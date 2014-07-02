Alison Brie Dropped Rhymes But Not ‘Mad Men’ Spoilers On ‘Comedy Bang Bang’

Alison Brie is on one of my favorite episodes of Comedy Bang Bang: the Podcast, which is why I’m very happy to see that she’ll appear on Comedy Bang Bang: the TV show tomorrow night. (I’m also very surprised that it’s taken UPROXX this long to include the words “Alison Brie” and “bang” in the same sentence.) Host Scott Aukerman asked her for some juicy Mad Men exclusies, but Alison’s only catching up via streaming now, so don’t bother telling her about the scene where Don Draper dies on the way back to his home planet. She’ll have no idea what you’re talking about.

And here she is singing a song about shoes with Reggie Watts, just because.