Alfonso Ribeiro Brought Us Back To The ’90s With The Carlton Dance On ‘DWTS’

Fans of Dancing With The Stars have been waiting all season for Alfonso Ribeiro to pull off his patented Carlton dance from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show has been teasing it for a few weeks, so too has Ribeiro. Just yesterday he tweeted out this picture with partner Witney Carson.
Well tonight he finally did it. He finally unleashed the Carlton to the Tom Jones hit, “It’s Not Unusual.” It was tremendous. It was peak 90s.
Let’s just go ahead and watch this over and over and over again.
Why is it dusty over here? Damn nostalgia… This guy deserves to win for all the fun he has brought over.
I cried. I literally shed tears. I’m a 34 year old man who just muted Monday Night Football to watch a clip from Dancing With The Stars… and cried. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go finger my vagina. Hard.
McWo I’m dying laughing at your comment. You win sir. And thank you.
McWo just killed me. FFS man lol
I believe you mean “It’s NOT Unusual”.
Aside from that; I love seeing these posts and thank you for putting them up. I’ve never watched DWTS, and have no intention of attempting to do so, but Ribiero looks like he’s killing it every week. Dude can move.
I only ever pay attention to this show if there’s someone on it I give a crap about, so this is custom-made for me.
#TEAMCARLTON
A) If Alfonso doesn’t win this thing we riot
D) What the fuck is wrong with Witney? Why’s she fucking up the Carlton dance. #You’reDoingItWrong
You’re talking about the blonde smoke show? Yeeeeah, she ruined everything.
@MissingLink
She respects me for an honest critique of her dancing and appreciates my tough love.
What did you expect her to do just stand there? It is “Dancing with the Stars” not “Watch Stars Dancing” For learning how to do something in a week that he has been doing for the better part of 20 years she did pretty good.
I find her physically attractive.
I never watch this show. Stop making me want to watch this show. Fuck.
the best dance on the show period
If there is a god, Alfonso will dominate this season.
It’s like watching M.J. bust out the moonwalk for the first time. It’s inimitable.
Carlton is the sh-t! But so few remember that before he was “Carlton”, he was on Silver Spoons!
I loved Silver Spoons! That was actually the first time the ‘rumor’ came out that he broke his neck break dancing. I am loving this seasons DWTS.
I had a huge crush on him when he was on Silver Spoons.
And then he was in that pepsi commercial with the Jackson 5ive…classic.
[www.youtube.com]
I agree with Immortal 9. it does seem he is the dominate factor this year. Just like Meryl was last season, this season its Alfonso. I hope he wins cause he is the best dance they have.
loved it, hope they win. way to go Alfonso.!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wow, love how the americans have once again stolen another english show and renamed it, its called strictly come dancing
We’ve mastered the art of taking something that’s not ours and making it better. [looks at calendar, circles Thanksgiving day][thinks about huge meals, naps and football]
John dancing with the stars started before strictly, so think before u open your mouth and embarrass us english.
Mr. Tilbury, no one stole anything. Both shows are terrific
Yeah, well we stole English and made is ‘merican, so get over it, Limey.
The English never borrowed anything from American arts and culture? My record collection says differently.
Oh my
I got nostalgic and teary-eyed watching him recreate one of the best scenes from Fresh Prince! He did a great job and has danced great since the show started!
He did “The Calton” for the fans…thank you, Alfonso
It was “AWESOME”!!!!!…….Only one thing could have made it even better…. They should have had Tom Jones there in person to sing the song while they danced !!! In my eyes you are The Winner Alfonso !!! (Y)
What makes this genius and trailblazing in a sellout 2014 way is the fact that he pulled a Carlton with a white woman for millions to see.
Carlton still alive! Awesome!!!
Stuart Chilcott I think you’ll find Strictly started first (almost a year earlier) DWTS was based on it and has also been exported to over 40 countries.
Smooooth!
Which one is the proffesional dancer?
Alfonso rock the dance floor with his Carlton dance,he bought back memories and why I love to watch the fresh Prince of Bel air. I’m a huge fan.Love you Alfonso <3
Patient: Doctor, doctor! I’m afraid might have Tom Jones syndrome.
Doctor: Well, it’s not unusual….
He was great , hope he come on scene , the dancing was Wow! he a great actor and dancer. Hope to see more of him , dancing.
God damn I love the Carlton Dance. I do call Shenanigans because he’s about as close to a professional dancer there is. Wasn’t the point of this show to see someone like Terry Bradshaw or Phylicia Rashad stumble around to “The Thong Song”?
On the other hand I could care less about this show and got to see Carlton one more time.
Few remember he WAS the TAP DANCE KID on Broadway as a child thats how he got the MJ commercial ……and hence, his career!! Hes AWESOME!!!!!!!
Carleton was once known as The Tap Dance Kid
RIHGHT !!!!
Well folks, that’s it. Nothing we do as a species is going to top this. Humanity is officially in its Greatest Hits era.
👆That.
Great routine, but in English, that would be TAKE us back, not BROUGHT us back.
No, they are right. From Wikipedia: Dancing with the Stars is an American dance competition show airing since 2005 on ABC in the United States, and CTV/CTV Two in Canada. The show is the American version of the British television series Strictly Come Dancing.
Regardless it was a great dance, loved seeing him have so much fun!
so next week they are bringing in Will Smith and the Sugar Hill Gang to do the Apache dance, right?
Alfonso Ribeiro is an awesome guy, i admired his sense of humor in acting & dancing; He must win.!!!
Too funny – you watch it online [www.vunify.com]
You rock Alfonso. You got my vote and hope you win.Keep on rocking.
I’m so happy right now. <3 Carlton
This is pure joy. Maybe there is hope for humanity after all. I hope he wins!
He really let it loose too. That had some UMPH to it, like it’d been bottled up way too long and was just yearning to explode out.
Probably the best Carlton I’ve ever seen him do. ALTHOUGH, his claim that his partner, Whatshername, does the second best Carlton is absolute poppycock, we all remember Will Smith doing the Carlton on Fresh Prince and we all know Will does it second best.
To all the Brits who seem to be here:
1. This is more about Carlton and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, which I do hope was not based on some British show , though we are glad that the show that we based off of your show (imitation is the first form of flattery, not insult btw) provided Alfonso with a platform for our nostalgia.
2. We speak American English here. It is not wrong, it is different. Get over the fact that language isn’t some static possession of yours.