Jeopardy! has already had some interesting moments in Season 36, but the health of its legendary host, Alex Trebek, has been on the minds of fans as the season progresses. Trebek is hosting the trivia show despite his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer, which he announced earlier in the year and went through a round of chemotherapy to fight.

Fans were thrilled when Trebek was able to return for Season 36, but he also announced that he would need another round of treatment to fight his cancer. Notable contestants like James Holzhauer described what a gut punch it was to learn that Trebek’s health problems continued, which is why any news of his condition is notable. And in a recent interview, Trebek said his battle with pancreatic cancer continues.

Trebek spoke with CTV’s Lisa LaFlamme at his alma mater, the University of Ottawa, where he was asked about his condition.

[via Fox6Now]

“I’m hanging in,” said Trebek. “So we’re back on the chemo, and we’ll see if the numbers go down, and if they do, they can’t keep doing it forever, of course. I’ll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer. We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose.”

Trebek described the effects of chemotherapy on him, which by now he says he has down. But it’s all pretty harrowing considering that he continues to work and appear on television while he deals with the devastating effects the treatment has on the human body.

“Well, in some ways, it’s easier because now, I know the day after chemo, my eyesight gets messed up a little, and the next day after that, I start getting pains in my joints,” said Trebek.

Jeopardy! is synonymous with Trebek, so knowing his struggle as the show airs is tough. But he continues to seem in good spirits about the whole thing, which is good. Stage IV cancer is always scary, but Trebek’s got plenty of support in his fight.