All Of The WTF Moments In ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show,’ Massacres And Matinees

RIP Really Stupid Toy Store Employee
What’s this? A blood trail with a creepy wind-up toy robot walking through it? I should definitely investigate further instead of RUNNING LIKE THE WIND since there’s a serial killer on the loose and my boss is the sole business owner refusing to close up shop. We all knew this kid’s ass was toast the second he told the diner waitress that “Mr. Hanley says we stay in business even though we haven’t seen a customer in days,” but come on. THERE IS A SCARY CLOWN AND HE IS RIGHT BEHIND YOU WITH A KNIFE. Oh for f*ck’s sake, I give up.
Del Toledo Is The “Happiest Man On Earth”
Strongman Del Toledo and his three-boobed wife Desiree Dupree were finally introduced in last night’s episode. Because literally everyone on this show is a murderer, Toledo and Dupree came to the freak show in part because they’re on the lam from Chicago because Del killed some perfectly nice gay man who was trying to cure himself by having sex with his hermaphrodite wife, which sounds reasonable to me. I was a little confused as to what parts were going where in that scene, but that’s okay.
Hey, Nice Clown! I’ll Just Bring Him Home To My Total Sociopath Of A Son
Two episodes in and I’m already perpetually confused as to why people aren’t alarmed by a gigantic dirty clown covered in dirt and blood, wearing what appears to be the scalp of a lesser clown and a horrifying smile mask. There’s a serial killer on the loose, but no way this guy could be a suspect! Everybody loves a clown, right? Good thing Twisty had the foresight not to kill Gloria Mott right then and there, so he could help cure her son’s serious medical condition of nearly turning to dust with boredom. On that note, I would like to point out that last week I stated how excited I was for Twisty the Clown to horribly murder Dandy Mott, and now they’re well on their way to bromance. I still think there’s at least a 50% chance that Dandy Mott will die at the hands of Twisty the Clown, but in the meantime this certainly is an interesting turn of events.
Also was anyone surprised that Dandy Mott drinks cognac out of a crystal bottle? I wasn’t.
Can We Just Get Pepper Some F*cking Meatloaf Already?
Because Jimmy has appointed himself the Martin Luther King Jr. of freaks (don’t call them that), he decides that a good idea would be to take them all to the diner for a fun day out on the town. This was not a good idea. Paul the Illustrated Seal, who I hope never dies because I love him, starts eating the abandoned food of another customer who leaves in disgust and Pepper starts losing her sh*t over meatloaf. Then Del shows up and beats the crap out of Jimmy, who does not yet know that Del is his father who tried to murder him as a baby — despite having uttered the line dripping with foreshadowing about “knowing what it’s like to have grown up without a father” earlier in the episode.
Kathy Bates’ character is doing an East Bal-ti-more accent. It’s a rather obscure accent that only people from Baltimore/DC area are aware of.
Natty Boh and Crabs in Bal-ti-more
Im almost positive its a Philly accent
I dunno. Someone else said that last week but I live in Philly and I’ve never heard anyone talk like that here.
It’s Baltimore. I worked on a short film up there where one character had to have that particular accent.
It’s Baltimore for sure, Ryan Murphy said in an interview.
Quote:
“Somebody watched a screening of the first episode and said, “I thought Kathy Bates was out of a John Waters movie.” And I’m like “You’re right!” Because that’s set in Baltimore and back in the day, the accents were even thicker. But I love that. I love when she says ‘spectacular.'”
@Stacey Ritzen I also live in Philly. You’ve clearly never been to South Philly.
Huh, and I thought it was Chicago. I also really like the accent.
Spposed to be baltimore, souds like pittsburgh
It’s just great seeing Vic Mackey running around and beating the shit out of people again, good times.
I agree. Outsmarting that freak boy and then beating the shit outta him is classic Mackey,,,
Now we need the autistic kids for him to do ANYTHING for, even if it means putting himself on the line.
I love how Chiklis has made a career of being the TOUGHEST MAN ALIVE even though he’s maybe 5’5″
I started watching the show this season to see what all the buzz was about, I stil don’t see the horror in it, sure has some creepy moments but overal as a horror story, it isn’t working for me :/
Yeah, it’s not really about the horror aspect anymore (although I think that’s what they wre going for in Season 1). Watch AHS for the great camera work and seeing how freaking weird they can go (answer: very freaking weird).
Yeah, not getting the horror either. But I don’t even care, it’s ridiculous fun with a few WTF moments. The cinematography is damn good. When they split Dot and then do the same slanted angle on Jimmy, it’s just fantastic.
On the bright side, Stacey, at least you know your husband doesn’t think you have an annoying laugh or accent.
I’m from Pittsburgh and it has been thrown around a bit here that Kathy Bates accent sounds a little Pittsburghese. Not sure…but that’s my guess.
Strongman Del Toledo…I am so happy that Danger Guerrero has finally been given the job that he was born to perform (naming TV characters)!!!
If you get high before watching, it’s a really good show. I probably would have laughed at the Meep scene sober but weed turned that scene into Def Comedy Jam.
Yeah the wifey and I may have done just what you’re saying here before watching AHS and it definitely moves it from weird show to “WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW”
These recaps are so much more enjoyable because of the cynicism that comes from watching this show for 3 seasons.
Also, I’ve never seen a character with worse peripheral vision than that toy store employee who doesn’t see a decapitated head until he’s staring directly at it.
Or the horrifying & probably terribly stinky murderclown on his left.
ah cmon, but that longgggg pan up camera shot was pretty cool
See I don’t have an issue with the store clerk being a dumbass for not smelling the clown, hearing his wheeze or just plain seeing him. I assume that people in the 50s were just more naïve, i.e. stupider.
So we get a musical number every week? Come on man…Also, I guess one of the episodes will show why the dude has kept that mask on for so long that he has lost his lips and teeth.
You don’t like the anachronistic musical numbers?
Poor Meep……
If only Wiley Coyote had rescued him….
I thought the accent was bad at first, but the more I heard the more I recognized it as East Coast Amish.
Definitely an over-the-top Baltimore accent. Just wait til she starts dropping “hon” at the end of all her sentences.
The musical numbers are the worst parts of the show. Creatively there has to be a better way of showing the performance of a freak show. I wish the actual performances were a little more authentic to the era. I really hope we don’t get a sing song every episode.
I’m guessing we will, at least in a significant number of them. I don’t think Ryan Murphy understands what people actually like about his shows.
I like the song bits. I’m no “Glee” fan, but I like the way the anachronistic songs are used in “Freak Show”.
It’s not exactly a great show, or an enjoyable show, but, much like a freakshow, it’s hard to turn away. Even if it’s not perfect story-wise, it has a randomness to it that’s a nice counter-balance to all the procedurals on the major networks.
I love Kathy Bates’ accent.