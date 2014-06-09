All The Badass GIFs From This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Battle At The Wall

Come on Fat Sam, you waited until you ran thru the battle to load your crossbow?!?
Oberyn gets killed and this dumb bastard lives! The gods truly hate us.
Hey now, tubby had some great lines this episode. When Pip is all excited about killing a guy and Sam goes “Oh, is it all over then?” that was great.
Of course then he got Pip shot in the neck and killed so yeah, fuck you Tarly.
“Oh? How big were her feet?”
@Dub_C That was another great one. I wonder if the writers got tired of hearing how much everyone hated Sam and decided “here you go big boy” for an episode.
It’s all fun and games until….
kinda spoiler
but not really
just disturbing…
fat pink mast.
I honestly like Sam a lot. Nobody gets happy endings in this show, but I’m still rooting for Team Tubby & Overbite because they’re such underdogs.
I really really wanted to see one of the cannibals lay his eyes on Sam & start licking his lips. That’s some good barbecue.
@MonkeyButt So Much Brisket!!!
@Hyrax I’m with you. Sam’s scenes do tend to be a bit boring, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the occasional dull thing; and he’s otherwise likable, as well as useful in his intelligence (although that didn’t really come into play much this week).
I feel a sense of loss over those wondrous ginger boobs.
Freakin’ Oliver.
Only Oliver I wanted to see was Oliver Clothesoff.
well done.
I’m surprised they were able to book Liam Neeson to play the giant.
LOL
My mammoth and I have a particular set of skills.
RIP Epic Redhead boobs.
SPOILER
I’m sad.
knowing George RR’s writing, I’m surprised JS didn’t talk about remembering “the cave” and then have sex with her newly lifeless body.
he’d call it closure
It wasn’t a Lannister chapter.
@ParksandWrex
ALL of the win for you my friend.
What a senseless waste.
She’s still warm, goddamit!
I got a little bit pumped when I saw that the swinging blade thing was retractable. Fuckin awesome.
I want one of those for my house. Come on over Mormons.
I watched these while listening to this
[www.youtube.com]
FUCK YEAH
Listened to this Waka Flocka instrumental. Very unexpected that they work so well together.
+1 Leviathan for life
Delaying a Dinklage cliffhanger for an entire episode at the wall is awful. As with, say, a Matrix sequel, there were some cool ways of killing folks (loved the swinging anchor), but I really didn’t care if The Wall stood or fell. Although if everyone at The Wall had been slaughtered it would have meant more time for storylines that seem to have a point.
“I only like the storylines I like and get annoyed when any time is devoted to any other storylines.”
-Awful “Fan” of the Show
Seriously, there are dozens of storylines being juggled. When’s the list time we heard about the Stark boys? Or Brianne and Podrick? Or, aside from a brief spell, Arya and the Hound?
What the fuck do you want from them? 4 hours per week devoted to covering every open storyline, or a 20 minute show devoted to the one goddamn storyline YOU care about?
There’s a fucking lot to deal with. You’re an awful fan if you don’t accept the story as it’s offered.
“I really didn’t care if The Wall stood or fell” translates to “I really have no understanding of what this story is about.”
People like what they like, and there have been a few muffed story lines including season 2 Jon Snuh but if you weren’t pumped by that episode you’re just determined to be a mopey bastard.
Besides you need a little variety or you overload and come to hate what you loved. On top of that if the wall falls all the infighting you find entertaining gets wiped away as meaningless.
“On top of that if the wall falls all the infighting you find entertaining gets wiped away as meaningless.”
YAY! FINALLY THEY ARE DEALING WITH THE TYRION STORYLINE! IT’S LIKE MY BIRTHDAY…..HEY! WHERE DID THOSE PASTY GUYS COME FROM AND WHY ARE THEY KILLING EVERYONE IN KING’S LANDING?!?!
Guys, guys, [youtu.be]
I’d be ok if they expanded the show to 4 hours a week.
Yep really smart fans just defend GRRM and the Executive Producers of his show, TO THE DEATH! They can do no wrong, it’s like the fans of that shitshow Lost. Which is a bit like Game of Thrones, a lot of unfulfilled potential.
Lost = Game of Thrones.
Second time I’ve seen this comparison on the internet
Lost ≠ Game of Thrones
Things make sense eventually, it’s a long-ass story you aren’t supposed to understand everything immediately.
so jon snuh just abandons the castle back for the bright white light till next year
That could not have been more foreshadowed unless they put the 4 and a drawing of a shadow on the kid’s bow.
Super.
*stealing that btw, thanks.
Haha, took me a second to get that. Well done.
Well that was suitably epic.
I’m going to miss Ygritte though.
@Chimpo… thanks! So, the word of the night is actually “Ginger Minge”. I thought they were saying “Gingermint”.
As in, Littlefinger wasn’t in this episode because he was tongue deep in some Sansa gingermint pie!
Probably not any more since she died her hair.
dyed*
Wonderment about Sansa’s carpet is moot anyway seeing as it’s like a freshly waxed linoleum floor. If you read the books, Littlefinger has ALL his ladies shave down there as to avoid “buggers” and Sansa is no exception.
@BurnsyFan66 Thanks a lot, now all I’m gonna think about is Sansa’s shaved kitty.
Seriously, thank you. I bet it smells like strawberries, and rainbows shoot out of it, and has a strong Wi-Fi signal and has the NFL Sunday Ticket
@MissingLink …so basically Sansa’s meat wallet is Heaven.
I wonder if the ghosts of Ned, Oberyn, etc randomly walk out of it like that cornfield in Field of Dreams?
No wall scythe GIF?
I’ll definitely miss Ginger Minge. It seems like a lot of people on forums don’t care much for the Watch, the Wall, or the Wildlings, but they’re my favourite part.
This is the kind of comment I like to see. Paul F. Tompkins was on Who Charted a couple weeks ago saying Daenerys’ plot was his favorite, and now here you are saying The Wall is yours. I didn’t think those were anyone’s favorite parts, and it makes me happy to see evidence to the contrary.
Cry havoc and let slip the direowolf of war.
Yeh! We finally got some wolf on throat action. Long overdue.
When Sam said “we need you boy” I stood and cheered.
Scared the shit out of my own diremutt.
@Horatio Cornblower same here. I was stoked to see Ghost let loose on the Wildlings.
Ghost went HAM, looked like a middle linebacker crushing some nerd.
Throat rips are.so.rad.
I’m a little mad no gif of Ghost. It was so awesome and I had totally forgot that he was locked up.
Who let the dogs out?
Sam. That’s who.
RIP Grenn and Pyp
I was not happy with that. Pyp less so but I really liked the Grenn character.
Grenn dying sucked, but there was no way they were all gonna make it. At lead Ed survived.
Yup, those two getting knocked was definitely a wallop in the ole solar plexus
Same here.
I’m one o’ those reader conts, and I always hope, since not every small potatoes character is introduced in the show, that the ones who are won’t die. I was more saddened by the death of Grenn than I was by Ygritte’s (cause I was prepared and no way she wouldn’t die…) and also because that cheap “You know nothing Jon Snow” made the death of Marissa Cooper in The OC subtle in comparison.
But holy shit was that episode a great moment of television. That tracking shot : awesome. That Ghost moment : awesome. That scythe thing : awesome. That duel between Styr and Jon, and that other one between Thorne and Tormund : awesome! That dude getting hit by the giant’s arrow : awe-some!
@Dick Fromage
Plus Ygritte’s appeal has waned since she was separated from Jon. She was just kind of dull this season, albeit occasionally badass, so her death doesn’t hit as hard as it would’ve if, say, she died in “The Climb.”
That tracking shot was amazing, as were the scythe and the Styr-Jon fight. Ghost was a little underwhelming, though, just ripping-out a single random Thenn’s throat. It would’ve been cooler if, like, he chomped Tormund’s hand Nymeria-style to disarm him and save Ser Alliser. Kristofer Hivju was really impressive with the fighting, like a damn typhoon tearing through that whole castle.
I didn’t know Marissa died!
While I enjoyed the excessive violence there was a horrific lack of gratuitous nudity. RIP Ginger minge.
Agree.
Too many twats running their mouths and not enough Ghost! I wanted to see that direwolf soaked red with Thenn blood!
People don’t eat people. Wolves eat people!
the only thing stopping a bad guy with a sword is a good guy siccing a wolf the size of a fucking bear on him
@Homo_Erectus PEOPLE WITH WOLVES HAVE THEIR WOLVES EAT PEOPLE!!!
@Yogi People with wolves who eat people are the luckiest people in the world!
I really thought we would get more Ghost after the big deal they made out of releasing him. I guess he just killed the one dude and then sat there eating him for awhile. He was probably hungry.
So that was a giant, riding a mammoth, right? A GIANT riding a MAMMOTH.
Also, I’m glad it didn’t happen, but I was almost 100% sure that once Grenn and the others were finished reciting the oath, the giant was going to crash through the gate and crush them all instantly.
I wanted them to either stick a spear through or back up a bit.
That’s what I thought too: “oh wow it’s going to be funny when they get all pumped up just to get squashed…”
There was a moment of hope I had when they found the bodies that Grenn’s eyes were closed and that he was alive and just couldn’t get out from underneath the giant.
@nachosanchez I had my fingers crossed for the same.
@Milk Steak No kidding. Did they not think to grab some long spears or some bows before going in to fight a fucking GIANT? “He’s already got 20 arrows in him”
WELL STICK 40 MORE IN HIM WHILE HE RUNS THROUGH THE TUNNEL STUPID!!!!!
Not to be that guy, but I can’t be the only person who was bothered by the lack of sense the giant crashing the inner gate made, right? I mean, Giant #1 is dead. Giant #2 is mad, bro, so he lifts the gate and enters the tunnel CLOSING THE GATE BEHIND HIM. Even if he succeeds in crashing the inner gate, now what? No one on the outside of the wall can open the gate, so what was the point? It would have made more sense that he opened the gate and let a couple hundred wildlings run in under it. I guess we can assume there are more giants, but still…
Ok, nit-pick over. Going back to watching the Scythe gif over and over for the next 20 minutes.
Didn’t Ygritte say something along the lines of when the giants get mad, they tend to Hulk out? Makes sense why he didn’t care about the battle, just avenging his comrade…
@Vagabond Joe I think the point was that the Giant was so enraged by the death of his friend that he suddenly had Super-Maniac strength and could lift the gate by himself and crash through the inner gate by himself, and would not have been thinking strategically.’
But yeah, it didn’t otherwise make a whole lot of sense.
@Horatio Cornblower
Yeah, doesn’t matter how thick that fucker’s skin is… try and get some arrows in his eyes and that’ll at least slow him down.
@ JJ. Jr.
I dont care how big he is, that just means his balls are bigger and more sensitive. A few crotch shots would have brought him down.
I was hoping Grenn would say, “well, now that we’ve recited our oath, let’s take a step back and shoot this conveniently-placed ballista at the oncoming giant, saving both ourselves and the tunnel we’re here to protect.”
Well at least now we know how they’re going to deal with having Janos Slynt and Ser Alliser at The Wall for the big fight when it was just Jon in the books. I kind of figured they’d have them act like cowards while HJon saved the day. Janos certainly came through there but I loved how they dealt with Ser Alliser. Got some great lines, got some great fighting and killing time and then got at least temporarily incapacitated. Loved it.
And I suspect that’s not the last time we’ll see that anvil.
Holy shit, I don’t think I’ve ever gone from despising a character to loving them as quickly as I did once Ser Alliser started speaking with Jon at the top of the wall. And then he went down and kicked some serious wildling ass.
He should have never been a teacher. His skills lie elsewhere and Mormont was using him poorly just because he’s a knight. Just because you can do does not mean you can get others to do.
I know personally if I became a teacher I would get fired in a day when I just started spitting in some little bastards face again and again.
@nachosanchez, you speak the truth. If this was a show only about the Wall and the Night Watch, this episode would’ve been entitled “the redemption of Ser Allister Thorne.”
@Baltimore Dan You can say it, it wasn’t but you’re certainly welcome to say it
@Baltimore Dan: Buddy, I’m with you. It actually looked like Alliser and Stir knew how to handle a weapon – it wasn’t as edited as the Oberyn/Mountain fight.
What was up with Janos when Sam opened up that room?
Perfect chance to kill of Sam, Lady Sam and Baby Sam and they didn’t pull the trigger.
Samicide
Right?
I missed the 1st half hour. Did Ygritte cut off any pretty cocks?
She shot arrows out of her pussy and deep throated a giant.
@kazoshay I lol’d, I lol’d fucking hard bro. Picturing both of those activities is like Christmas morning.
I will give the show this, with the ending of the viper fight,, the red wedding and all the other horrible surprises they’ve managed to throw at us, the “anyone can die” thing really finally hit me tonight. Every single time I saw a character we know get anywhere close to danger (the Thenn charging Sam, the other Thenn about to kill Jon, Janos Slynt finding and being alone with Gilly, Ed standing at the very edge of the wall directing things while the other giant archer was still down there, Ygritte with her arrow pointed at Jon) I honestly thought each moment was going to end in the worst fucking way imaginable.
it was F*CKING STRESSFUL, man! even when I didn’t care much about most of these people… but only because this f*cking show has some f*cking BALLS and I got to realize it the hard way over the whole time.
Yeah people seem to complain about the lack of other storylines, and at times, I was wishing for cut-to Tyrion or even cut-to Dany just to relieve the tension. That was intense.
Meh. Blackwater was better. The only thing this had going for it was the Giants on Mammoths.
Mr. “I’m Every Fat Sam” is still around and my Slutty Prince is gone. I really did come to the wrong place for justice.
This seemed like a stretched out episode that didn’t really do anything special rather than pad the season. After the awesome of last weeks which actually moved along multiple story lines this felt meh. Next week they have a lot to accomplish in one hour.
Agreed. Blackwater was 100 times better than that.
[Faaaaaaaart sound] I see a mug of beer as half full, y’all don’t.
Yup, this didn’t move the story along in any way whatsoever because Wildlings and Whitewalkers are non-entities that have no weight in the Game of Thrones universe whatsoever.
Don’t be dim.
The “meh” at the beginning is indicative of a facetious temperament, I’d treat it as such. It’s the opposite of what people were saying last week : the episode was all filler and the good stuff lasted a second. This week, the good stuff lasted a whole hour and there was no filler, still there’s ground for complain.
I really don’t remember the wall having a huge anchor made of blades in the books. Interesting tactic though.
The windshield wiper tactic.
I would like to know what a “scorpion” is from the books. When I saw the anchor, it sure as hell looked like a big scorpion tail to me.
Scorpion’s basically a giant crossbow
@DarthBile Here you go:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Thanks guys.
No giants or mammoths were harmed during the filming of this episode
but a bad night for Gingers all around
Everyone knows gingers aren’t real.
That Giant getting down on one knee and firing that missile-arrow taking that guy over the wall and planting him, for me, if the highlight of the season so far.
So fuckingbadass. When he landed a dude was fighting, stopped looked at his impaled brother and gave a “cool bro head nod” then went on his way
I jumped from my seat shouting when that happened! then looked around to make sure my roommate still didn’t come back and suddenly open the door catching me freaking out in such a way.
When that happened I shouted “Damn, he ain’t gonna be in season five!”
I don’t get all the hate. The battle was intense. My only complaint was the lack of [Spoiler] showing up fresh from [Redacted]
it was pretty much a standard issue fantasy battle scene, the giants and mammoths were cool, but for an hour? when there is so much else going on. they could have pared it in half and we still would have gotten the point.
He wasn’t asking, and we got your point : I contribute to nothing regarding the arts of movie making but when television makes the equivalent of a movie battle, taking an hour to build the tension, immerse the audience instead of repeating an episode made two seasons ago with multiple storylines and elliptic timelines and pretty much succeed in every possible way to make it a badassest (in a grungy 70s flick kind of way) version of Two Towers, I’m still owed better. We got it already.
Dude, I know right now I must sound no better than the guy in Louis CK’s bit about people on the Internet who says “people like you make me sick” but I don’t care because really, you do make me sick, you film grammar nazi.
People are salty in these GoT threads.
I’m glad Debra messing got the arrow, she deserved just for Pip alone
Also, when Sam was asking Jon about sex I wanted an American Pie reference. “It’s like warm apple pie.”
That would’ve been awesome, and innocuous enough.
Don’t forget the gravy. You cannot give up on the gravy.
I thought we would get the 40 Year Old Virgin bags of sand reference.
“It’s like warm hot pie.”
“You know him too?”
@DarthBile You win everything
Oh good catch.
Fuck yeah! Go little boy, avenge your family! AVENGE THEM!
I think he did brilliantly! He stayed his post, got a hold of himself when shit got crazy and even managed to kill his parent’s killer. Now that is a true brother of the night’s watch!
Am i supposed to believe a hundred or so sad gloomy fucks were able to stop thousand of wildlings who had mamoths and giants?
What is this, some sort of…fantasy fiction? *snort
Strong, elevated fortified position.
Yeah, I buy that.
Very enjoyable battle, very well directed, some great action and cool deaths… but yeah, I felt Blackwater was better. Mostly because Stannis & Tyrion > Jon & Ser Allister.
I have no idea how they are going to tie everything next week in just 50 something minutes.
They need to have Jon meet Mance, and this whole battle at the Wall affair to be ended thanks to “some of us knows who”. Resolve the Tyrion storyline. And they’re also putting in some Arya/Hound stuff apparently, and some shitty Dany stuff I couldn’t care less about according to the preview.
That’s going to be a jam packed episode. Especially if we also get the Brienne/LSH scene.
Oh yeah, and some boring Bran stuff with poor CGI too. Maaaan I know Bran and Dany are going to matter at some point, but do I hate their scenes/chapters…
I agree, it’s going to be tight squeezing in all of it though I think they can probably do the Dany stuff quickly and also the Brienne/LSH in the last probably 5 minutes.
Also, the final episode probably goes close to the full 60 minutes. With Silicon Valley over and Veep ending tonight as well and the new shows not starting for two weeks they may have some time next week to go a bit longer
MONTAGE, BITCHES!
No but seriously, I agree with Gipetto, some stuff could be over and done with in 5 minutes.
Next week’s episode is 66 minutes.
@Mattox Nice! I was hoping they’d blow our minds and do a 90-minute or two-hour episode next week and that was why they double-tapped Veep this week, but I’ll gladly take a 66-minute one instead.
Should I have known what Jon was going to do at the end of the episode? He talked about killing Mance, then saw dead buddy, then gave Fatboy his sword, and then was like peace!
He’s going out to try and meet with Mance, probably under the pretext of a meeting to surrender/discuss terms and then try to assassinate him
Fuck a ginger.
“Next patient nurse” – Dr. MissingLink
Other than the loss of my favorite ginger minge (is that a drink? it should be a drink), I’d say I’m pretty happy with the episode.
remember when people complained how GoT doesn’t have big wars like the lords of the rings or something in the first season? HAHAHAHAHA!
I’d take this battle over any of that bullshit any day.
I also give out prescriptions for boner pills and scotch.
Business is a boomin.
I need to make some business cards
Will somebody please tell me where the hell John is going. Who is he going after? Please expalin.
Johns going to find Mance Rayder, the leader of the wildlings army to cut off the head of the snake as it were. He only said it a half dozen times. Also, welcome to the television series which uses road trips and separation anxiety as their go to dramatic device. Oh … so this parts over, lets send people in different direction … will they ever find each other again … tune in next week i mean next season …. over and over and over again
Hello is anybody going to help me understand whats up with John S
Thanks MIchael I heard what he said but I don’t understand how that will help. WIll the wildings quit if he kills him.
john and sam had a little parlay before he left as to the viability of the plan to find and kill mance, john seems to think without mance, the assembled armies from beyond the wall would lose their cohesiveness, which made them a threat to the south
Damn Thnks Micheal your on spot. I see now. Okay I going to make sure I keep asking you in the future what the hell is going on. You got it down pat. Thanks for the explanation!.
I cannot wait for the next episode. Predicting it to be the best of the series.
Yea X wonder how Tyrin is going to get out of being killed. I don’t think they will be at the wall next episode. we have to deal with alll the other stuff next week
You can clearly see Mance Rayder and Wildlings fighting in the preview.
So it’s going to be about the Wildlings again?
Based on the preview (and being a book reader), I’m thinking we see a little bit of everyone (well, not sansa/littlefinger – I think they are done for the season). Tyrion’s story arc, Bran, arya/hound, more of the battle at the wall, dany, brienne, and one a couple of huge surprises that I won’t spoil for you.
@MissingLink You’re a godsend, Doctor.
That little bastard better fucking die for his crimes.
We need a gif of that glorious Bro Nod!!!
+1
I can’t be the only one who wanted to see this on the big screen in a cinema. Fucking epic.
So Ygritte goes out like Omar from the Wire by some punk kid
RIP Ginger Minge
Didn’t even notice the mammoth stepped on a guy’s head when it was on fire.
And will there be more giants because I want more giants.
That guy and Prince Oberyn can swap stories.
Yeah, I missed that last night too. Fucking great.
And goddamn, the giants were amazing.
I only noticed that in the gif as well. I was too busy laughing at Mammoth On Fire (which will be the next title of my Black Metal album)
