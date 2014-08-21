‘AHS: Freak Show’ Gets A Premiere Date And A Creepy New Teaser

Mark your calendars, the circus is coming to town.

American Horror Story: Freak Show, the latest installment in Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise, is slated to premiere on October 8. The new season is set in Florida in 1952 and focuses on the seedy underbelly of the Big Top. Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates are all set to return when the show makes its debut and Murphy has added some other big names, including Michael Chiklis, to this year’s roster. A bit more of what to expect this Fall from the show’s official description:

A troupe of curiosities has just arrived to town, coinciding with the strange emergence of a dark entity that savagely threatens the lives of townsfolk and freaks alike. This is the story of the performers and their desperate journey of survival amidst the dying world of the American carny experience.

Along with a premiere date, FX also revealed the newest official look at the series and it’s as creepy as you think it would be. A raffle ticket, a deformed hand and that damn background music are enough to cause some serious nightmares for the next two months until Freak Show finally arrives.