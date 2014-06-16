All The GIFs From The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Finale

Wow. So many storylines to wrap up in one episode. Let’s see if the Game Of Thrones season finale was up for it. All the spoilers…
Stannis came through and crushed the Wildings.
Jamie and Cersei got together in a totally non-forceful way.
The Breaker Of Chains had to chain her dragons, which boooooo.
Counterpoint:
Even Bran’s story got interesting.
More like Brienne of Tyson, amirite?
!
That’s just like, all I can come up with.
!
!!
Arya is going East not North
Fixed.
Arya is going any damn place she pleases.
Arya will straight the fuck up gank you, and that’s all that matters.
i don’t know if spoilers are allowed here so i’ll tread lightly. didn’t lena heady’s instagram foreshadow something? was that in this episode?
It was not. I think it’s a reasonable decision but wish Lena hadn’t raised the possibility.
I missed a mention of another character in Tyrion’s story line more but still pretty awesome.
Eh, something for next season to avoid the awfulness that is A Feast For Crows.
@Horatio Cornblower
I really think the natural editing process of making a tv show will do wonders for the next two books. Less time moping your way down a river and more time pondering the meat these pies are made of.
@Milk Steak I agree. I kid because the fourth book is, IMO, by far the weakest, but they can go in several directions with characters we haven’t seen yet on the show and still have a solid season. I suspect and hope that they will.
Thinking more about Jackman’s original question I think LSH on top of the Children of the Forest may have been a bit much fantasy for casual viewers. You got to parcel that shit out.
@Horatio Cornblower I felt the same way about AFFC until I read it again. It’s not SoS, but it’s damn good.
I agree with FireAndBlood. I quite enjoyed Feast.
AFFC is my favorite also. I think it is disliked because it doesn’t have everyone’s “Favorite” characters.
Slow down, ‘Feast‘ is your FAVORITE? Do you also enjoy , losing your keys, waiting in line for a haircut, running out of printer ink, and traffic?
I still think they’ll bring it out next season. It doesn’t have anything to do with other main characters until that thing that happens in book 4 anyway.
Shae you deceitful bitch!… THAT’S WHAT YOU GET.
P.S…. Happy Father’s Day Tywin!!!!!!!!!!!
Tyrion’s final gift was to shoot Tywin in the one room where Tywin was guaranteed not to shit his pants when he died.
Who’s the funny one now, Shae?
Well, Tyrion didn’t verify, but we can now assume Tywin Lannister doesn’t shit gold.
They already said the mines had been barren for two years. Unless he just relieved himself of the world’s worst case of constipation.
WHY IN SEVEN HELLS DID THEY NOT GIVE ARYA THE BREAD FROM HOT PIE!!!??? YOU HAD ONE JOB TO DO! IT LOOKED LIKE A WOLF DON’T YOU GET IT!?
Well jeez, that probably would’ve made that go a hell of a lot smoother.
you know POD ate that shit… get real.
Pod pulls out the bread.
“Why are you trying to show me a wad of mold? You do realize they haven’t invented preservatives yet right?”
Please. Pod ate that before they got to the crossroads three episodes ago.
Fucking Pod, man.
The Brienne vs. the Hound fight was better than the Viper vs. Mountain fight.
It really had a “They Live” fight feeling
100% Black Hammer – I expect we were the not the only ones to notice and the internet will meme it up by tomorrow
Groin strikes by both sides Hot damn
Any time someone’s going ham with a rock on another person’s head, you’ve got yourself a fight.
Cunt punt!
Coochie carnage
Snatch crash
The twat swat
I agree 100%. I wanted it to end up in a draw because I like the Hound and Brienne both, but the fight itself I think was more epic than Viper/Mountain.
box boxing
re: They Live
Why you dirty mother…
It was definitely more brutal, but you can’t expect that Oberyn was going to resort to fist fighting.
Anyone else wanted them to start kissing??? Fall in love and raise Arya the baddest mofo EvER????
That’s what everybody really want in their deepest hearts. But they know better.
@ms sardonicus In the immortal words of Walter White,
[25.media.tumblr.com]
Agreed entirely. Through the show, we had a much deeper history with both Brienne and The Hound than we did with either The Mountain or Oberyn.
As a geek who has read the short stories…
Maybe they fought like dirty, like their common ancestor?
Speed 2: Cooze Control
When Brienne lost it and just went Hulk Smash on the Hound, I’m pretty sure I started cheering. Alone. In my apartment.
“I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass…and I’m all out of bubblegum.”
That fight was the most brutal part of this entire season. I was cringing the whole time. I know one thing for sure…you do NOT fuck with Brienne the Beauty!
Please oh please give me Zombie Mountain vs. Zombie Hound next season. The Hound can not be dead. The Seven save the Hound!
SPOILER ALERT: He’s more robocop than zombie.
Darth Hound
How did the Stalfos make it out of Hyrule?
And it was during the day too!
What
I am really glad I’m not the only one who yelled STALFOS when they popped up.
I kinda would’ve love for the music to start during the fight.
[www.youtube.com]
There are no bad dragons, just bad dragon owners
+1
Only a good guy with a dragon can stop a bad guy with a dragon.
Westeros wasn’t won with a registered dra-gon.
Only you can prevent forest/goat/baby fires
Just Obama stomping all over the second amendment. The right to bear dragons was granted by our forefathers.
Just as many people are killed by direwolves. Maybe we should ban them, too.
In the arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrms of the angels….
So she IS headed north? I wasn’t sure…. Also: I have a lot of questions but I am terrible with names. What will the fallout be with Cersie now that Jamie freed Tyrion? Or did she agree to let him out to kill Daddy-o? Also… Why did bald dude just get on the boat? “Welp, shits about to go down… I’m out of here.”
No, that’s a mistake. She wanted to go north, the captain refused and said he was off to Bravavos. Then Arya busted out the magic penny and is now heading east, to Braavos, with a cabin.
That’s some fucking penny.
Non-book reader, but my guess is that he was afraid if he left him alone someone would check what’s in the box and kill Tyrion.
Nope. Look at the “previously on” when she got the coin she showed the captain.
@Dr Spaceman Book reader but it doesn’t matter. If you recall from the show Varys asks Tyrion “what have you done” when he finally shows up at the door Jaimie told him about. Then after he gets Tyrion on the ship he hears the bells ringing, which he knows, (by the tone? I don’t know), means The Hand is dead. Varys knows he’ll get blamed, because it’s pretty much his fault, so he takes off as well.
Plus now they can do a buddy-season next year with Tyrion and Varys overseas.
I forgot to mention the whole he figured the Hand was dead part, but you did help me to understand that Varys is leaving now too. I just figured he didn’t want his cargo to be discovered, but that makes sense that he can’t be there anymore. And oh my god, True Detective: Tyrion and Varys. Just imagine the possibilities.
“And oh my god, True Detective: Tyrion and Varys. Just imagine the possibilities.”
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!!
The True Detective angle was played when they saw the 3-eyed raven in Carcossa.
SMOOTH CROTCH AND THE IMP
**SPOILER**
I’m fucking pissed.
Haha!
Well, who else wants to see a spinoff of Sandor Clegane muttering to himself while he bleeds out?
Better than 8 episodes of Dany wondering where her dragons are.
Unless she’s naked, in which case Sandor can keep it to himself.
Sadly, I don’t think Emilia Clarke is willing to do any more nudity. Although it was never game-changing like Alexandra Daddario in True Detective, it was nice to see every now and then. Wait a minute, Daario, Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Daddaario Naharis? Dany’s new lady love??
Half Life 3 confirmed.
Will Daenerys please pony up the 8 bucks for Netflix so she can watch How to Train your Dragon!?
will miss these jokes… but thank you for everything, everybody :’)
Did Tyrion strangle Shae with the same gold chain necklace he gave her?
Yes
Indeed
I believe so
And Tywin gave her a pearl necklace.
@MissingLink instantrimshot.com
/not to be confused with instantrimjob.com
I had to check instantrimjob.com…..it redirects to Monster.com I’m not sure how to feel about that.
What’s worse is that it says “3 Rim jobs matched your search”
God damn it – beat me to the carcosa reference
I didn’t know Carcosa was north of the wall.
“Even Bran’s story got interesting”
Let’s not say things we’ll regret later.
HA! Nobody dares say that friend.
Though that scene in front of the cave was a welcome out of nowhere surprise – reminded me of Jason and the Argonauts.
Strangely it reminded me of Scooby-Doo, but these skeletons seemed a lot angrier.
Lol, just texted someone “even bran’s dumbass shit couldnt ruin this week.”
There better be a hell of a payoff to all that crap.
It was an actual development, at least.
Screw the Yellow King. Who was that badass little snot running around blasting Skeletors with magic missles?!!
He lost a sightseer (RIP kid whos name I’ll never remember) but if ya ask me, he traded up!
Hopefully Tommen will appoint Ser Pounce as the new Hand of the King.
“Ser Pounce, what do you think we should do about grandpa’s death?”
“Meow?”
Bury him in kitty litter.
Deliver him to Margaery as a gift.
Varys having the foresight to get on that ship was the most Boss move of the whole season. Sure, initially it was a dangerously selfless act putting Tyrion on that ship, but self preservation wins out.
That was pretty cool. Probably lost on a lot of viewers.
I missed it, I thought he got back on just for the trip to make sure nobody fucked with his cargo. Mr. Cornblower helped me through that.
Did the ship ever leave harbor on screen? Tad presumptuous to think he made the journey too.
Presumptuous, possibly. Varys didn’t turn around until after he heard the bells toll (which he has obviously heard before) and they had the lingering shot on King’s Landing.
Since he sits on the small council he would’ve been one of the first to be notified of the murder of the Hand. Possibly even before the alert.
I wonder if he got all the raping wizard stink out of it.
Nah he knew the bells meant that Tywin was dead and that Jaime knew he was the one who helped Tyrion escape. They would have been coming for him next.
Just means that Varys and and Tyrion need a spinoff, in search of the god of tits and wine!
Yup, if Tyrion and Varys indeed team up next, that’s definitely a change from the books I’m totally on board with!
So the Viper died for no reason, considering Tyrion got broken out of the joint easy.
Because the Viper knew Jaime would break out his brother….please.
Looks like he also poisoned the Mountain.
Oberyn was only focused on killing the Mountain, standing for Tyrion in that duel was only the means to that end. Had Cersei appointed someone else as her champion, Oberyn wouldn’t have bothered.
Zombie Mountain
The reason was showboating.
Yep basically no reason since nothing is accomplished with it at all. Just another character to kill off from a writer who’s never actually experienced the loss of anything but a cupcake that fell behind the couch.
Showboating? I once did that to my g/f in a bar because she was wearing a V-neck. I, too, ended up like Oberyn.
@yogi except that it opens up every storyline with Dorne since, you know, they’re not gonna be very happy about their prince being dead.
Well, cause and effect. Jaime wouldn’t have busted Tyrion out before exhausting all legal options to free him. He probably would’ve gotten in pretty big trouble for it with Tywin if he were still alive.
Ironic that Daenerys is shackling her dragons. That fucking sucks.
Congratulations you reiterated a bullet point from the article. Bully for you.
@Baltimore Dan Hahaha, +1.
Tywin died on a throne at least
Zing!
*head nod in approval, quiet golf clap*
Brienne vs Hound > Mountain vs Red Viper
this is not open for debate.
Also, happy Father’s Day Tywin!
Yeah, that was pretty tits.
Well shucks – for a second I was about to get excited for Brienne/Pod/Arya True Detective Season Two, but Arya said fuck that and went about her business.
I always wondered where the hell their toilets were.
Dang. I made the comment on Twitter earlier, watched the show again, watched John Oliver and came here. Just when I fired it off, I read this thread.
Join us next season for Game of Thrones: Bran Gets His AARP Card.
+1
That was one of the Children of the Forest. They were a fae like race of beings that existed in Westeros thousands of years before the First Men came. Natural enemies of the White Walkers.
Good call! Didnt Vincent Vega get killed right as he was coming out of bathroom? Interesting….
The Lord of Casterly Rock, did not, in the end, shit gold.
I was actually kind of bummed that they didn’t make that joke.
@yellowmenace
If I remember correctly, it was just a thought Tyrion had during one of his chapters. I don’t think he actually said it out loud to anyone.
Though an 80’s style action hero post-kill quip would have had me in stitches.
Chet, you’re the best for GIFing the hound going over the cliff. That shot, as short as it was, took my breath away for a moment.
First time this season I yelled “no”
Mance and Stannis should become BFF’s almost immediately, those two rascals are basically twinkies.
I think the Tyrion scenes were pretty well executed, and I loved the changes with Brienne and Arya (even though no LSH yet, it can still happen I guess), Arya & the Hound at the end was particularly strong, maybe stronger than the book scene. And also I even cared for Dany once, that’s no easy fit for me.
On the other hand, my fear about Stannis saving the Night’s Watch were confirmed, it was totally lost in this episode, would have been much stronger in the previous one, which could have done with less filler with Sam at the beginning. And we didn’t even get to see Stannis actually kicking ass himself, or Melissandre burning shit down during the fight, budget I know, but still.
And I guess the show is now totally going to spoil the books since Bran’s weird ass storyline is already at the point of the end of book 5… or maybe no Bran at all next season?
Still a pretty good finale, but yeah, my smug book reader self expected a bit more for some of those scenes/storylines.
You’re not alone in this.
I thought the opening scene was pretty great, and would’ve destroyed the momentum in the previous episode. But on the other hand, yeah, Stannis’ arrival, seemingly inconsequential. Also, the galloping CGI army entering in the woods on both sides and the five or so horsemen awkwardly battling the dozen wildlings : way to be anticlimactic!
Everything was awesome. But as surprisingly pleasing the Bran story was, I was pretty weirded out to see the end credits instead of a scene (even a short one) introducing LSH.
It’s just abundantly clear that you do not fuck with mounted cavalry.
I gotta give it to you, show. I had no fucking idea what was happening when the wildling camp got attacked, and I was so stoked to see Stannis finally getting in on the action.
Also, (I’m not a book reader so forgive me if it’s obvious to you how things turn out but) didn’t leaving the hound to bleed out in pain seem like a really shitty thing to do?
Yes. yes it is.Now you see how going back to civilization with Brienne & Pod is no longer an option at this point.
Yes it is. Arya is broken. She is a killer. Mercy is for those that deserve it. The Hound doesn’t get that luxury.
I only emphasize the moment because, as caustic a presence as he’d seemed in their time together and despite what he claimed to be motivated by, the Hound had done nothing but keep Arya safe and teach her valuable lessons about life alone in Westeros.Not killing a man who used the last bit of fight he had in him keeping you (presumably) from the clutches of the Lannnisters looks pretty terrible.
@nachosanchez – He killed her friend for no reason at all. Some things are unforgiveable
He killed the butcher’s boy on Cersei’s order. He was the one who was implicated in knocking Joffrey back when they all had dire wolves. Or something like that.
This way the Hound lives. Body dead body = not dead.
Didn’t the whole scene between Jaime and Tyrion about cousin Orson teach you nothing? There is no sense in death. It merely is.
Well.
I am very excited for season 5. When does the next episode air again?
April.
A year from a few months ago.
Your welcome.
Question: was Shae part of a Set-up from the very beginning or was she really in love and then felt spurned. I kinda felt she was part of a set-up by tywin. P.s.
HBO fumbled the shit out of that entire plotline. But she was going off the cuff, no long con from Tywin.
What @MissingLink said. The books set that whole thing up much better. I know they have to cut some things, (OK, a lot of things), to have a show that doesn’t last 20 seasons, but that story line was kind of important.
Long story short Shae and Tywin really did love each other. She snaps when he has to marry Sansa and then tries to send Shae away, even if he does that because it’s not safe for Shae. Tyrion snaps when Shae first testifies against him, (she viciously mocks him at the trial), and then he finds her in Tywin’s bed.
Actually that whole scene seemed rushed last night. They probably could have cut that whole scene with Bran out and spent the 10 minutes developing Tywin’s death better.
Yup
Hoping that by noon tomorrow someone has replaced the voice track from Bran’s scene under the tree with the dialogue from Rust and Marty taking on Carcosa. “Little priest” indeed! Internets, please hear my plea…
I wish book readers just plain weren’t allowed online to stop spoiling things.
But bozos who can only watch a screen for entertainment should have all the internets to themselves?
You like the story? Enjoy the characters? Crack a book, I mean, god forbid you actually enjoy a good read and see things from a different perspective.
Nah, that’s hard, go eat some more Doritos
LOL, it’s a TV blog, bozo.
@Kurt Pooper a TV blog, about a show, that was only made, because of a novel, bozo….and how great is “bozo” btw, it’s my shit now.
They could at least stop being cunts who have no concept of subtlety or discretion, but that’ll never happen.
I’m still going to call them cunts.
Yeah I’m happy enough that Tyrion lived that I’m going to forget that some asshole on here spoiled that he would escape and kill his dad a few weeks ago.
But that’s still a dick move.
@MissingLink There is a dedicated blog entry every week for book readers so they can go ahead and discuss plot points that are thus far not known to the exclusive TV watchers (who I’d guess make up a much bigger proportion of viewers than those that have read the book).
@Martin is right, some of the book readers (not all, of course) are cunts with comments they think are subtle, but can be translated into a spoiler with half an ounce of deduction.
I really appreciated the idiot who kept saying “HBO must not like Father’s Day teehee!” over and over again.
Amazingly, I guessed it was Tywin. Thanks for shitting all over that for me.
@Otto Man As a book reader I would like to apologize on behalf of all of us that didn’t do that, because that guy was a fucking asshole.
Most of you eggheads are very polite.
It’s an incredibly sad person who (a) gets off on ruining someone else’s enjoyment of something and (b) takes pride in the fact that they passively consumed some form of entertainment before someone else.
I apologize if my post gave anything away. I thought it sounded more vague, given that Westeros is home to many of the worst fathers ever imagined. Robert Baratheon was too busy renting out every brothel in King’s Landing to discipline Joffrey, Tywin wanted to kill his youngest son, Balon Greyjoy gave up on his last remaining son just because he got castrated, Stannis rarely visited his daughter and kept her locked in a tower, Jamie Lannister doesn’t really love his children, hell, even Ned Stark refused to tell Jon Snow who his mother was!
Yup. The Father’s Day comment is specifically what I’m referring to. I have intentionally chosen to watch the tv show as a tv show and not read the books. I wish that there was a way that we could discuss recent events and things that may happen in the future without someone immediately chiming in to give it all away.
Looking back on what I wrote, I’d take it back if I could. I don’t think it was really a spoiler, but it was poorly worded. I’ll try to be more considerate in the future.
Holy crap man. I just went back and looked at what you wrote, and your second comment on the thread in which you are attempting to defend yourself is even worse than your first.
I’m trying to apologize!
A couple extra-crispy kids isn’t worth chaining and locking up those cuties.
I have mixed feelings about the finale, but the awards go to…
Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister. That master thespian out-Tywin’d the Tywin in my mind when I read the books, and that guy was Tywin as FUCK. If only real-life villains weren’t a bunch of puny-brained petty-ante bureaucrats. If there was a sinister genius with a master plan behind everything, this goat rodeo might make bit more sense.
Rory McCann as SANDOR FUCKING CLEGANE, ladies & gentlemen. When you absolutely, positively, no longer give a flying shit about anything still quivering on this godforsaken rock, accept no substitutes. (Please RSVP if you want water or wine with your meal. We recommend wine.)
two of our very favourites all show long. everything (and I mean EVERYTHING) that came out of their mouth since we first saw them was gold. their doings weren’t short of their sayings, neither. they rocked, and now they got rocked. but we will never forget.
I fucking love Charles Dance. He has had a few great roles that were just plain evil, but this really brought out the best in him. I’m going to miss him in the remaining seasons, because he was boss as hell playing Tywin.
YARP
We were SO CLOSE to my imaginary spin-off in which Brienne and Arya become BFFs and roam the countryside being badasses and righting wrongs.
Pod can come, too. Pod is adorbs.
After last night I wanted Brianne and Hound spin off roaming around fighting crime and kicking everyone in the crotch.
“The Giant of Tarth and the Hound of Justice” or “The Never Knights”?
I would also watch that. Hell, make it Brienne, Arya and the Hound.
And also Pod, for comic relief.
I thought it was much better that Brienne really wanted to bond with Arya, but Arya just totally blew her off.
I love the line “I swore and oath to protect your mother.” And Arya’s deadpan reply “Then why didn’t you?”
Just occurred to me that everyone would have been happier if Arya and Tyrion could have switched dads.
Something I made this morning
[imgur.com]
[img2.stooorage.com]
You feeling strong my friend?
Realized I put “and” instead on “an”
[24.media.tumblr.com]
[i.kinja-img.com]
I love you, Brett.
Can someone explain on how Stanus got all those men and horses past the wall but the Wildlings can’t?
He sailed to Eastwatch by the Sea, another Night’s Watch castle. The went through the gate there and rode along side the wall.
I feel like the Stannis/Davos .gif needs a “You came to the wrong neighborhood” caption.
And Stannis gets a (military) win for once. He was probably in the best mood he’s been in for the entire season last night. He almost smirked.
I kept saying to myself “Come on, Stannis. Smile. Just for once. You actually did something right!”
Wheres the clip of the Mountain being rebuilt like robocop ?
“We can fix him we have the technology”
R.I.P. Tywin and The Hound. I’m going to miss both of them so much.
Also, I loved how simple they closed out Tyrion’s escape with Varys simply looking at him and realizing something had happened. “What have you done?”
Yet, Varys gets Tyrion, and himself, the fuck out of King’s Landing. Shit went down and things are going to be hot as hell next season.
It was great to see Tim the Enchanter help Bran get to the Three Eyed Raven.
What an eccentric performance.