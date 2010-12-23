Alison Brie Singing ‘Santa Baby’

#Alison Brie #Mad Men #GIFs #Community
Editor-at-Large
12.23.10 10 Comments

The particularly astute among you will recall that Matt posted this video last year. The somewhat less astute among you aren’t even reading these words, because you already clicked ‘play’ on the video, and are all, “Oh man she’s purrdy. I reckon she’d make almost as good a wife as one of my kinfolk hurr durr etc.” Even though this clip isn’t new by any stretch of the imagination, I feel justified in posting it for four important reasons:

  1. Given the Christmas season, it’s exceptionally relevant
  2. You’re not the boss of me
  3. Newer readers to Warming Glow may have never seen it
  4. Something something Alison Brie

I rest my case. Also, just as a little window into the mind and/or pants of your fill-in, I love girls dressed in sexy Santa outfits.  Like, A LOT.  I’m not exactly sure what that says about me or my particular psychological issues, but holy hell in a Santa hat do I love it.  Warming Glow favorite Alison Brie being the one in the get-up is just a sexy cherry on top of the sexy sundae.

After the jump, celebrity reaction in GIF form to Alison Brie’s rendition of “Santa Baby”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alison Brie#Mad Men#GIFs#Community
TAGSALISON BRIECommunitygifsMad Men

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP