The Netflix woman’s wrestling show GLOW ran for three thrilling seasons, but it was supposed to go for a bit longer. Instead it became one of the many programs that ended prematurely due to the pandemic. There were good reasons for the cancellation: It wasn’t clear in the early days when it was safe to return to filming, for one. But it was still gutting, as one of its stars can attest.

In an interview with Decider (in a bit teased out by The Hollywood Reporter), Alison Brie — who played struggling actress-turned-wrassler Ruth “Zoya the Destroya” Wilder — was asked about the show’s sudden ending, and it’s clear she’s still raw about it.

“It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie replied. “But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it – maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! – and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.”

At least there’s some good news about another old, beloved Brie show: The long-threatened Community movie is not a lock, but it’s getting there. “There’s been movement. There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning,” she said earlier this month, adding that “the fact alone that actual real conversations are happening is I think the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”

