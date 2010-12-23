Alison Brie Singing ‘Santa Baby’

The particularly astute among you will recall that Matt posted this video last year. The somewhat less astute among you aren’t even reading these words, because you already clicked ‘play’ on the video, and are all, “Oh man she’s purrdy. I reckon she’d make almost as good a wife as one of my kinfolk hurr durr etc.” Even though this clip isn’t new by any stretch of the imagination, I feel justified in posting it for four important reasons:
- Given the Christmas season, it’s exceptionally relevant
- You’re not the boss of me
- Newer readers to Warming Glow may have never seen it
- Something something Alison Brie
I rest my case. Also, just as a little window into the mind and/or pants of your fill-in, I love girls dressed in sexy Santa outfits. Like, A LOT. I’m not exactly sure what that says about me or my particular psychological issues, but holy hell in a Santa hat do I love it. Warming Glow favorite Alison Brie being the one in the get-up is just a sexy cherry on top of the sexy sundae.
After the jump, celebrity reaction in GIF form to Alison Brie’s rendition of “Santa Baby”
Fur yur infermayshun, the less asstoot of uss kan bearlie reed but we doo know the arrow thingy meens make the purdy gurl in the red hat moove.
Skinny Magary with the tennis racquet is scary.
Whatevs. I would rather watch Lobster Dog bark along to “Ace of Spades”.
If I find her by my tree on Christmas morning, I’ll see you in February.
Danger, you never EVER have to justify yourself when it comes to posting and Alison Brie video. In fact, you could put up this exact same post as the next post and no one would complain.
Oh lawd
WTF is the chick in the middle supposed to be? The Ice Queen? I don’t get it.
Can we just make this a tradition?
Great now I have an erection. Thank you so very much for placing the Sara Michelle Geller, Allison Brie, Shania Twain three-way in my skull.
the chick in the middle is apparently the ghost of christmas past