Alison Brie Plays ‘Mad Men’ FMK, Minus The ‘M’ And ‘K’

We’ve been debating Annie vs. Britta for years now, so it’s about time Alison Brie feels our impossibly pretty pain. The former-Community star (SIGH) spoke to Vanity Fair about her career, her “small-town theater girl” days, and all that good stuff, but most importantly: Don Draper or Roger Sterling?

It takes Alison 0.03 seconds to respond. It’s a trick question, though. The real answer: Stan.