do? I mean, you said you were sorry and EVERYTHING!”
They’re starting to get the balance right, though. Give me more Science Nerd Girl (a relatable, likable character), less Boobs McComputer and Hunk Meatwhisle (whining, shallow people). Keep the monster-of-the-week format until you find the mix right, and baby, you’ve got a stew going.
Fitz is only going along with her because he wants to get in her pants, to be fair.
Also, “Metrosexual Wolverine” might be Ward’s new nickname.
I approve of this nickname
We already have a Metrosexual Wolverine, thank you.
That is a damn sassy Wolverine.
If May was killed and brought back to life then that would explain why she has a soft spot for Coulson because they both went through the same process but because Coulson is more a bigger player in SHIELD, it’s better to keep that secret but know that by the end of the season he will know and it will play out into one of the movies…can anyone confirm if he is in either Thor 2, Captain America 2 or even Guardians or Ant Man?
I just assumed her “soft spot” = “lady boner.”
I’m definitely getting a sense that she wants to jump Coulson’s reanimated bones. And considering the carpet of virility the guy seems to be packing in this episode, it’s hard to blame her.
I hope that the show isn’t going down that route. If anyone and everyone is getting resurrected/reanimated/whatever (a major gripe I have with all comics), then what’s the point in ever worrying about a character dying? I was mostly sure the show wasn’t going to axe Simmons last night, but the potential for her to actually die added some weight to the plot.
Also, I love Ming-Na Wen (she’s gorgeous), but Agent May is the least likeable character to me. Her line delivery* is awful and her demeanor 99% of the time is: scowl. I really don’t see her value right now other than pilot/Coulson-love-interest.
*Her dialogue is awful, so I don’t really blame the actress.
I’m thinking May’s death/revival was a natural occuring event (aka real) that happens for dramatic effect from time to time in TV/movies… but Coulson’s resurrection was more magical/scientific (and hopefully sinister, nothing would be cooler than him being a plant by Hydra who turns on the team).
And hello! Can you say FAKE chest scar anyone? When I clone people, I always remember to add the scars that killed them so nobody gets suspicious.
I felt like they really dropped the ball by not letting Simmons die. Whedon’s shows have never been afraid to kill off likable characters. Her death would have raised the stakes and lifted this show a little bit out of the Saturday Morning Cartoonishness that plagues it.
Problem is she is not likable yet. But yes once they can cycle off FitzSimmons the better. I like Ward but just wish they would have gotten past the first draft of names for these folks… His name is Ward and he protects the team too on the nose. Then again, having a dude named Angel swoop in at the last moment and save people was not a subtle choice of name either.
I enjoyed this episode a lot, but largely because I’m already invested in it, so it didn’t have to convince me. A couple of stand outs, though:
1. Simmons getting referenced by her first name as Jemma seems to be the point where we start realizing her and Fitz are two different people. next week, Ward and Fitz go into the field, so it may be HIS episode to differentiate himself a bit more. Simmons also looked to change her hair style at the end of the episode. A visual cue that she’s going to be different going forward?
2. Also, seeing both Fitz and Simmons address an issue in different ways makes them stand out more, to me at least. Ones a tech guy who builds guns, one’s a bio person that gets wet over cadavers. Maybe that was always suppose to be super obvious, but it hasn’t been in the show.
3. Coulson killed it in this episode (puns!), but I agree that a subdued role for him in an episode to let others stand out would be good. Or, alternatively, just get to the point of what happened to him when he died and over the hump already. My guess though is that Whedon is holding on to that for himself for a movie. And, if that’s the case, fine, but then quit making it a weekly conversation point on the show.
4. No one else was thinking that Simmons was going to die throughout the entire episode? I just figured this was the Whedon killing we had all been waiting for, and the spot to streamline the cast. For that reason alone for me, it carried some decent weight.
5. Thought Simmons’ acting was actually pretty good too. Showed defeat, sincerity, sadness. Not bad out of a little TV show.
Overall, thought it was a good episode. More like this, focused episodes, less jamming everyone into an episode hole. That was a poorly subtle sex joke.
Elizabeth Henstridge did do a nice job. But hopefully this marks the end of the Twee Scientists from Hogwarts thing because that shtick is getting old.
As to point 4, I also thought we were getting our 1st Whedon kill. The beat between thinking they had it figured out on lab rat 3 of happiness and then demoralizing realization had me thinking it along with you.
Yes, I also thought Simmons was going to be the Whedon death, and I was pretty pissed off about it. And now she does have more of a sun-kissed life than Fitz, and I wonder how that will change their dynamic.
I too expected the death. But I’m also not upset it was a misdirection. You can keep all of these characters alive if you continue to find ways to make them relatable, different, and important.
Still don’t like Skye, and this ep was the best ep so far because of it’s limited use of Skye.
I liked getting to see Fitz and Simmons talk to each other alone about their lives to date and their friendship.
I thought the scene between Coulson and the doomed fireman was goddamned gorgeous, not too sentimental or sappy but still full of heart, and that is a fine line to walk as a writer.
Mostly I thought that this episode was all about Coulson admitting to himself and May that he knows he isn’t human anymore. He couldn’t quite say it, but he said it over and over. He’s Coulson. He chose his words specifically, and his references to rust and iron weren’t accidental. He told the fireman that he thought he was dead longer than 8 seconds. It was May who said 40 seconds, not him. He knows.
I’m not a comic reader and everything I’m saying is based purely on getting to know Coulson through the films, one-shots and tv show.
I think they are throwing out the rust, metal, and robotic stuff out there to be a red herring.
I braced myself for yet another “English, please” joke but was pleasantly surprised when it turned out to be a “hey, you two shut the hell up a minute” thing instead.
Ditto. I was practically holding my breath for it.
I very much liked this episode. Great story in general, finally some character development and differentiation for Fitz and Simmons, even some character development for Ward, and Coulson OWNED it. The scene comforting the fireman blew me away, and I thoroughly appreciated his admission to May that all was not well. I also like Coulson defying orders for the sake of his team, and then daring his fellow agent to try to stand in his way. Very, very good episode all around. I’m looking forward to continued development. I’m also looking forward to the upcoming Thor 2 aftermath episode. It’ll be interesting to see if that boosts up front ticket sales for the movie at all. Although probably anyone who watches the show consistently enough to worry about spoilers would already be seeing the flick first or second weekend.
I hadn’t had an opportunity to read too many of the reviews thus far, but seeing the note that you were using the Reb Brown/Space Mutiny nicknames for Ward tickles me to no end. Being a MSTie, I’m constantly using those nicknames or references. Love it. I say stick with the nicknames.
Another stronger episode which I really enjoyed. I thought Simmons might actually die, but I’m glad that they rather improved her, Fitz and Ward from a character perspective. Skye, not so much. Her “millennial” attitude of “Why can’t everyone just get over my massive betrayal?” is really annoying. Just make her a bit socially smarter about the situation she’s in. Just make her realize that she needs to be all in or pull out of SHIELD.
I’m torn about the “Events in New York”, Coulson’s death and the Avengers references. On one hand, “We know…we got it, that’s why we’re watching”, on the other hand, “The Events in New York” was probably the biggest, most earth shattering event to happen in their fictional universe, it’s going to have massive repercussions for a very long time. But at some point, they do need to move on to the remainder of the Marvel Universe and realize that the Avengers and the Battle of New York was the tip of the iceberg.
This episode has renewed my interest in the show. I was about to give up on it. I do wish they would resolve the Coulson death thing and move on.
They’re going to cling to that for the whole damn season.
Or, if it takes a cue from The Killing, even longer.
I don’t actually watch the show. I just come here because I leave seeing a Joss Whedon product fail so badly, and because The Escapist’s perspective is…less than objective.
…I gotta do it.
As long as the other characters keep making from of Metrosexual Wolverine from time to time, I’m sold.
Am I the ONLY one that thought Fitz and Simmons were brother and sister this whole time?!!
Sadly, I didn’t even catch on that Fitz and Simmons weren’t their first names even when they called the girl Gemma or Jayma or whatever. (I only realize it now after reading all the comments from you fine folks)
Which sucks too, cause when she kissed him on the cheek at the end, I thought we were entering some interestingly creepy (and awkwardly sexy!) new territory – guess I’m pervy like that :)
i know they have said this show isn’t going to feature a Super Hero of the week easter egg hunt but if we aren’t gonna get any superheroes then this show is basically just a CBS procedural that references the Avengers constantly. the ratings are gonna keep tumbling downward. i don’t really know who the fuck that they think this show is going to appeal to.
i know those procedurals DO pull in huge ratings, but i am more convinced it’s cuz CBS (Crimes Being Solved) has branded itself as the network for that kind of thing (also i am convinced old people don’t know how to work their remote controls and just leave the TV on CBS all day). ABC isn’t really known for procedurals. also, ABC/Disney/Marvel didn’t market this show as that. they marketed it as a super hero show with no super heros. they are obviously hoping to pull in the eyeballs of the average movie fan who has seen Avengers and Iron Man but they also need that hardcore sci-fi/comic fanboy demographic to keep the show alive. right now i have a hard time imagining this show doesn’t get cancelled midway through the 2nd season after the nerds have dropped out cuz this shit wasn’t living up to it’s billing as a Marvel product and the regular average tv viewer quit watching cuz they thought it was silly and boring.
I don’t mind if it’s stuff like the Chitauri helmet or whatever Thor detritus they’re cleaning up in a few weeks. But I want a bit more Marvel. Even if it’s just “SUPERVILLAINS BEGIN”, I’ll take it.
May offering cookies was kind of cliché, but fun for all that.
Ward rides in the back, because of course Ward rides bitch when Coulson and May are in the car.
And yeah, it was nice to see Fitz and Simmons acting like characters, at last.
I admit, I thought it was funny, and they didn’t belabor the joke.
It felt oddly satisfying to hear Lizzi Henstridge’s Yorkshire accent sneak out in one of the scenes
I consistently bitch about this show, but continue watching. Truthfully I’ve given it a longer leash than it’s deserved. At the halfway mark tonight it dawned on me that a show about mother-effing S.H.I.E.L.D. was going to round out the episode with a mini-medical drama?! At about the point Coulson rejected the command to dump any infected members, I said aloud “At this point, the only thing that will keep me from canceling the series in my DVR is if they actually DO dump the infected over the Atlantic”. Well Agents, you’ve been SAVED for another week at least.
p.s. My number one-with-a-bullet gripe about characters is May. She’s dreadfully one-note dull, and I’m done suspending my disbelief that she’s some sort of bad-ass. Enough with the cryptic expositions, get to the ass kickery STAT.