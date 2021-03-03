GLOW may be gone from Netflix after Season 4 got axed (and that stinks), but the spirit of that marvelous lady-power series is still in this world, which great, even though Season 3 lost its underdog edge and got a little too soap-operatic. To that effect, Variety reports that Alison Brie will re-team with GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for a new Apple TV+ anthology series.

The show will be called Roar and has been drawn as a smattering of feminist fables (that are based upon Cecilia Ahern’s short-story collection) with a darkly comedic edge. An eight-episode season shall be coming, and the cast packs a truly impressive punch. Not only will we get Brie in all her fierceness but also Nicole Kidman (who’s hitting TV hard lately with Big Little Lies and The Undoing), Cynthia Erivo (who’s loving the small screen too with The Outsider and Genius: Arethra), Merritt Wever (of Run and Unbelievable).

Also pretty dang cool: Apple TV+ is continuing to add to its roster of high-quality crowd pleasers like Ted Lasso. Not only that, but Flahive and Mensch is making this new anthology series as part of a much larger deal, and while we can’t possibly hope for a GLOW movie, we can expect much more from them in the future.

