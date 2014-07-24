All Hail The Queen: 6 Times Summer Glau Was Nerd Royalty

Firefly. Serenity. Dollhouse. Angel. The Big Bang Theory. The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Chuck. The Cape (#SixSeasonsAndAMovie). Arrow. Superman/Batman: Apocalypse. Summer Glau’s filmography reads like a nerd’s DVD collection — all that’s missing is Battlestar Galactica, which seriously, how was she not on Battlestar Galactica? Anyway, today is Summer Glau’s 33rd birthday, so let’s celebrate by looking at all the times our favorite ass-kicking Academy runaway was the Queen of the Nerds.
1. She’s very, um, nonjudgmental when it comes to fan photos.
2. Every. Single. Time. She. Kicked. Ass.
Or set people on fire.
3. When she poked fun at nerd culture on NTSF:SD:SUV::.
4. When she wore a Bat-girl shirt to a Comic Convention.
5. And when she humored a Star Wars fan by whipping out a lightsaber.
6. And of course this, just this.
Bye, Summer.
That last gif made this entire article worthwhile
That woman is POISON to various shows!
(but she’s hot, so she gets away with it…)
She didn’t kill arrow, though her costume in the end was pretty awful looking. Almost as bad as her acting.
Where does she register on a scale from January Jones to the Kid that plays Carl on The Walking Dead?
Those are both terrible people.
She’s more january jones than Carl. Like she thinks acting means talking without any kind of emotional tone in her voice. She played a robot more convincingly than just about any character in any show ever.
I hope she gets nude before 35…….
…5:35 that is…..
Man, that scene in Serenity when she took out all the reavers…
I’ve put that movie on and watched it all the way through just to fully enjoy that brief moment more than once.
Important question I’m asking um… for a friend…
Is there a Firefly porn? And if so, who plays Kaylee and River?
I think they’re asking for science. For science!
And Summer did it all without a single smidgen of talent.
Another babe who, by virtue of appearing in some admittedly decent genre tv, is referred to as a “Geek Goddess”. Wow, she takes pictures with dudes at cons? You realise like everyone else there SHE CHARGES THEM. Why the hell would she be discerning about who she takes a fucking picture with when she’s getting paid to do it?
And the guys above who are calling into question her acting ability are pretty much on the money, I’ve yet to see her turn in a performance that could be described as natural or lifelike – she killed it in the Sarah Connor Chronicles because she is pretty much a robot.
I would be significantly less angry if she had an ass. Yes, because I’m a misogynistic jerk.
Have you been to a Con? Getting paid to take pictures with some of those people is the least you can ask for.
She was the perfect sex Terminator.