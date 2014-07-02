Alison Brie Dropped Rhymes But Not ‘Mad Men’ Spoilers On ‘Comedy Bang Bang’

Alison Brie is on one of my favorite episodes of Comedy Bang Bang: the Podcast, which is why I’m very happy to see that she’ll appear on Comedy Bang Bang: the TV show tomorrow night. (I’m also very surprised that it’s taken UPROXX this long to include the words “Alison Brie” and “bang” in the same sentence.) Host Scott Aukerman asked her for some juicy Mad Men exclusies, but Alison’s only catching up via streaming now, so don’t bother telling her about the scene where Don Draper dies on the way back to his home planet. She’ll have no idea what you’re talking about.
And here she is singing a song about shoes with Reggie Watts, just because.
Only a matter of time before she quits Community to pursue a rap career.
She may already be working on it as she still hasn’t responded to Community’s renewal (why no…I don’t notifications every time she tweets, why do you ask?).
She’s under contract, so she doesn’t have much of a choice.
If Annnie dies, we riot
@GeneralBluth – So was Donald Glover I assume. I think as long as your boss isn’t a dick and you want out, they’ll write you out.
Three of my favorite people just chilling in a room, talking bout thangs. Love it.
Mantzouzou?