Alison Brie Plays ‘Mad Men’ FMK, Minus The ‘M’ And ‘K’

We’ve been debating Annie vs. Britta for years now, so it’s about time Alison Brie feels our impossibly pretty pain. The former-Community star (SIGH) spoke to Vanity Fair about her career, her “small-town theater girl” days, and all that good stuff, but most importantly: Don Draper or Roger Sterling?
It takes Alison 0.03 seconds to respond. It’s a trick question, though. The real answer: Stan.
Jesus, just sit on my face.
(shows self out)
You want Jesus to sit on your face? Blasphemer!
If it gave me a shot at Alison Brie, I’d consider it.
I would do alot more than let Jesus sit on my face to get a shot at Alison Brie.
….uh…uh…Sorry, were you saying something?
Wow. She is positively exquisite. Like not of this Earth exquisite.
Goddamn it, scientists…where is my fucking Holodeck already?
This is where I mention that I have THE BEST sense of humor.
Is she flawless? She might be flawless.
Flawless like Robert De Niro and Philip Seymour Hoffman in their 1999 classic?
you don’t “she’s flawless?” with a question mark when talking about Alison, you just say “she’s flawless.”
Alison-Gillian three way to decide for sure.
Leave no stone unturned in this quest for righteousness. Go with God, my son.
Imagine having sex with her, you guys. Wouldn’t that be the best?