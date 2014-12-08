All Of The Best Twitter Reactions To Last Night’s Disappointing ‘Eaten Alive’

At the last moment, however, Rosolie opted to not wear the crush-protecting armor over his arms and legs — because of “mobility” or whatever? — and he called uncle about an hour into the snake just squeezing him. The closest we got to seeing somebody eaten was just getting bopped on the helmet by the snake’s mouth a couple of times. I think it was like 10:55 when I realized, oh sh*t, this is going to be a huge cop-out, isn’t it? And cop-out it was. It was probably the single most disappointing televised event since Geraldo opened Al Capone’s vault in 1986.
The only difference, of course, is that back in 1986 people didn’t have Twitter, and oh — people were PISSED. The ensuing reaction to the disappointing limp boner that was Eaten Live was far more entertaining than anything that actually happened over the course of the two hours that the special aired. (I’m sorry, two hours and five minutes.)
Here are some of my personal favorites:
Rogen & Franco were the best part of the whole event. I would gladly watch 2 hours of those guys tromping through the woods.
Whew now I’m really glad I just masturbated to Jennifer Lopez in Anaconda again.
There was nothing in Al Capone’s Vault
But it wasn’t Geraldo’s fault
It actually contained more footage that *actually* happened than their Shark Week “Shark of Darkness: Wrath of Submarine” show did.
Way to significantly raise the bar, Discovery.
am i the only one grossed out by that photo of the snake biting the finger. not because of the snake bite but because that is a nasty long fingernail. take some clippers to that, damn.
thats the first thing i noticed, too.
nightmare fuel.
LOL you morons actually watched that shit?
Right after they watched Peter Pan Live, I’m sure.
Discovery is looking at History rolling in the bank with their fake shows and went “We want some of that sweet, sweet action!”
Everyone said leading up that this is what was going to happen, snakes don’t just belly up and start eating, there is a little foreplay. +1 internet points for the Murder She Wrote reaction gif.