Alfonso Ribeiro Brought Us Back To The ’90s With The Carlton Dance On ‘DWTS’

Fans of Dancing With The Stars have been waiting all season for Alfonso Ribeiro to pull off his patented Carlton dance from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show has been teasing it for a few weeks, so too has Ribeiro. Just yesterday he tweeted out this picture with partner Witney Carson.

Well tonight he finally did it. He finally unleashed the Carlton to the Tom Jones hit, “It’s Not Unusual.” It was tremendous. It was peak 90s.

Let’s just go ahead and watch this over and over and over again.

