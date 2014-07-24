All Hail The Queen: 6 Times Summer Glau Was Nerd Royalty

Getty Image

Firefly. Serenity. Dollhouse. Angel. The Big Bang Theory. The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Chuck. The Cape (#SixSeasonsAndAMovie). Arrow. Superman/Batman: Apocalypse. Summer Glau’s filmography reads like a nerd’s DVD collection — all that’s missing is Battlestar Galactica, which seriously, how was she not on Battlestar Galactica? Anyway, today is Summer Glau’s 33rd birthday, so let’s celebrate by looking at all the times our favorite ass-kicking Academy runaway was the Queen of the Nerds.

1. She’s very, um, nonjudgmental when it comes to fan photos.

2. Every. Single. Time. She. Kicked. Ass.

Or set people on fire.

3. When she poked fun at nerd culture on NTSF:SD:SUV::.

4. When she wore a Bat-girl shirt to a Comic Convention.

5. And when she humored a Star Wars fan by whipping out a lightsaber.

6. And of course this, just this.

Bye, Summer.