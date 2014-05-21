Alison Brie Plays ‘Mad Men’ FMK, Minus The ‘M’ And ‘K’

#Alison Brie #Mad Men
05.21.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

We’ve been debating Annie vs. Britta for years now, so it’s about time Alison Brie feels our impossibly pretty pain. The former-Community star (SIGH) spoke to Vanity Fair about her career, her “small-town theater girl” days, and all that good stuff, but most importantly: Don Draper or Roger Sterling?

It takes Alison 0.03 seconds to respond. It’s a trick question, though. The real answer: Stan.

