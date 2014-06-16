All The GIFs From The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Finale

Wow. So many storylines to wrap up in one episode. Let’s see if the Game Of Thrones season finale was up for it. All the spoilers…

Stannis came through and crushed the Wildings.

Jamie and Cersei got together in a totally non-forceful way.

The Breaker Of Chains had to chain her dragons, which boooooo.

Counterpoint:

Even Bran’s story got interesting.

More like Brienne of Tyson, amirite?