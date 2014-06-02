Here Are All The Red Viper Vs. The Mountain GIFs From This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

06.01.14

UPDATE: Full next day Game of Thrones Discussion & Book Readers Discussion.

It’s been hyped up for a while now, and we finally got to watch The Mountain vs Red Viper grudge match play out on Game Of Thrones.

V1

V2

It really looked like The Dornsman was going to get his victory, if not his confession. Well, he got one of those…

M2

M3

Ooof. Looks like tough times ahead for Tyrion…

UPDATE: Full next day Game of Thrones Discussion & Book Readers Discussion.

