As the streaming wars near a fever pitch, Amazon is reportedly close to reaching a deal with Al Pacino to star in an upcoming drama series for Amazon called The Hunt to be executive produced by Jordan Peele, according to Variety. Although the prolific actor previously starred in TV miniseries such as Angels in America and The Godfather Saga, this would mark his first regular television role, joining other A-list actors who have made the leap to cable and streaming.

The series is based on real-life events about “a diverse band of Nazi Hunters” who discovered in 1977 that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials were living in New York City and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich. In light of current events, it seems clear why the series would be pertinent to today’s audiences.

“The Hunt” is based on an original idea, drawing from real-life events, and created by David Weil, who will also write the series and serve as an executive producer. Nikki Toscano will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Jordan Peele will executive produce via his Monkeypaw Productions banner, along with Monkeypaw’s Win Rosenfeld. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni from Sonar Entertainment will also executive produce, with Monkeypaw and Sonar producing.

Amazon has put in a 10-episode order for the first season, presumably to premiere sometime in late 2019.