All Hail The Queen: 6 Times Summer Glau Was Nerd Royalty

#Firefly #Arrow
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.24.14 14 Comments
Comic-Con Syfy - 2012

Getty Image

Firefly. Serenity. Dollhouse. Angel. The Big Bang Theory. The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Chuck. The Cape (#SixSeasonsAndAMovie). Arrow. Superman/Batman: Apocalypse. Summer Glau’s filmography reads like a nerd’s DVD collection — all that’s missing is Battlestar Galactica, which seriously, how was she not on Battlestar Galactica? Anyway, today is Summer Glau’s 33rd birthday, so let’s celebrate by looking at all the times our favorite ass-kicking Academy runaway was the Queen of the Nerds.

1. She’s very, um, nonjudgmental when it comes to fan photos.

2. Every. Single. Time. She. Kicked. Ass.

Or set people on fire.

3. When she poked fun at nerd culture on NTSF:SD:SUV::.

4. When she wore a Bat-girl shirt to a Comic Convention.

5. And when she humored a Star Wars fan by whipping out a lightsaber.

6. And of course this, just this.

Bye, Summer.

ioGaKbgJ75cKw

Around The Web

TOPICS#Firefly#Arrow
TAGSarrowCELEBRITY BIRTHDAYSDOLLHOUSEFireflySERENITYSummer Glau

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP