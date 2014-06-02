Here Are All The Red Viper Vs. The Mountain GIFs From This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

UPDATE: Full next day Game of Thrones Discussion & Book Readers Discussion.
It’s been hyped up for a while now, and we finally got to watch The Mountain vs Red Viper grudge match play out on Game Of Thrones.
It really looked like The Dornsman was going to get his victory, if not his confession. Well, he got one of those…
Ooof. Looks like tough times ahead for Tyrion…
I’ve read the books, and that was still the most traumatizing thing I’ve ever seen on television
Clearly you haven’t watched Hannibal.
Seen both. This was horrifying.
It was. It really was.
Does anyone know how much pressure it takes to crush a human skull because I’m pretty certain no human could ever be that strong.
Also that’s way too much blood, I’ve seen guys heads crushed under cars not produce that much.
Found the answer and it is a resounding NO. Without the benefit of specific muscular training and diet no man could be that strong. This Show is utter Bullshit now I suggest we all go back to sleep and kill that guy that plays The Mountain in the morning.
@Yogi You should crush his skull.
I’m not going anywhere near him! Give me a fleet of Baboons to train and I’ll kill him that way, let’s just make sure he’s in another country!
So it would take 520 pounds of force to crush a skull- I’m assuming that’s straight together pressure.
The article said a normal human can rock 200 or so, so that hulking man-beast can probably do 400 (assuming he’s only twice as strong as someone with Cumberbatch’s build). And considering he was leaning on him at the same time (minus weight from his legs, maybe 300 pounds of downward force), we’re looking at nearly 700 pounds of force on the poor guy’s head. Easily enough to Scanners it.
So there. Stop complaining this show is unrealistic. Science just proved that this scene, and therefore everything else on the show, is completely possible.
@esopillar34 Apparently you can’t read. The Mountain cannot exist in real life if this was set say 1000 years ago. The scene is fantasy, and it’s in a fantasy series. The worlds strongest men of today can barely do it and they are the product of serious training and diet the likes of which have never been seen in human history.
So and say it with me now, The Mountain doesn’t actually exist.
Well done, esopillar34, how is Yogi going to sleep now?! The man was just coping.
Exactly @Dick Fromage honestly this eso guy is just an asshole trying to give me nightmares.
Sure he can. Especially if he gets a massive adrenalin boost from his grievous injuries and he went through the eyes. And a man who is only naturally massive but also has spent a HUGE part of his life in heavy armor swinging around a huge sword has more then enough training
Are you guys really arguing about realism in a show with dragons, ice zombies and fucking giants?
Ugh….I know, I hate when fantasy shows don’t use realistic applications of strength for their 8 foot tall giants. And doing it just to make the action ‘compelling’? Balderdash. They are history’s greatest monsters.
Damn, @Yogi. First off, I was basing The Mountain’s proportions off of the actors (400 lbs of solid muscle, and 2nd or 3rd world’s strongest man). So he just MIGHT be able to generate that much force in the way I described.
Second, “this scene, and therefore everything else on the show is completely possible”? Didja get that far in the comment? Or was your sarcasm detector broken?
Also, @yogi, where have you seen human heads get crushed by cars? HOW DO YOU NOT ALREADY HAVE NIGHTMARES FROM THAT?
@esopillar34 SHUT UP I’m trying to sleep! The Mountain Dies, go to hell.
I’m really hoping the Fat Guy who wrote these books dies of his inevitable heart attack before he’s able to complete them. OH the fanboys will cry for weeks. Billions of pages of fan fiction will be created, all of it terrible.
I vote that Yogi volunteers to let his head get squeezed in the name of science
Sadly, @Yogi , that will only stop it so much. Show creators know how it ends. GRRM told them, knowing his coronaries are already approximately 20% spray-on cheese.
@esopillar34 dammit, then I hope at least Arya survives and George RR has to watch his wife die of a horrible disease before he dies.
I just really needed to step in and say that this thread made my night, if only for the sake of science about a show with dragons. I love you all.
Gotta agree with you @TheSuaveIdiot – It’s a made up world with dragons and smoke monsters and Direwolves and people be getting all caught up on real world science.
This is probably my favorite thread ever for this series. Well done you freaks.
I had trouble sleeping. That was awful.
So you’re worried crushing a skull isn’t realistic? You realize there’s dragons flying around, right??
So you mean with the right muscle training and special diets I can grow up to gouge eyes and crush skulls like the mountain too?
Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?
@ChiSwede I’m not suggesting it, I’m stating flatly that they do. We know this because Coconut Crabs have written dirges of their favorite coconut boats.
I might be alone on this….
disappointed
No, you’re not.
same, Vipers death went way over board.
I think this was incredibly faithful to the text from hands in the eyes to shattering his teeth.
I agree. The fight was almost word for word.
Whole episode was just meh. Maybe leading off with the Tyrion/Jaime conversation would have helped. Didn’t care about anything, just wanted to see the fight. Everything leading up was just filler in my mind.
Then the fight wasn’t anything special. Never once was I holding my breath or sitting on the edge of my seat.
Nice boobs though
@Mancy you just did a good job of explaining why you suck as a viewer.
GET TO THE FIGHT! NO OTHER STORYLINES! NO CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT! FIGHT THEN CREDITS!
There are plenty of riveting dramas for persons like yourself on CBS, be off with you
The show runners hyped it up as the best fight so far on the show. I wouldn’t say that. But as someone that has not read this far in the books, it was damn shocking.
I was worried for two weeks that The Mountain would somehow win, and I was very relieved once he was flat on his back. But I should have known that things are never that easy on this show.
All the build up of The Red Viper all season and the way he has been held in such esteem by the book readers made me think he would have been around for a long time. I should have known better.
It was a fine fight scene, but yeah, overhyped. And very predictable after the Mountain was on the ground, but still alive.
Hannibal/Jack Crawford fight scene was better.
@Mr List I had the same mindset. I was shocked!
@Velocityknown Hannibal/Jack best fight I’ve seen on television in a long time.
But even though I knew it was going to happen, I’m still heartbroken that Oberyn is dead.
@Mr List
You have to be careful with us book readers…we love to mess with you Unsullied. Hell, I’m sure you had at least one person try and convince you that Eddard Stark was going to be significant, and look how that turned out.
Gotta say, when I read this part in Storm of Swords, I was pretty optimistic that Oberyn would make it out, seeing as Bronn had gotten him out of a similar situation in Thrones. How naive I was…
@TFBuckFutter Sure, Sam crying about his girl is really developing his character. Tell me, why should we care about her again? Oh the Dany story line! Got rid of Jorah but you knew that was eventually going to happen. Whole Theon storyline has been a waste of time, books and show.
I don’t need only fight scenes but when you hype something up like this for two weeks and then go 40 minutes with filler before hand, I lose a little interest. Just suggesting to give a little King’s Landing love earlier in the episode. And the fight scene itself wasn’t great. If the tracking shot in True Detective was a 10, then this fight was a 6. Was hoping for more after the hype.
@Mancy Nobody told you to follow the hype. This show is simply not for you if you don’t get how awesome Ramsay Bolton is as a character. If you don’t care about how awesome Sansa was at that moment, and how good the writers are for not using the easy scapegoat Marillon and take the chance to build her character up. If you don’t see how Sam’s girl was just there for reminding you of the stakes at the wall, and what kind of person Ygritte is. If you weren’t able to appreciate the scene between Jorah and Dany, which, and I might be alone there (yes I’m biased, sue me) almost took me away from the stakes. Finally, If you dare consider Missandei nakedness as filler.
You claim you don’t need only fight scenes, but you clearly just followed the hype like a sheep and chose to treat everything as filler. You may or may not suck as a human being, that has yet to be determined, but you are a bad Game of Thrones viewer, and you don’t deserve this show. Perfection is not of this world. Stop winning!
Okay, curious, as an aspiring screenwriter, how would the fight be shot to ‘be more satsifying’? What was it missing? What would you have liked to see more of?
@DJPeanutbutter well than you’re a moron who can’t read. The Mountain punches the Viper to death, not crushes his skull.
@Dick Fromage
*slow claps*
Not as good as the Hannibal/Jack fight, and just a little under the Hannibal/Tobias fight from last season. People seem to have forgotten that one.
yeah this were the wrost evar!!1 theis show is the sucks. not evan good. imma gonna go watch ncis new orleans. its better.
Only disappointed by the fact that someone as cunning, agile, and smart would be very hard to believe would let his guard down so much as to have his leg swept out from under him like that.
It was sort of like the Mountain didn’t use his actual advantages to get the upper hand, he sort of used the Viper’s strengths against him. Although brute force did deliver the final blows, it isn’t what got him in the upper position.
@jesuswasaterrorist I do have a nice ass, thank you.
Look, I don’t scorn Mancy for being disappointed, but his reasons are stupid. Repeatedly stating that you didn’t like a fight because of all the hype is retarded. It’s like saying you didn’t like a movie because the trailer was promising a different movie. I understand the logic, because it’s pretty dumb, but you’re not supposed to take it into account, nor judge something because of marketing or advertising.
If pointing that out makes me sound pretentious, that’s because you always sound pretentious compared to retarded logic, also because I am a little but I’m ok with that. I took the opportunity to profess my love for the show/books and, to an extent to every show and movie out there. Nothing has to be perfect, and yes you don’t have to like everything. But come on, that scene was just awesome television and from YOUR high horse you could at least sense how Mancy’s complaint could be irritating.
And let me tell you, calling us on our self-righteousness and all the while saying stuff like “your IQ level does not affect your enjoyment of a fucking tv show” or belittling (and insulting) us with catchphrases like “have fun on your high horse” is a little bit cunty, and hypocritical.
But you know, I don’t have any grudge against you, and certainly am not here to hold some, so my sincere advice, don’t let our collective assholishness prevent you from watching the show, it’s a blast, or at least it won’t transform you into a self-rightous, pretentious asshole.
I’ve read the books as well and I am not looking forward to watching this again 4 times.
That is a fucked up way to go.
Oh why the fuck do I watch this fucking show. It’s just going to turn into The Walking Dead isn’t it?
What do you mean?
Dude! No…The Walking Dead is the fucking worst. They may kill your favorite characters on this show but at least they have a story.
Take it back
Obyren had that shit in the bag.
He needed his confession. He should have just taken his revenge.
Obyren is like the wideout dancing into the end zone only to get the ball knocked out of his hand just before he crosses the goal line. He lost his focus for a second. That shit will get you killed in the GoT.
He was the Leon Lett of trial by combat.
Please, no book spoilers here.
I know better than to get emotionally attached, but damn if Oberyn hadn’t become my favorite character. Pedro Pascal did a fantastic job, and it’s criminal we only got him for 7 episodes.
Oberyn dies. Spoiler alert?
Till you see a casket, always a chance for them to come back
Pretty sure even Beric Dondarrion couldn’t come back from that… Oberyn’s head popped like a ripe melon.
Plus Oberyn doesn’t worship The Lord of Light, so…
It’s honestly a shame how perfect that casting was
So the little dude is out of the tournament then?
Single elimination, you can tear up your Westeros March Madness bracket
I really thought the Viper was going to win after his speech in the last episode, but once the fight started I was like….This guy is a goner.
This is so much worse than the Red Wedding. It’s the worst thing that happens in the entire series. I knew it was coming and it was still a gut punch. I need a hug.
I completely agree. And I did NOT know it was coming.
I’ve been muttering “he smushed his head…” for almost two hours now. Goddammit.
Man, if Arya doesn’t start taking people down I don’t know how much more of this I can handle. If Tyrion can’t wiggle his way out of this one…man.
It seems like Martin really just wants to see how many beloved characters he can kill off and have people continue to read on.
I want to say Tyrion HAS to get out of this somehow, but I just don’t know any more.
People die all the time and nobody gives a dusty fuck.
i see what you did there…..
Oberyn Martell is the new Inigo Montoya.
Oberyn Martell WAS the new Inigo Montoya
I have really mixed feelings about this episode. Having not read the books (no knowledge of upcoming events either), I’m starting to feel slightly annoyed with GRRM leaning on killing off fan favorites in order to move the plot forward. Honestly, I was more impressed by the Dany/Jorah development tonight.
I’ve not read the books either, but my understanding is the 3rd and 4th season are all from one book, so this guy first appeared and died in the same book. I know he’s a fan favorite now, but it’s not like he was an fan favorite when he Martin wrote his death.
My arm for an edit button.
What Chuck Potatoes said.
Sorry, I guess I shouldn’t lean so heavily on fan favorite, my main point is that Martin leans on brutal deaths, built on shock value, as plot fuel. Yeah, it works, but it grows a bit tedious after a while, no?
The 3rd and 4th seasons are a mix of books, including the 5th one and there’s even been some stuff with the White Walkers that isn’t in any of the books. Not a particularly important point except that it does indicate that the series could very well finish before the books.
And then all the TV watchers can spoil shit for the book readers!
Yes, these deaths are tough, but they always move the plot forward. Without them the story would not be as interesting. Oberyn’s death sucked rocks, but it was essential for what comes next.
In response to a disconcerted viewer who just took everything as filler just to be disappointed by the fight, I thought Jorah and Dany’s scene was incredible. I knew it wouldn’t be the big deal of this episode, still, it was powerful. God damn this show!
@Velocityknown I respectfully disagree. I find the deaths on the show actually increase the tension on the show considerably. No one ever feels truly safe and in a way that makes sense. They’re at war.
And I like that most deaths matter. Where you might see them as a way to move the plot forward, I see them as mattering. Compared to something like The Walking Dead, the deaths don’t really matter. They’d get to wherever they going regardless. I got to think that a Prince of Dorne being killed is going to cause Dorne to kick up some shit and I find that exciting.
One thing The Sopranos taught me was that truly great show can kill off favorite characters and get better as time goes on.
@Charlie Potatoes I disrespectfully disagree. The deaths have become stupid and boring now. That’s his move, it has always been his move it will always be his move. It’s not something creative, it’s just like a horror movie that has people jumping out from behind corners. It’s SHIT, people have to fucking realize this is terrible writing. I will convince them with my terrible writing!
@Charlie Potatoes, I wouldn’t say the book logistics/schedules really matter. Obviously George wrote Oberyn’s death before the fans were even aware the character existed, BUT he still only did that AFTER having written the character to be very charismatic and enthralling. He knew full well that Oberyn WOULD be a fan favorite, only to kill him off in the same book. And he’s said pretty explicitly that he enjoys killing characters to whom people are attached. And of course he rarely kills the characters we hate, and even more rarely does he do so in an especially satisfying way. But on the other hand, he frequently allows for other favorite characters to survive predicaments that should probably kill them.
The show gives a skewed perspective on things, though. The only well developed fan favorite killed off in the books was Ned Stark….maybe Catherine Stark too. But Oberyn and, especially, Rob Stark were barely in the books. Both of their deaths mainly have political implications more so than personal or emotional. Rob because it signals the fall of the North and Oberyn for reasons which will become clear soon (he was a prince, afterall, so it’s no surprise that his family might be pissed over this).
Juan Carlo nailed it. If you want to be pissed at someone about Oberyn’s death, GRRM is really misdirected anger. Oberyn was barely a character in the books. He was hyped up in the show by increased screen time (blame the show runners) and incredibly compelling acting (blame the casting). As for people being disappointed, I don’t know how you can be, beyond being upset that you lost an awesome character. I knew that was coming and still had a “well, maybe the won’t” moment, so sorry if I don’t take this bad writing nonsense seriously. Bad writing is coming, but this isn’t it.
@Juan_Carlo @Phrasing
Are you guys saying that Oberyn’s big monologues at the brothel and in the dungeon were written by the show’s writers, and not by George? Those were what made me fall in love with Oberyn (plus Pascal’s delivery, of course), and I always assume that those big, awesome bits of dialogue are taken from the book. Is that not the case here?
Good lord, that sucked all the air out of the room.
So, at this point, if they kill off Tyrion and Arya, I can just stop watching until Dany decides to head west. I mean, I get the whole shock the audience, dont get attached, etc, but you have to have me coming back each week to root for someone too.
A million ways to die in Westeros…. Gawd Damn!
If pro wrestling has taught me anything the Red Viper was dead from the start.
So many memes here. Can’t wait for the Syndrome/Viper mashup- Caught me monologing !
God that was amazing.
The day that tumblr cried.
She gave Grey Worm a phantom boner.
And next week (from the preview) it appears we will see only the battle at castle black? Will they pull an episode like before where they stick with the battle the whole time and no update on anyone else? Or will we get at least one glimpse of Tyrian? Fucking hell this show…. How can they draw things out when they only have ten damn episodes??? ARGH!!
Should have just stood back and poked him with that long spear.
Say her Name!
Say her name!
Say her name!
*poke
*poke
*poke
I applaud your commitment to the running joke
@Burt Macklin, FBI You don’t poke the bear.
Or The Mountain apparently
Seriously, THESE ARE NOT THE MOST IMPORTANT GIFS!!!
I still think I’ve got the last shot of the season figured out. Also only two episodes left. And I’m just fucking annoyed this leaves and TrueShit starts back. Not a fair trade.
A certain lady?
duh and or hello
bahaha thank you @Spur for cheering us all up. Also time to head to reddit and find them gifs…
Man, that death was way too much, like holy hell. This might have been the jump the shark moment.
They jumped the shark long ago, GRRM’s one move is building up a character you like so he can kill him. He thinks that’s plot, it’s tantrums from a terrible writer.
GRRM will eventually do start doing that, but this really isn’t a great example. I’m confused, because you sound both like someone who has and has not read the books.
They went way overboard on the gore. Yeah, it’s a gory scene in the books, but killing the coolest character of the season was going to be disappointing enough. We didn’t need a closeup of exploding eyes AND head.
Fuck. That was intense. I’m annoyed that the Viper went down like that. He just had to keep talking and wasting time when he could have been stabbing and slicing. But noooo and the. What happened? The Mountain crushed his head like a damn Twinkie in a fist.
With Oberyn and Tyrion gone and/or tied up they’re really gonna have to push the Grey Worm/ Missandei sex appeal to have any sex on the show…oh wait. Can you show phantom boners on tv?
I really wouldn’t worry about the Mountain though, he looked pretty rough at the end of it, also he just admitted to a large audience that he raped and murdered children.
I don’t think there was anyone there that didn’t believe he was one that would rape and murder children.
Knowing and confessing in front of a crowd are two different things. The Dornish aren’t going to be pleased.
They don’t call Oberyn the Red Viper just because cause he’s fast. Remember when Arya and the Hound were talking about poison….
A soldier raping women and murdering children is what they call Tuesday in Westeros.
The worst part is their bodies were wrapped up like a present. I wish they included that scene as a flashback, and then cancelled this stupid show.
Oberyn wanted more than just a confession. He wanted the Mountain to say who gave the Code Red order.
@Hitmanmonkey spoilers, dude?!!! but oh well, I really like that this is the idea and am actually looking forward to it. God, can’t wait to see that huge pile of sh*t rot from poison!
That played out about exactly right.
Loved the Arya and Hound scene. One of my favorites so far. Many departures from the book narrative but the theme’s remain the same.
We are all in for a solid finish to the season.
Arya is the best
My favorite scene as well.
The Hound is obviously not long for this world with that festering wound. I will miss him. Arya will probably get the satisfaction of putting him out of his misery.
Arya laughing her ass off was awesome.
@Baltimore Dan did you learn that joke from the TV show “Just the Ten of Us”?
Lord bless you and butter your biscuits Aunt Jemima.
Tyrion told him to wear a helmet….
Good point.
o0o0o0o foreshadowing, but I’m not sure any helmet could defend against eye-gouging/hulk-smashing
Well, at least he didn’t see it coming.
+1 very nice one, man
“When you have the chance to kill somebody dont hesetate” “thanks for the advice” gun shots —-John Mclane
I didn’t think he was going to win the fight, still I allowed a faint glimmer of hope to spark when he got the Mountain in the gut. But then he started prancing around like he did and I knew he was as good as gone. However, even though the character I liked was killed off, it was a pretty damn amazing scene and some great television.
exactly.
The Viper fought well though. Those moves, the way he dodged and parried those blows. Like he had eyes in the back of his head.
I see what you did there. And I like it.
*clap* *clap* *clap*
you guys are on a roll with these tonight.
I feel like the issue of a draw needs to be broached.
As an attorney that seems to me to be a hung jury. But then I apparently missed the “trial by combat” classes in law school.
The Mountain killed Oberyn first. Tyrion’s guilty.
Man, I thought Oberyn was going to die, but not like that. Oof.
DAMN. …I planned on sweet wet dreams tonight of the new smokin hot Sansa 2.0 …but now I suspect only nightmares :(
She’s no Missandei.
@Stacker2 how do you know? have we seen dem melons of hers before?!
she could be crazy under the sheets like her life depends on it…
Yeh, even when you suspect something like this will happen, it never really prepares you.
Also! does this mean no more Indira Varma? She did not get nearly naked enough nor make out with enough women.
Maybe she stays on and takes on Lady Taena’s role?
Am i the only one who thought it was cool to see a guys head getting crushed? Even if i wanted him to win, damnit!
No, there are at least two of us…
Shit his teeth feel out like chicklets & screamed in agony as his eyes got gouged out..he still went out like a G
you can never be the only one. people will look back at this as an awesome, awesome scene. I already do.
I am going to take an unpopular opinion here and say that Oberyn’s death, regardless of its intensity, was necessary. Honestly if you didn’t feel like something bad was going to happen after Tyrion’s beetle speech, you’re naive. However, the trial by combat aside, 1. Ramsay Bolton is a twisted fuck that no one else really complains about. 2. Sansa looked hot as hell at the end there 3. the 1st rule of Game of Thrones is don’t too attached to anyone
man, I might be a twisted fuck as well because I was rooting for ramsay to achieve his dreams and was so proud of him when that happened!!!(!!!) and reeeally like how he controls his subordinates like a puppet master. brilliant!
and hell yeah sansa is damn hot! always been, and is even more than usual now. but what made her 10 times hotter for me wasn’t her fine new dress and hairdo, it was that fine way of lying of hers!
yep. honestly, had they not paid off on all the forshadowing of tyrion’s and oberyn’s days coming to an end soon (and I’m typing this with ALL THE SADS that I could muster), we might’ve been even more disappointed. this was necessary, and this was entertaining.
Well now I’ve perked back up.
I was just waiting for her to flip her bangs like Tobey Maguire in Spiderman 3. EMO SANSA.
What was the last thing to go through Oberyn’s mind?
The Mountain’s fingers.
*rim shot, bowtie spin, giant hook from offstage*
I’d like to think that the last thing that went through his head, other than The Mountain’s fingers, was to wonder how the hell Tywin Lannister ever got the best of him.
And I, Oh captain my captain
This would’ve never happened to Spartacus.
YAWP… Word To Galactus…
The first 40 minutes: [media.giphy.com]
Then we got there. Man.
I wish Roman Reigns had done that to Hunter.